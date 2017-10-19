J&J: Unattractive

The divergence between JNJ's bull phase and deteriorating earnings trends now gives me a (mildly) bearish outlook for the stock.

Further, if anything "special" should have been excluded from earnings, it would lower, not raise, adjusted earnings.

Lost in the "excitement" was the fact that actually, earnings were down yoy at a double-digit rate; JNJ is becoming an expert at creating positive EPS comparisons using non-GAAP numbers.

Why Q3 was a downer

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a Dow 30 (DIA) stock and one of only two remaining AAA-rated credits among US-based corporations, reported earnings Tuesday. Using generally accepted accounting principles prevalent in the United States - the only way J&J used to report financial results to the public until just a few years ago - the company had a poor quarter:

Q3 2017: EPS = $1.37

Q3 2016: EPS = $1.53

Comparison: EPS down 10.5% yoy.

This 16 cent per-share EPS decline brought the 9-month EPS comparison from marginally lower in the first 6 months to clearly lower:

9 months 2017: EPS = $4.37

9 months 2016: EPS = $4.55

Comparison: EPS down 4.0% yoy.

Why then did JNJ vault sharply up to all-time highs?

From an earnings standpoint, because of the non-GAAP adjustments. Magically, a miserable yoy comparison turned positive. JNJ gave a nice forecast, but it was based on "adjusted earnings."

This is the sort of stuff it once abjured, sitting regally with its AAA-rating and squeaky-clean image. JNJ appeared to join the rest of US Big Pharma and Big Biotech in emphasizing non-GAAP "earnings" reluctantly, but it seems as though that reluctance has been replaced with avidity.

Unfortunately, the only adjustment I would make to Q3 results would worsen the yoy comparison, not sanitize it as JNJ has done and as I expect standard financial media outlets to cooperate with.

Let me explain.

Why, if anything, J&J's quarter was worse than GAAP suggests: Part 1

Let's look at J&J's basic results in more detail.

The CFO, Dominic Caruso, had this to say about Q3 in his prepared remarks, per the Seeking Alpha transcript of the conference call:

As you heard, our operational sales growth this quarter was 9.5% and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, operational growth was 3.8%.

These numbers are clearly summarized in another Q3 resource from JNJ, a PowerPoint presentation.

How should we think about a 3.8% yoy sales gain, which mainly is derived from excluding the big Actelion acquisition?

My thought is that any company that wants to be thought of as a growth stock should grow at a GDP rate and above. Because nominal GDP in JNJ's main territories in Q3 was pretty good, I view a growth rate of 3.8% as 'meh' and nothing to crow about. Yet, JNJ touted this as something to be proud of.

Growth was only slightly above zero in both the consumer goods and devices segments. Both those segments are laggards, and while the pharma segment is top-notch, it's tough for a mature Big Pharma company (or division, in this case) to grow fast due to patent expirations. So, just based on a 4% or less organic sales growth and the problem that 2/3 of JNJ's major segments are chronically weak performers, I have trouble seeing a 20X P/E or greater.

That's bad enough.

Now here's what's worse.

Why was EPS down so much?

JNJ's explanation/excuse is found in the earnings press release linked to above, in the table titled "Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries/Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

To get to a positive yoy comparison, JNJ eliminates the intangible asset amortization charges, largely related to the Actelion deal. The yoy comparison of these was:

Q3 2016: $319 MM

Q3 2017: $1.077 B

Increment is $759 MM greater charges this year versus last.

This is the largest line item in the GAAP/non-GAAP reconciliation. It absolutely is a real cost and should never be "adjusted" away. If it were not counted as an operating cost, then JNJ's expenditure (i.e., loss) of about $30 B to do the Actelion deal would only ever enter the P&L indirectly, never directly. It would do so either via the interest expense from the debt incurred and from the lost interest income from the cash on hand used to partly pay for Actelion.

That exclusion is the largest one, but it is not all.

