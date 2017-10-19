The TOPIX Vs. The Yen

However, the question is, as the USDJPY likely strengthens further, can Japanese equities decouple from the yen?

In this video, we look at the outlook for Japanese equities, along with a view on the Japanese yen and how it ties in with the stock market. Specifically, it walks you through a couple of slides of a recent edition of the Weekly Macro Themes report.

In the video, we talk through the enormous equity risk premium for Japanese equities, as well as a key chart that maps the course of valuations, interest rates, and economic growth. We then review the improving earnings and cyclical macroeconomic backdrop. Finally, we look at how the TOPIX (similar situation for the Nikkei 225) trades in relation to the yen. In particular, we review the models for the outlook for the USDJPY and see how the odds are weighted and how this might play into a possible decoupling of stocks versus the currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.