Buffett Still A Buyer, Will Seritage Shares Go Higher?

The odds are not good, and the upcoming holiday season will serve as a barometer as to whether Sears makes it through the first half of 2018.

There are shrinking options for Sears, and Seritage’s balance sheet makes it difficult to execute on the value creation blueprint.

If Sears were to file bankruptcy, Seritage's current signed third-party income is not sufficient to cover its interest expense.

A few days ago, CNBC’s Lauren Thomas (my daughter) reported that, “Bruce Berkowitz is leaving Sears Holdings' (NASDAQ:SHLD) board of directors, effective Oct. 31st”. She added:

“Berkowitz, who serves as the chief investment manager of Fairholme Capital Management, joined Sears' board in February of last year. His relationship with the retailer's chief executive, Eddie Lampert, dates back much further, though.”

In a statement, Berkowitz said:

"I wish the company and its associates all the best as Sears Holdings continues to execute on its strategic priorities."

According to filings, “Berkowitz took his first stake in the department store retailer in late August 2005, through his Fairholme Fund," and according to Thomas, “The fund, managed by Berkowitz, peaked in 2011 and has since tumbled as Sears shares have fallen.”

Berkowitz has also invested in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), the $2.8 billion retail REIT that was spun out of Sears Holdings in July 2015 and owns primarily Sears and Kmart boxes. According to Thomas:

“In 2010, fund-research firm Morningstar named Berkowitz U.S. stock fund manager of the decade. But his credibility in picking investments has since declined as his fund's performance has waned.”

If You Smell Smoke…

According to Floris van Dijkum (with Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.), “Bloomberg indicated that the Berkowitz would close the hedge fund Fairholme Partnership, distributing the 3.14 million SHLD shares from this fund to its investors. FCM’s $2.1 billion Fairholme Fund will continue, but could also distribute its SHLD holdings to fund investors.”

At the time of the filing, Fairholme entities owned approximately 28.8 million shares of SHLD, which is valued at $643 million. A filing on October 12 appears to indicate that Fairholme distributed 2.6 million non-voting Class C SRG shares - convertible to Class A voting shares - to its limited partners.

“At the time of the SRG spin, Fairholme entities received 9.5 million shares of non-voting Class C shares that were fully convertible into common shares. Should some Fairholme clients convert their Class C shares into common stock and sell them into the market, SRG liquidity would improve. Additional liquidity in SRG shares would be welcomed as over 35% of the common shares are shorted.”

Dijkum suggests that if SHLD were to file bankruptcy, SRG’s current signed third-party income is not sufficient to cover its interest expense. He explains:

“We estimate that third party EBITDA would need to exceed $80 million annualized to fund a going concern. Our previous research calculated that SRG would need to increase third party rental income by over $16 million from its current redevelopment pipeline.”

Dijkum adds:

“We remain skeptical of the SRG share valuation as it is the only retail REIT that trades at a premium to its estimated NAV and the company’s balance sheet is unable to fund its existing development pipeline, based on our estimates.”

Seritage remains firmly in the crosshairs of one of investors’ largest retail concerns, the demise of the traditional department store. A potential filing by Sears could also pressure "B" mall owners Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), and according to Dijkum, “our research indicates none would be able to fund more than 40% of the estimated total department store redevelopment costs from free cash flow”.

There’s Usually Fire

Dijkum initiated coverage on Seritage back in April 2017. The company writes:

“We initiate coverage on SRG with an Underperform rating as we believe the exceptional NOI growth potential is tempered by significant capital needs that are unlikely to be met with the current restrictive debt in place.



The company has total $1.16 billion of securitized mortgage debt (initial proceeds went to main tenant Sears Holdings) that essentially restricts management’s ability to redevelop more space. We believe that SRG shareholders would be best served by an equity raise that would eliminate all existing debt given that the shares trade at a massive premium to estimated NAV of $32 per share.”

So it seems that in the game of musical chairs, the song is almost in the last stanza. The key question for Seritage Property investors is whether or not there are adequate returns to compensate investors for the outsized risk.

There are shrinking options, and a delayed bankruptcy scenario for Sears buys Seritage time to commence as many redevelopments as possible to boost third-party income.

It certainly seems like Seritage is a time bomb... tick, tock, tick, tock, says the clock...

Dijkum explains that Seritage could become the subject of a “liquidity crunch”:

“The company is in a race to hasten redevelopment of former SHLD-leased space in order to prepare for its lead tenant's widely anticipated demise. While management continues to deliver strong releasing spreads and attractive returns, we see a looming cash shortfall without a major capital raise. The recent recapture notices that top properties will require larger development capital outlays, exacerbating an imminent liquidity crunch.”

