3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 19, 2017

Merck's staggering pembrolizumab in first-line lung

Company: Merck & Co (MRK)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab, and anti-PD-1 inhibitor

Disease: PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer

News: At World Lung, MRK provided an update of the KEYNOTE-024 study, the landmark clinical trial that led to pembrolizumab's approval in first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. This update provided a more robust look at overall survival, which was improved considerably from treatment with pembrolizumab compared with chemotherapy. Median overall survival was 30.0 months for patients receiving pembro, compared with 14.2 months for patients receiving chemotherapy, and duration of response has still not been reached in the pembrolizumab arm.

Looking forward: These are absolutely stellar findings, and they further cement pembrolizumab as the treatment of choice in these highly selected patients. Remember, the tumor has to express PD-L1 at a 50% cut-off, which is a pretty tall bar to clear. For now, it remains unclear what the benefit might be in patients with a lower cut-off. But for now, it is great to have a non-chemotherapy treatment option for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca's PARP inhibitor is a priority in breast cancer

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Olaparib, a PARP inhibitor

Disease: Metastatic, HER2-negative breast cancer

News: The FDA has accepted AZN's and MRK's supplemental new drug application for olaparib in metastatic breast cancer, and the application has been given priority review status. This sets up a decision time frame of 1H 2018. The application was based on results from the OlympiAD study, which showed improved progression-free survival for olaparib compared with placebo maintenance after chemotherapy.

Looking forward: PARP inhibition has had a huge year, with new approvals and validation in ovarian cancer, and the first ever randomized, phase 3 data in breast cancer emerging from ASCO back in June. While the effect is somewhat modest, I will be very surprised if olaparib does not get approved for breast cancer. While there are a few questions to answer yet (i.e., how does olaparib compare with platinum therapy in clinical trials?), it is clear that this agent is well tolerated and active in a disease area of high unmet need.

More good news in lung cancer, now from Ignyta

Company: Ignyta (RXDX)

Therapy: Entrectinib

Disease: ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer

News: RXDX presented updated findings from the STARTRK-2 basket study, assessing entrectinib in a variety of NTRK- or ROS1-altered solid tumors. A confirmed central review found a 69% response rate for patients with ROS1 gene fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, with a median duration of response of 28.6 months.

Looking forward: Currently, there is a whole range of emerging therapeutic targets in the non-small cell lung cancer treatment space, with aggressive explorations of therapies seeking to capitalize. ROS1 is one of the most rapidly emerging molecules here and crizotinib is already an option for these patients. However, we have yet to see a truly specific inhibitor emerge for ROS1-positive, non-small cell lung cancer, so entrectinib has some exciting potential. As RXDX bills it, there is an opportunity to realize a "best-in-class" status for entrectinib, and these findings certainly support a role for the agent in this subgroup of tumors.

