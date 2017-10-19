Dividend Champion At An Insane Discount: A Rarity In A Market Full Of Overpriced Junk

The company easily covers the dividend with AFFO per share, and the reconciliations are first class.

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is trading at exceptionally cheap valuations.

This is a 5-year price chart. My buy range for SKT is under $27.55. Prior to this massive price drop, I would not have purchased the stock. I have SKT as a sell over $36. The market has now dropped it to a massive discount.

My View

Tanger is a bit over its 52-week lows, but I think there is still plenty of value in this Dividend Champion. Yes, mall REITs are struggling. Yes, there is a shift towards more online competition. However, SKT has done a substantial amount of work on replacing its underperforming tenants and even added some new, and much stronger, tenants to the mix.

The new, stronger tenants are getting a better deal on rent, but they are also raising sales per square foot and driving more traffic to the mall.

In development

SKT only has 43 outlet centers. Even one additional center is a material amount of growth for its portfolio. Among the 43 centers, at least 6 centers are undergoing major re-merchandising projects. SKT has also been working on two major projects.

New location:

Major expansion:

These projects should improve results for future periods materially. These two locations bring another 475,000 square feet of property. Again, when the REIT only has 43 locations, this is substantial.

NOI

It is worth noting that the 2.3% growth in comparable NOI excluded those 6 centers, but current period results for FFO and AFFO don’t have that luxury.

Despite that, management is guiding for growth in AFFO per share of about 2.5% for the year. CFO Jim Williams had this to say on the Q2 2017 earnings call (emphasis added):

Thank you, Steve. Second quarter 2017 AFFO was $0.59 per share in-line with consensus estimates. Portfolio NOI which includes NOI for non-comparable centers increased 10.2% throughout the consolidated portfolio during the first half of 2017 and 9.5% during the second quarter.



Over the last five years, our portfolio of NOI has grown by 46% cumulatively. Excluding the six remerchandising centers discussed in our earnings release, consolidated portfolio same center net operating income increased 2.3% on a year-to-date basis and 2.2% during the second quarter of 2017. Including these centers, same center NOI increased 0.8% on a year-to-date basis and 0.7% during the second quarter of 2017.



Lease termination fees, which are excluded from same center and portfolio NOI, totaled approximately 2.6 million in the first half of 2017 compared to 2 million for the same period of 2016.

NOI growth so far this year looks mediocre, but the trend is still positive. This is an important sign for the success of the REIT. Seeing these positive numbers for same store NOI indicates that SKT’s business model is still successful.

Expectations

I expect FFO growth to bounce back strongly next year. That doesn’t require a great deal of brilliance - the company had some non-recurring charges that were included in FFO for this year.

We can exclude them and use AFFO instead to get a more streamlined number.

I expect AFFO growth to be mediocre, but mediocre is just fine. The company carries a 5.4% dividend yield and a 9.6% AFFO yield. That means it is very easily covering its dividend.

As SKT sees income from its new properties, it should provide another boost to AFFO because it provides more malls to lease. Even if comparable store NOI is very pedestrian, the increase in total properties will be a big help.

Further, the REIT has the insight to not approve new major redevelopments. A year ago, with the share price much higher, it was undertaking those projects.

With the share price so low, SKT can simply buy back shares to grow AFFO per share materially faster than it could through new developments. If you’re focused only on the “total value” of the company, that might sound like financial engineering.

I’m focused on “total returns” (change in price + dividends), but I know both of those will depend on something else. Primarily, they will both be a function of AFFO per share. When AFFO per share is growing, the company can afford higher dividends. As long as the dividend is easily covered and growing, as it has been for about 25 years...

... I can afford to wait. I will gladly receive my dividends from SKT and Altria Group (NYSE:MO). If either has a massive price jump like Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) over the last year, I could change my view from a Buy to a Hold. MO is in the Strong Buy range. I don’t believe Big Tobacco is about to suddenly be wiped out. If the FDA wanted to take aim at products destroying American health, it would be going after the Big Mac.

SKT is a Buy.

My thoughts on SKT buying back shares

The fear of mall REITs got pretty intense over the summer, and I like to see management of SKT punishing the “shorts” by buying back common shares. Management knows the WACC (weighted average cost of capital). If the common shares are getting too cheap, management should be repurchasing shares rather than working on major new projects.

SKT’s projects were in the planning for quite a while. They were not split-second decisions. When management decided to invest in building the new center in Fort Worth, Texas, it did not have the option to repurchase shares at anywhere near the current price. About a year ago, shares of SKT were trading over $40.

In the second quarter, the option to repurchase shares at an exceptionally low cost was available to management, and it bought back a staggering 1.5 million shares. Fully diluted, there are about 100 million outstanding. That’s counting the other securities (Class A) that can convert. Buying back 1.5% in a quarter is absolutely massive. It is fast enough to concern me a little, but I think management deserves a little faith. The REIT achieved Dividend Aristocrat status despite a great recession that wasn’t particularly kind to malls.

Management maintains a defensive stance, so when it goes buying back 1.5% of total outstanding shares, it matters a great deal. It got a great price as well, with a weighted average at $26.25. Since guidance is for $2.425 in AFFO (range $2.40-2.45), management was buying shares back at only 10.82x AFFO. Since the company has new properties opening and is reducing shares outstanding, I expect AFFO growth for 2018.

In closing

SKT has seen a massive drop in price, bringing it well into my buy zone. The company easily covers the dividend with AFFO per share, and the reconciliations are first class. The REIT has additional properties coming on-line and a major expansion that should drive growth in AFFO for 2018. SKT should continue to see strong growth. Over the next several quarters, it will outperform analysts believing the current prices make sense. They do not make sense. SKT quite literally beat a recession and continues to see growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SKT MO.