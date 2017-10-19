Market Volatility Bulletin: CBOE Correlation Index Hits All-Time Low

Consumer sentiment is on the rise: bullish for markets? Is the optimism based on economic fundamentals?

US stock indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ) traded higher on Tuesday, as the Dow for the first time breached 23,000. Healthcare (XLV) led the way, as the Senate managed to pass an extension of the Obamacare cost sharing reduction payments.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s MVB, market participants now believe Stanford economist John Taylor has a considerable chance of being appointed as the next Fed Chair. Since Dr. Taylor is generally perceived as markedly more hawkish than his would-be predecessor, various markets have been affected. For more about Dr. Taylor, take a look at his blog: “EconomicsOne”.

Gold fell (GLD), the Dollar appreciated (UUP), and Treasury Yields were mixed, as market participants also responded to various data releases:

To put this in perspective, here is what the Yield Curve has done over the last 30 days:

Continued development in the Iraqi-Kurdish conflict caused quite a bit of turbulence in energy markets (USO), but WTI futures ended up logging modest gains:

Today we feature a brief discussion of the Consumer Sentiment Index by Steve Goldstein from MarketWatch.

As Mr. Goldstein points out, the index climbed in September to its highest level in over 13 years:

According to the author, “The economic expansion, after eight years, is finally being noticed.”

He does, however, acknowledge the following caveat:

With low unemployment and low inflation, consumers aren’t necessarily thrilled but content with modest income gains.

Additionally, he references University of Michigan economist Richard Curtin’s evaluation of the data:

According to the surveys of consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin, the "as good as it gets" outlook is supported by a "moderation in the expected pace of growth in both personal finances and the overall economy, accompanied by a growing sense that, even with this moderation, it would still mean the continuation of good economic times."

In light of this, we ask readers to consider the following question:

Do you agree with the author’s statement that economic expansion is “finally being noticed,” or do you think the figure represents an inordinate optimism among American consumers?

Source: Interactive Brokers

Spot VIX appears to have bottomed for the time being. Still, we are not seeing the larger ramps higher that we witnessed for June into early August before the congestion that volatility encountered for that month:

We want traders to understand that the “set up” for vol products (VXX, XIV, UVXY, SVXY) looks a bit different here than it did over the summer. Importantly, there were some meaningful spikes over a period that was otherwise known for its record-setting low vol readings.

We believe that at present spot VIX may be attempting to carve out a bottom. Indeed, last Friday’s intraday low of 9.49 may represent the bottom for a meaningful period. Thus far, however, we have not seen the large “false alarms” that the summer offered up.

If the current pattern holds, we suspect we may see the reverse pattern from late May into early August: a gradual move higher on spot accompanied by a few severe drops that vol traders buy.

The last MVB offered up some good commentary in relation to the CBOE correlation index known as the “KCJ”, which currently rests at its lowest recorded levels:

Igorvass points to the idea that volatility suppression is at work to pull off such a low implied correlation:

Now, it is easy to write such statements off as empty conspiracy theory or a frustrated trader who saw his bets turn awry. But the fact is that the KCJ is substantially lower than we’ve ever seen it.

We had a peak at the CBOE spreadsheet (CBOE_Correlation.xlsx) for the KCJ, ICJ, and JCJ CBOE correlation indexes, and the reality is that these truly are, by a landslide, the lowest levels ever printed for the cumulative series that dates back to 2007.

That said, Alan248 does raise a good point on the issue:

The approach of the roll in the middle of November likely does play some part in the current behavior of KCJ. To Alan’s point, the Jan’19 correlation index ‘ICJ’ closed on Tuesday at 40.0. This is still quite low, but far less dramatic than what we’re seeing on KCJ.

Back to igorvass, we encourage readers to look at the historical data (below) on the series and see for themselves that, any way you cut it, today’s readings are simply unprecedented.

We will continue this discussion in the next MVB, with a solid comment from A&H on the matter and what these correlations may portend for vol increases.

Organic ATM vol on ES options appears to have jumped some on the weekly contract, but is more or less flat at the monthly and quarterly.

Our view is that opening with long-vol positions is more defensible than short. For the first time in quite awhile, we like the monthly contract less than the quarterly or even the weekly expiries.

Monthly vol hit lows of 6.4 last week. As such, we are seeing what appears to be something of a “sustained” move higher for that expiry. In contrast, quarterly vol rests at its all-time low, and represents something more of a buy.

