5% Yielder Trading At A Significant Discount To Peers

The REIT should continue to see NOI (net operating income) grow, FFO (funds from operations) grow, and dividends grow for the foreseeable future.

I believe TCO trades at a dramatic discount to the fair value of their assets.

TCO is down quite substantially and has been underperforming.

When it comes to average quality of assets, TCO wins first place.

Let’s take a look at Taubman Centers (TCO).

I’ve been working on researching TCO the last couple of weeks. If prices remain roughly steady with where they are around $50, TCO is a good investment.

Quick Summary of Thesis

TCO is another mall REIT. They operate almost exclusively with very high-end properties.

The assets for Macerich (MAC), Simon Property Group (SPG), and General Growth Properties (GGP) are excellent, but none quite match TCO.

The assets for Macerich (MAC), Simon Property Group (SPG), and General Growth Properties (GGP) are excellent, but none quite match TCO.

Sales Per Square Foot

The sales per square foot and rent per square foot really nail down this picture of TCO as the owner of top-quality malls:

TCO really shines here. These malls are extremely attractive to renters and shareholders. Because renters are so eager to enter the best malls, the landlord can increase rents each year.

How Cheap is TCO?

I’d estimate the fair value of the net assets somewhere in the $90 to $105 range. That means in private-party valuations, I would expect the total value of the portfolio to exceed the amount of liabilities dramatically. If we subtract off all the liabilities, the remaining value would be around $90 to $105.

Does that mean I think TCO should trade in that range?

Absolutely not. Mall REITs across the sector are trading at substantial discounts to the fair value of their assets. These discounts are quite large, but TCO has one of the biggest discounts while owning the most attractive assets.

Why is TCO so cheap?

Consider the time history.

This chart starts before TCO won their proxy battle against an activist. However, they still traded in respectable correlation up until about the time of the Q2 earnings release.

Following the Q2 release, TCO dramatically underperforms their peers. For good measure, I’ve included both the high-quality peers and CBL & Associates (CBL). I added CBL since they own lower-quality malls and it reflects a different portion of the mall REIT space. In theory, we would expect TCO to have at least some correlation with these other mall REITs.

SPG holds a very high-quality portfolio of assets. They are up 5.3%, but TCO also holds very high-quality assets and is down over 16%.

The impact of the proxy battle could still be significant. This could lead to more pessimism around the stock and may be one reason investors haven’t rallied to the shares despite a great portfolio.

Conservative

TCO’s management hasn’t been running extreme levels of leverage. They were able to keep right on going through the great recession, and that was a pretty rough period for mall REITs:

It is worth noting that Tanger (SKT) also went through the recession without missing a step. SKT doesn’t get presented in TCO’s slides.

Risk Factors

A recession is bad for mall REITs. TCO is at least as insulated as most mall REITs, but they can’t rule it out entirely.

If the economy were to fall apart, TCO’s share price could suffer even more.

If Amazon (AMZN) actually kills off all retail space, that would also be a problem.

Some tenants are weak, but many are not.

In my view, virtually all potential economic negative factors are already fully priced in and then some.

One Remaining Risk

TCO is down quite substantially and has been underperforming. It could be considered a “falling knife”. Investors planning to go in may do well to split their desired position into 2 or 3 orders with each further decline in price triggering another order.

I like to be able to raise positions when the price declines.

Potential Catalysts

Other buyers may want to make a bid for the company. I would expect management to resist it, but even a rumor could send prices higher.

Any other mall REIT getting bought out could get those rumors swirling as well.

Conclusion

I believe TCO trades at a dramatic discount to the fair value of their assets. A small discount wouldn’t interest me, but in this case it is massive. The properties are excellent. The REIT should continue to see NOI (net operating income) grow, FFO (funds from operations) grow, and dividends grow for the foreseeable future. This is an excellent pick for dividend growth investors.