The value proposition for Seritage is plain and simple - Rent Low and Lease-Up High - so the company’s “budding redevelopment could be one of the most potent value creation stories in REIT land”. However, significant capital requirements with restrictive in-place leverage pose outsized risk for investors.

Assume, for example, that Sears files bankruptcy today. This would mean Seritage would receive a substantial portion of the 33 million square feet of space leased by Sears at once, and as Dijkum points out, “we believe that SRG management would be stretched and unlikely to be able to fund the required redevelopment. We estimate SRG will require approximately $2.7 billion to redevelop 50% of its total SHLD leased space.”

Tick, tock, tick, tock…

Nearly every senior real estate executive that Dijkum interviewed “believes SHLD will file for bankruptcy sometime over the next 3 years”, and according to Bloomberg, “sources have written a bankruptcy would likely happen in late 2017”. Also, Sears has the annual option to put back 20% of its total rent to SRG each July.

The odds aren’t good, and Seritage’s balance sheet makes it difficult to execute on the value creation blueprint.

Sears is currently paying an average rent of $4.30 per square foot, with annual rent bumps of 2% on its overall portfolio. Dijkum estimates that Sears rents at "A" rated malls are approximately $7.50 per square foot currently, versus closer to $35-40 at estimated market level.

He points out that “while SRG’s real estate angle appears attractive, the company would have to navigate the likely bankruptcy of its largest tenant. Rental payments rank above unsecured creditors but a filing would allow Sears to restructure its leases with landlords.”

Approximately 75% of estimated current annual Seritage NOI of $199 million comes from Sears, a junk-rated mass market retailer that is burning through cash. Sears has been selling assets like Seritage in order to fund its core retail operations in the hope that sales stabilize, but last year saw another 6.5% comparable sales decline.

Sears would appear to be running out of assets to sell after listing both Land’s End and Seritage. The company's credit spreads have ballooned to over 1300 bps over the past 6 months, while credit default swaps are over 2000 bps.

Seritage currently trades at a substantial premium to Dijkum’s estimate of current NAV (of $32), and he suggests that Seritage “should issue significant equity to de-risk its massive exposure to Sears and pay down its restrictive and expensive debt. The $1.16 billion of senior and mezzanine debt can be repaid in July with an estimated $81 million penalty”.

The bulk of value in the Seritage portfolio lies in its space at "A" rated malls which account for roughly 40% of total NOI, while malls in general represent 60% of NOI, based on estimates. At market rents, mall-based space would represent approximately 70% of value.

Reduced leverage would make Seritage more attractive to REIT-dedicated investors who have largely avoided the stock so far. While the company certainly has strong NOT growth potential, the current share price suggests that the value creation is already priced in, and investors should avoid buying shares based upon optimistic return forecasts.

I concur with Dijkum’s target price of $38, as that seems like a sound entry price. However, I consider this name “speculative” regardless of the entry price, and I prefer to recommend shares in the high-quality REITs such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), and GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP). Dijkum explains:

“We believe mall industry is undergoing a winnowing process which is accelerated by ecommerce. Not all malls are created equal. ‘A’ malls are increasing their dominance in capturing consumer spending. Commodity-like ‘B’ malls are having issues differentiating themselves with consumers and retailers. The ‘C’ mall segment (which represents a minor part of overall listed mall owners’ portfolio) runs greatest risk of obsolescence.”

Buffett Still A Buyer, Seritage Shares Go Higher

On December 10, 2015, Warren Buffett disclosed a 2 million share stake in Seritage, and the stock has returned 13.7% since that time (compared with 7.45% for the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)).

Note that Buffett owns shares in Seritage personally, unlike his recent investment in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK:A). As you can see below, there was a “Buffett Bounce” that occurred with the STOR investment (by Berkshire Hathaway). The snapshot below compares STOR and SRG since June 2017.

Next week, I will be attending Tanger’s grand opening of a new outlet center in Fort Worth. As you can see (below), it has underperformed, and I believe Buffett should be circling the wagons on this name. I will be writing an in-depth research paper on Tanger that will be included in the upcoming issue of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

It’s quite clear that Buffett owns shares in Seritage for value creation, and if Sears is able to hang on another three of four years, Seritage investors may be quite happy. However, the odds are not good, and the upcoming holiday season will serve as a barometer as to whether Sears makes it through the first half of 2018.

There is no margin of safety today...

... this is the margin of safety.

See my latest article on Tanger here, and PendragonY explains his Tanger buy here.

