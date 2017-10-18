How HP Inc. Crashed 3D Systems And Stratasys

Last Friday the 3D sector took a big hit with 3D Systems (DDD) and Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) taking a hit to the tune of -8.77% and -7.35%, respectively.

The culprit seems to be comments made at HP Inc's (HPQ) analyst day last Friday, following a very bullish 2018 outlook announcement.

Back in August on the company's Q3'17 conference call, many bullish comments were already noted about HPQ's 3D segment:

Turning to 3D printing, this quarter, we launched our business in Asia-Pacific, the world's largest manufacturing market, expanding into Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. We now have more than 45 resellers globally and more than 20 Reference and Experience Centers. We're also expanding our open materials ecosystem adding Sinopec, one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China, to our growing list of material partners. Shipments are accelerating and we continue to have new and repeat customer wins with some of the largest companies in their industries, such as Jaguar Land Rover, Flex, and others in automotive, pharmaceutical, government, and education. We're also driving continued growth with manufacturing service bureaus, a key part of our market expansion strategy. This includes leaders such as Forecast 3D in the United States, which has deployed a dozen systems to anchor a full-scale 3D production facility; Materialise in Europe and Shining 3D ePrint in China, among others.

And then on the recent analyst day conference call, Stephen Nigro, president of HP's 3D Printing, made a lot of interesting remarks.

To begin with, he said the 3D space will be growing at 30% CAGR over the next five years. My first observation is that both DDD and SSYS are not seeing any of this growth. Which means someone else is getting this business.

He also said that in less than nine months, HPQ is shipping more plastic production 3D printers than any other company in the world (defined as system that cost over $100,000).

He also said that within this short timeframe, customers are ordering multiple printers with repeat orders. He also noted momentum is bundling in key vertical markets with customers such as BMW, Nike and many more.

Also, in the first nine months, 50% of HP's benchmarks are targeting full production applications. This means that customers who bought an HPQ 3D printer to test parts out were more than happy with the results and ordered more HPQ printers for production needs.

HPQ's Open material platform allows the biggest material companies in the world to make more and better materials. Is also allows companies to work in their own lab, as opposed to sending materials for testing to HPQ. In fact the company's open material platform is a core part to its 3D strategy.

The company also claims that the company's Multi Fusion technology is the only technology to bring full color printing to 3D. This will open the door for more designers to access this technology, which will bring in more customers.

Finally, according to the company, its new metal printing technology will transform 3D metal printing from a prototype solution, to a high volume production solution. If so, this can really change the 3D production landscape (I say).

Now what all this means is that HPQ has taken the lead in the 3D space and is leaving both of the two major players behind. At least those are my thoughts, when in a insignificant amount of time HPQ has been able to establish their footprint in the space.

Why DDD and SSYS dropped like a rock last Friday

Please recall my last article on DDD (please consider: 3D Systems: No Growth In Sight). As I said in that article, when a company has not growth, the market is non forgiving, and marks down a company's market cap by a lot.

By how much? Well, I have seen perfectly healthy and profitable companies being knocked down to 1X revenue or a 10X P/E multiple, or less.

Now if HPQ takes the 3D space by storm, this means that even the dismal guidance provided by DDD on its last conference call might be in jeopardy. But even assuming DDD grows 2%-6% this year, it might not grow in 2018 or further out. And if these suspicions are confirmed, then be ready for another leg down in both DDD and SSYS.

In the case of DDD, analysts are forecasting EPS of $0.44 for 2017 and $0.56 for 2018. If the market marks down DDD to a 10 P/E, then that could mean we might see its stock with a $5 handle. Coincidently, that would also be about 1X revenue.

In the case of SSYS, analysts are predicting zero growth for 2017 and about 4% growth for 2018. For 2018 EPS is projected to come in at $0.53. So if the market decides to mark down SSYS as a result of HPQ taking marketshare in the space, then your guess is as good as mine just how low SSYS might go.

Technical note

In the case of DDD, things are not looking good. The above chart is on a weekly scale, and all indicators that I follow are showing lower prices. If price action does not return above $12 soon, then there is a chance we might see $7 in the distant future.

In the case of SSYS, if you see the stock trading below $19, then watch out below because we might see $14 at some point.

Bottom line

Both DDD and SSYS have stopped growing for several quarters. It seems to me that one of the reasons for this is the rise of HPQ in the space.

Both DDD and SSYS have already been marketed down a lot by the market. However, if both of these companies do not start growing again, there is a possibility we might see another leg down.

So while I would not short neither stock, I would not buy them either, and If I had them, I would probably be a seller.