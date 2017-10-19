Dover Earnings Preview

DOV is up over 38% Y/Y, yet I do not believe the global economy is strong enough to help DOV maintain its growth trajectory.

Energy will likely be the stalwart again, while Refrigeration could provide another headwind.

Dover (DOV) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $1.99 billion and EPS of $1.12. The revenue estimate implies flat revenue growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Energy Could Be A Stalwart

The company's Energy segment (18% of revenue) provides drilling and production services, primarily in North America. Dover is known for manufacturing, but its energy exposure has provided headwinds in the past. In Q2 2017, Energy was the stalwart, reporting 39% revenue growth Y/Y.

Continued improvement in the rig count and increased well completions drove the results. Dover should experience more of the same this quarter. Through mid-October, the North America rig count was 1,140, up over 61% Y/Y. More rigs in operation connotes more drilling activity, which connotes a higher need for the equipment and services the company provides.

Oil prices above $50 means shale frackers can drill for oil and still turn a profit. The increase in shale capex combined with Dover's increasing automation equates to more revenue at higher margins. This should be another exciting quarter for the Energy segment.

Refrigeration & Equipment Could Be A Harbinger

Fluids and Engineered Systems were buoyed by acquisitions last quarter. They will likely remain outliers until their results are on an apples-to-apples basis. Every business line saw revenue growth except for Refrigeration & Equipment. In the past, the company has lost market share within one of its major food customers. Vendors appear to be competing in an environment where retail sales growth is anemic.

Retail sales rose 1.6% in September, higher than the 0.2% decline in August, yet shy of the 1.7% expected. Such headwinds usually portend a lack of pricing power and cut-throat competition among vendors. Can shaping equipment was positive last quarter, but as long as softness in the commercial food equipment sector persists it could be rough sledding for the Refrigeration & Equipment segment.

Conclusion

DOV is up over 38% Y/Y. The stock has benefited from the rise in financial markets. I do not believe the global economy is on strong enough footing to spur growth for Dover long-term. DOV is a Hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.