There were several other "one-time" charges, all but one of which brought 2017 EPS higher when they were excluded. Please look at them. In my opinion, every one of them is a normal cost of doing business. If some years they help yoy EPS comparisons and some years they hurt, they all count, and they tend to even out over time for most good companies. Please make up your own mind on each line item charge, of course.

Before getting to Part 2, why GAAP EPS arguably overstated how bad the quarter was, a section on why all this matters so much to me will be helpful in putting my observations on JNJ in a broader context.

Accounting matters: really

I've been writing about financial matters on the Net for almost nine full years, encompassing many thousands of articles, blog posts, comments, etc. and many topics. Naturally, I've made plenty of mistakes. One of the themes that, perhaps by chance, I have gotten right has been to look through creative accounting, i.e. accounting that ignores conventional principles to discern troubles with a stock.

My first article on this theme came in July 2013. IBM (IBM) was deep into non-GAAP numbers, both related to amortization charges and "one-time" charges for its "workforce rebalancing" program (i.e., large-scale layoffs). The title of the article is directly relevant to how I see JNJ:

IBM And The Media Attempt To Obscure Its Declining Business Results.

The key part of the conclusion of the article that relates to JNJ reads this way:

IBM... now is a troubled company that feels forced to resort to obfuscating its results rather than presenting them clearly.

IBM was around $190 then. Even after its surge post-earnings this week, it is down about 15% before considering dividends, all this during one of the great bull markets of all time. I should say that IBM was more troubled then than JNJ is now, so I'm not expecting JNJ to provide huge negative alpha as IBM did.

The next stock I remember making that sort of bearish analysis of was Valeant (VRX), in October 2015. The stock was around $100, down from its high near $260. So I might have looked to play for a rebound. Not so. My first of several VRX articles was titled Basic Problems With Valeant's Valuation, With Comments On Recent News. In it, I pointed to GAAP EPS results and said:

Even if the allegations of corporate misbehavior are unfounded, I think that at a price in the $90s, VRX trades well above fair value.

Earlier in that article, I quantified fair value with this comment:

But, given no blockbuster, little in-house R&D, and poor finances, maybe 6-8X GAAP EPS is more appropriate, or a single-digit share price.

Indeed, VRX hit single digits this year, having avoided restructuring and a near-zero stock price last year by the sufferance of the lenders.

(This may have been my best call ever, even though as a long-only investor, I didn't short the stock.)

Moving along, in the same arena, I have repeatedly been bearish on Teva (TEVA) at much higher prices than today's. I have also stayed neutral on Allergan (AGN) even on dips, pointing out several times that GAAP accounting continued to mean the stock was at best fully valued.

Moving to other sectors, I looked past non-GAAP numbers to write a bearish article on GE (GE) after Q1 results this year when it was near $30. The article, titled GE: Another IBM, said in the bullet points:

GE has both "beaten" the Street and disappointed it.

This article summarizes why it may be of a piece with IBM, which also can torture its financial results to "beat", but then see its stock drop.

GE has a negative tangible book value; its intangibles and goodwill are clearly not producing adequate profits if any.

I followed that up with two more bearish articles on GE, one in June and one in July. I continue to have a $15 price target on GE, though it's difficult to see that happening while a raging bull market is in force.

The last example to discuss is a lone article on AT&T (T) from April of this year, titled AT&T: Reasons Not To Touch This Stock. The stock was at $40.40 when I submitted the article, if I remember correctly. The theme was similar to the above. The first two bullet points read:

AT&T promoted a "beat" on non-GAAP earnings, but the situation was weak.

Revenues were down and profits when properly accounted for were down in tandem.

T is down about 9% on a total return basis since then.

So, over and over again, with three Dow 30 stocks plus several pharma roll-ups, throughout this amazing, long-running bull market, I have been able to identify losing stocks by looking carefully at sales and GAAP earnings when the company and Street were promoting non-GAAP "earnings."

Perhaps this history will be relevant to JNJ's declining profit trend.

Now, on to JNJ's adjusted results.

JNJ's bad quarter: Part 2

In JNJ's consolidated presentation of earnings, there was a line item showing a gain of $236 MM. One year earlier, there was an identical line item showing a gain of $54 MM.

