Ditch The 10% Dividend Yield 'Growth' Stock For This 7.57% High-Yielding Preferred

Annaly Capital is planning to issue new shares, but it shouldn't be used for calling the preferred shares.

NLY-C is now the best option and had a dip in price last week.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has some of the safest preferred shares in the mortgage REIT space. Here are a few reasons.

One:

NLY's portfolio is primarily in Agency securities. If the market goes down substantially, NLY will be able to weather the storm. There are definite risks to NLY, but going bankrupt isn't a likely scenario. This is good for the preferred shares.

Two:

NLY is, quite obviously, the largest mortgage REIT. During a market panic, the smaller mREITs will have a difficult time compared to NLY. One example, some of the mortgage REITs are upping their leverage to keep up with returns. While smaller mortgages REITs are leveraging 8x, 10x, and 15x (yes, this is very risky), NLY has kept their leverage comparably low.

Three:

This slide is interesting. The blue box is leverage, and NLY compared themselves to investments in other sectors/sub-sectors. Just looking at this chart, NLY's leverage doesn't seem all that attractive. Annaly Capital should have compared this metric to other mortgage REITs. This would've not only made more sense, but also would've made leverage look better comparatively to peers.

However, to the naïve analyst, this slide may put NLY in a good light. There is a lot of green, right? Irrelevant. Comparing Dividend yield, PE ratios, etc. to The S&P 500 (SPY) is completely useless. NLY, which is not a growth stock, is comparing itself to companies that are.

Important Note

Annaly Capital is severely overvalued. Investors would be wise to sell NLY's common stock and look for an opportunity in the preferred shares. I am not saying Annaly Capital is a bad mortgage REIT, the price is just materially too high.

Preferred Shares

Annaly Capital has four preferred shares:

At recent prices, NLY-C is the best option. NLY-C and NLY-E have the same coupon rate and should trade identically. NLY-D has a lower coupon rate, so it should be trading lower than the other two.

NLY-F put all other NLY preferred shares in the shadow for a while:

The market piled into NLY-F. This is great for investors who got in when NLY-F was first released. With NLY-F's rising price, NLY-C became the star of the show. For a moment:

I would love to see these lower prices again.

NLY-C used to be overvalued relative to the other preferred shares, but now it has experienced the most selling pressure. The worst case for NLY-C is an immediate call. In that case, I'd expect the final value to be about $25.20 (base plus dividend accrued prior to the date of call). If an investor could only be exposed to losing a few pennies on an immediate call, then the risk/reward looks pretty good. The price jumped up, but NLY-C is still well within the hold range. For investors wanting to buy now, NLY-C is the best option.

Announcement

NLY recently announced another offering of common stock. They could call the preferred shares with the new cash, but I find it unlikely. Here is the "Use of Proceeds" from the first prospectus:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire targeted assets under our capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of our investments in Agency assets as well as residential, commercial and corporate credit assets. These investments include, without limitation, residential credit assets (including residential mortgage loans), middle market corporate debt, Agency MBS pools, to-be-announced forward contracts, adjustable rate mortgages, commercial real estate loans and securities and mortgage servicing rights. We also intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to pay down obligations and other working capital items. Pending these uses, we intend to maintain the net proceeds of this offering in interest-bearing, short-term, marketable investment grade securities or (interest or non-interest bearing) checking (or escrow) accounts or money market accounts that are consistent with our intention to maintain our qualification as a REIT. These investments may include, for example, government securities other than Agency securities, certificates of deposit and interest-bearing bank deposits. These investments are expected to provide a lower net return than we will seek to achieve from our targeted assets.

The preferred shares still carry material call risk. I just don't believe the recent offering will be used to call the preferred shares.

Additional Metrics

NLY-C, D, and E have the same call protection on the calendar. You'll also notice the stripped yields being similar. NLY-C and NLY-E have a coupon rate of 7.625%. NLY-D has a coupon rate of 7.5%. NLY-F does have a material amount of call protection on the calendar until Sept. 30, 2022. All four securities are good hold options.

For current buyers, NLY-C is the best, but only just barely.

Conclusion

NLY-C was frequently overvalued over the last couple quarters or so. Now it trades below the prices on NLY-D and NLY-E. At its lowest level, NLY-C was trading about $25.22. By my estimate, an immediate call would have a terminal value of about $25.20. Consequently, I believe investors there are exposed to a maximum loss of about $.02 to $.04 (based on the potential for minor mistakes in my estimate). I think NLY could (and should) call their preferred shares, but risking a loss of $.02 to $.04 would be fine for my risk tolerance.

Stripped Yield

Here's additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment in the comment section below.

Broker and Preferred Share Tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. The different tickers for the preferred shares by broker are here.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANY NLY PREFERRED SHARES over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Sell NLY.