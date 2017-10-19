Healthcare Cost And Taxes: Consumer Expenditure Survey Reviewed

The focus was on healthcare expenditures and personal taxes for the middle 20% and the top 20% of income earners. And married couples with and without children.

Healthcare costs and access to healthcare will be headline news as Congress works on either fixing or replacing the Affordable Care Act. President Trump had indicated support for the bipartisan Senate approach but then changed his mind.

At a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, President Donald Trump endorsed the deal and said the White House was "involved" with the talks.

The Huffington Post has an article that suggests Representative Black has proposed the idea that hospitals should be able to turn patients away.

It is clear that the debate over healthcare and tax policy will be going on for some time. The outcome of the policies can affect investor sentiment and stocks valuations. Therefore, it was decided to review the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey for healthcare and tax expenditures as a percentage of income before tax.

Some interesting findings were found that prompted questions to the BLS. For example, why did the amount of taxes on the survey soar as a percentage of income before tax in 2013? It was discovered there was a change in methodology, the survey no longer included the tax question, and instead, a model was used. If one looked at the figures from the tables, shown below, then an argument could be made that the tax burden soared compared to the healthcare burden.

The data shows that since 1985 healthcare expenditures as a percentage of income before tax has increased. The top 20% have seen healthcare expenditures increase from 2.52% to 3.86% of income before tax. The middle 20% of income earners saw healthcare expenditures increase from 5.42% to 8.44% of income before tax. If the top 20% paid the same percentage of income as the middle 20%, their healthcare expenditure for 2016, would have been $16,768 rather than $7,677.

The BLS defines healthcare expenditures to include the cost of health insurance, medical services, drugs, and medical supplies.

The composition of the consumer unit in the Consumer Expenditure Survey revealed some interesting observations as shown in the table below. A married couple only unit spends more on healthcare than a married couple with children unit does and this was a surprise.

2007 healthcare expenditures for a husband and wife only unit were $4,542, while a husband and wife with children unit spent $3,328, per table 5. Health insurance cost for husband and wife with children was $1,765 versus $2,459 for husband and wife only. The husband and wife with children unit would have been expected to have higher healthcare cost.

2007 personal taxes paid by husband and wife only consumer unit totaled $3,629 comprising $2,629, in federal taxes, $676 in state and local taxes, and $297 in other taxes on income before taxes of $78,434 for an effective tax rate of 4.63%. The husband and wife with children unit paid $2,826 in personal taxes on income of $92,655 comprising of $1,906 in federal taxes, $658 in state and local taxes, and $263 in other taxes. The effective tax rate would be 3.05%

2007 single person and other consumer units had income before tax of $40,473 and paid personal taxes of $1,496 or an effective rate of 3.70%.

The effective tax rates computed seemed low and changed in 2013. In 2015, healthcare expenditures for a married couple were $6,692 while a married couple with children paid $5,529, per table 1502. The total taxes for married couple units (this includes married couple only and a married couple with children) was $13,690 comprising $10,679 in federal taxes, $2,934 in state and local taxes, and $77 in other taxes on income of $96,764 for an effective tax rate of 14.15%. The single person and other consumer units had an income of $44,701 and paid $5,359 in personal taxes or an effective rate of 11.99%.

Having examined the data, it is tough to conclude what it all means, as the data is not consistently comparable. However, it does appear that the healthcare and tax burden has increased.

The remainder of 2017 and much of 2018 will likely have headlines and discussions about taxes and healthcare costs. It is expected that a few skewed presentations will be seen in the coming months. For example, the data in the above charts could be used to argue that the tax burden has soared since 2013, or that the tax plus healthcare burden fell from 1985 to 2010. That is what the figures show, but figures do not tell the entire story when the method of collection or display is changed.

It is unclear what school of economics (or model) would suggest block-granting funds to the each of the 50 States to set up health insurance exchanges would be more efficient than one central exchange that all States could use. Or how designing 50 separate State plans would be more cost efficient for health insurance providers than designing one base plan acceptable for all States. That would place all insurance providers on a level playing field.

It is tough to figure the proper valuation for healthcare related issues and the market in general. The uncertainty over health care and taxes may result in the market climbing the wall of worry. A passage of a healthcare or tax plan may result in a market sell-off on the news sometime in 2018. Neither a healthcare, nor a tax, plan is expected to be passed during 2017.

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has been moving steadily higher, while bond prices measures by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) has lost some value.

One Year Returns

SPY data by YCharts

Healthcare ETF

XLV data by YCharts

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 index and it could be prudent to trim exposure to this sector given the recent uncertainty.

The uncertainty over healthcare and tax policy and the record high stock prices suggests that it would be prudent to build or increase the cash reserve in case the financial markets experience a hiccup. A cash buffer of 5% to 15% would provide some dry power to take advantage of the market downturn should one occur.