If any item were to be excluded from GAAP earnings, it would be one-time, non-operational gains.

But that would lower GAAP EPS, so it's no surprise that it is excluded from JNJ's adjustments.

Mr. Caruso discussed this year's $236 MM line item in his prepared remarks, saying:

Other income and expense was a net gain of $236 million in the quarter compared to a net gain of $54 million in the same period last year. Excluding special items that are recorded in this line, other income and expense was a net gain of $517 million, compared to a net gain of $220 million in the prior year period reflecting completion of certain asset sales which were included in our annual guidance.

There is not a huge amount of granularity here, but if I read the transcript as JNJ intended, this $236 MM gain was comprised of a $517 MM gain from asset sales and a set of expenses totaling $281 MM.

Thinking of the $281 MM "special items" that represented losses, without more information, I will hazard a guess that if I knew what they were, I would call them ordinary expenses that giants such as JNJ routinely deal with without trying to exclude them from the P&L. Certainly, Apple (AAPL) sucks it up all the time, eating this or that "special" expense, never explaining, never complaining - and never even mentioning it. Now that Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN) as usual, are also reporting using GAAP, JNJ is looking second-rate with all these "special" expenses.

So, another way to think about the quarter aside from deducting the $236 MM from profits would be to deduct $517 MM. That's because if any item is one-time and uncorrelated with future results, it's a gain or loss from sale of a division or product.

That's the main topic for this section.

A second point is the financial engineering that JNJ did this quarter, which made EPS drop less than earnings. From slide 8 of the PowerPoint, GAAP earnings dropped 11.9% yoy, but EPS dropped less, 10.5% due to share buybacks.

If anything is non-recurring until a company decides to do it again, it's a share buyback. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with buybacks. It's just that JNJ is busily excluding many expenses that disprove the growth narrative it wants to push. So it has opened the door to push back by doing so. My question is why investors shouldn't think about the yoy earnings decline as really being 12%, just papered over by buybacks. After all, what if this is the high trading range for the stock for many years? Won't the buybacks have cost shareholders some money?

In any case, that's a secondary set of issues. The main point of this section involves my opinion that if an investor wants to look beyond GAAP numbers (which I am not advocating), arguably either $236 MM or $517 MM gains (income) are the pre-tax exclusions that make the most sense, not all the costs that JNJ is now trying to run away from.

Concluding remarks - JNJ in context

In this, my 10th article on JNJ, I see no need to extend your reading time by going into product-by-product discussions. Clearly, the numbers and trends are delineated nicely by the company for the pharma segment, the only one of the three segments of JNJ with any dynamism. Now that JNJ is providing adjusted earnings guidance, I view that guidance as useless, understanding that some investors (? many/most) will use those numbers and compare them to GAAP EPS from companies with cleaner accounting. Some such companies now include in addition to most of the tech giants, some of my smaller faves including Deere (DE) to little Thor Industries (THO).

The point of this article is that earnings matter and earnings are defined using generally accepted accounting principles. Earnings trends also matter. Right now, there is a divergence between the price action in JNJ and the earnings trends. Based both on my experience as an investor and my track record as a Seeking Alpha author, I'm most comfortable now with a bearish bias on JNJ so long as GAAP EPS is running flat to down. However, this is a rampant bull market. When it comes both to valuation and "earnings," anything goes these days. So we shall see what we shall see regarding this iconic stock.

In summary, I find JNJ unattractive at a 24X TTM P/E, and increasingly I find management's moving away from GAAP numbers unattractive as well. It's extraordinary that relatively young companies such as FB, GOOGL, AMZN and AAPL are now only presenting their earnings using GAAP, while JNJ keeps finding creative ways to exclude routine expenses from its version of "earnings." Sic transit gloria, perhaps? Or, a changing of the guard?

Overweight AAPL and GOOGL.

Also overweight Celgene (CELG), Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Gilead (GILD) within biotech/pharma.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,GOOGL,DE,THO,GILD,CELG, NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.