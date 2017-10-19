This Investment Grade, Low Expense Bond Fund Can Be Used As A Parking Place For Cash

The managed distribution yield is over 9%, and the fund trades at a 6% discount to net asset value.

In the current environment, many investors are concerned about high valuations in both the stock market and bond market. But you earn next to nothing sitting in cash. In this article, I discuss a closed-end fund that may be useful as a parking place for cash while waiting for better investment opportunities to come along.

Some of the things I look for in my "safe" asset bucket are: a low expense ratio, low volatility, good trading liquidity and low downside risk during previous bear market periods.

The MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was formed in 1988. It is a global investment grade taxable closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income but also considers capital appreciation.

It is currently around 46% invested in US Treasuries, 45% in investment grade corporates, along with smaller amounts in a few other fixed-income asset classes. The fund does not use any leverage.

MIN currently uses a managed distribution of around 8.5% of NAV, which is around 9% of the market price because of its discount.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

MIN appears to be shareholder friendly and has a low expense ratio of 0.62%. It has also done some share buybacks when the discount was higher in 2015 and 2016. The high 9% managed distribution also helps to reduce the discount to net asset value.

(Data below is sourced from the MFS website unless otherwise stated.)

MIN is currently selling at a discount to NAV of -5.83%, compared to the 6-month average discount of -5.43%. Over the past year, the highest discount has been -8.33% and the lowest discount has been -4.45%.

The 3- and 6-month Z-scores for MIN are now slightly negative.

3-month Z-score = -1.40

6-month Z-score = -0.39

(Source: CEFConnect)

Long-Term Performance

I have copied a table of yearly performance for MIN since 2007 from the MFS web site. Using its NAV performance, the fund has had a positive total return in every year from 2007 onward. In 2008, the NAV total return was +4.55%. That is one of the reasons that I like MIN as a parking place for cash. Very few closed-end funds held up as well in 2008.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

In spite of its large allocation to US Treasuries, MIN has a fairly low sensitivity to interest rates. Here are some of the portfolio statistics as of September 30, 2017:

Average Effective Duration: 4.07 yrs

Average Effective Maturity: 4.36 yrs

Average Coupon: 2.8

Correlation Data

I looked at 3-month correlation data to see how the fund has been trading recently. Here are sample 3-month correlations for MIN compared to various benchmark ETFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% and +100%:

MIN versus TLT = +9% 20+ Year Treasury Bond

MIN versus HYG = -7% High Yield Corporate Bond

MIN versus SHY = +16% 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Note that the correlation with high yield corporate bonds has been negative, while the correlation to longer-term Treasury bonds has been fairly low. There has been a somewhat higher correlation with shorter-term Treasuries.

Distributions

MIN has been paying an irregular monthly distribution based on 8.5% of NAV. The most recent monthly distribution was $0.032, which is down about 7% from $.0345 a year ago. Because of the high distribution rate, the monthly distribution will tend to decrease with the passage of time.

I am not overly concerned with the gradually decreasing NAV as long as the total return including the distributions is positive. I don't consider MIN to be a long-term buy and hold. It is more of a temporary investment used to park cash. Over the longer term, the fund has averaged around a 6% total return, which easily exceeds recent returns on cash.

I generally would recommend holding MIN in a tax-deferred retirement account, but because most of the distributions are often return of capital, it is also reasonably tax-efficient in a taxable account. Because of the discount to NAV, the return of capital at net asset value adds a little bit of extra return every month.

Fixed-Income Asset Class Breakdown (as of 09/30/2017)

US Treasuries 45.57% High-Grade Corporates 44.52% Asset-Backed 4.69% Emerging Markets Debt 3.13% High Yield Corporates 1.51% Mortgage-Backed 1.33% US Govt. Agencies 0.76% Commercial Mortgage-Backed 1.35% CDOs 0.79% Non-US Sovereigns 1.42% Residential Mortgage-Backed 0.61% Cash + Equivalents 3.12% Derivative Offsets -8.80%

(Source: MFS)

MIN: 5-Year Discount History

Note that MIN has traded at a premium over net asset value for some time back in 2013.

Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 35% of the shares outstanding. Given the modest discount and low expense ratio, I think it is unlikely that MIN will be targeted by activist investors in the near future.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Total Common Assets = $525 million

Annual Distribution Rate = 9.11%

Dividend Frequency = Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution = $0.032 per share ($0.384 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio = 0.62%

Discount to NAV = -5.83%

6-month Avg. Discount = -5.43%

Leverage = None

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 271,821 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume = $1,140,000

(Sources: CEFConnect, Yahoo Finance)

MIN looks attractive now as a temporary parking place for cash. It has fairly low interest rate sensitivity. For example, on October 18, the 10-year Treasury yield rose about 4 basis points and TLT was down 66 basis points. But the NAV of MIN was unchanged. Its market price tends to fluctuate more than the NAV, but that can be a positive for a more active trader who can exploit some of the inefficiencies.

MIN has lower expenses than most of its closed-end fund peers. It is a good fund to diversify other fixed-income holdings which have more interest rate exposure or credit risk.

The fund has very good trading liquidity and trades around 300,000 shares a day on average. The bid-asked spread is usually just one penny with good size on both the bid and the asked. And you almost always get decent price improvement on smaller market orders. For example, if the bid-asked spread is 4.21-4.22, you often get filled around 4.215 with a market order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.