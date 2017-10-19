Disney's History Provides A Different Outlook

A few months ago I wrote up an analysis valuing each business segment of Disney (DIS) and coming to a conclusion with a sum-of-the-parts valuation yielding $122 per share price. This represents a 24% discount as of today's price. I wanted to give some updated thoughts on the company since it has been languishing these past months.

More on the Current Investment Thesis

Most negative investment sentiment towards Disney has been due to the media network assets decline in operating income/subs. This is partially justified as this segment alone is probably one of the most important assets Disney owns.

Disney over the past 5 years has traded at 20.1x earnings (Exhibit 1), showing the quality of assets and management's ability to grow earnings. Over this same time frame earnings per share have grown 83% in total or a CAGR of 12.86%. On a forward earnings basis, the 2017 earnings ratio equals 17.7x, or a 16.5% discount to historical average of 20.1x. This discount reflects the risk investors see in the media network assets and specifically ESPN. The big question is, is this discount warranted? With this question, investors need to evaluate prior management execution and ROIC specifically.

Exhibit 1: Disney's Historical PE Ratio

Source: Morningstar

There is a current negative discount being applied to the share price with much still unknown in content strategy for Disney. ESPN subs keep declining and Disney will be pulling its content from Netflix (NFLX) in 2019 to start its own streaming service. As these negative sentiments are highlighted in the media, is this just a short-term issue? And if one would take a long-term investment approach, would today's price appear attractive?

From a historical perspective Disney has averaged 14.50% ROIC and 19.1% on ROE, respectively. Both of these data points show management has allocated capital strategically towards high return acquisitions or organic projects in the past. Furthermore, if we use historical data on ROIC and multiply it by the reinvestment rate it may provide us with forward looking returns excluding any re-rating of the P/E ratio. I use a modified method to determine reinvestment rate since just using a retention ratio of retained earning/net income assumes all retained earnings are reinvested back into the company for future growth. This is inherently misrepresentative of the true reinvestment rate when companies have capex needs that are used to maintain normal operating standards. Taking the incremental capital/retained earnings over the last 5 years ($23 Billion) and subtracting it by 50% of the cumulative capex over the same time yields $13.65 billion of retained earnings for future growth. This method is like discounting the retained earnings to provide a more conservative reinvestment rate. We then can divide that by the cumulative earning over the same time frame ($37 Billion) and arrive at a reinvestment rate of 36.8%. Disney's 14.50% ROIC and an average reinvestment rate of 36.8% yields a 5.33% earnings growth rate. One should expect a return of 5.33%, excluding buy backs and dividends if this takes place going forward. Taking into account the other two attributes of returns, investors would receive 1.6% in dividends and roughly a 2-3% yield/reduction of shares outstanding. With no valuation re-rating, investors should expect a total 9.4% per annum return on investment.

Exhibit 2: Return on Invested Capital & Reinvestment Rate

Source: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Author's Work

For a hopeful investor, any re-rating upwards would significantly increase the return on investment. If a re-rating does occur share price would trade at $122 per share, in line with my original analysis on a sum-of-the-parts valuation. The 7.8% growth mimics the growth rate of earnings established above 5.3%, along with a 2.5% outstanding share reduction.

Exhibit 3: PE Valuation

Source: Author's Work

Conclusion

Management has been capable of producing incredible returns on capital over the past decade and I don't see that changing. I wouldn't bet against Bob Iger and his decision making. The share price at the moment does factor in risks within the media network segment, providing a margin of safety if earnings do decrease. If shareholders do see no re-rating in a PE multiple of 17.7x, investors still should earning 9.4% per annum. I believe this to be an adequate return in such a lofty priced market.

