Hurricanes Barely Slow United Airlines

I'm long United Airlines with an $82 price target, though I think it could take the market some time to come around to this view.

Nevertheless, I think the company has been price-disciplined and has limited its capacity expansion to regional carriers.

In spite of a third quarter full of flight cancellations and travel-discouraging hurricanes, United Airlines (UAL) was able to post solid third-quarter results. United cancelled a total of 8,500 flights, which reduced Q3 profits by $185 million. However, the company easily beat its reduced guidance consensus estimate of $2.12 per share, with EPS coming in at $2.22 on flattish revenue of $9.9 billion. Although earnings were stronger than anticipated, I believe there were a few negative developments during the quarter that have me concerned about the business’ trajectory in 2018. I continue to hold some UAL stock, but I think a return to the $80+ range could take longer than I anticipated.

Competition from low-cost carriers remains robust

For the past few years, the US airline industry has consolidated significantly, which has enacted a new era of pricing discipline. As we can see in the chart below, United’s Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (“PRASM”) grew strong in 2013 and 2014, though the trend has been slightly downward during the past two years.

(Source: UAL 2016 10-K)

Consolidated PRASM declined in Q3’17, falling 3.7% y/y to $0.1217, though year to date United sits at $0.1232, which is a decline of just 0.6% y/y. However, the company guided Q4 to $0.1204-0.1229, which would be a decrease of 1-3%.

There are a few factors driving this decline. For one, the airline is adding routes that, I would argue, may not be as popular or as valuable as existing routes. Further, I believe United and the other major airlines continue to face downward pressure from discount airlines like Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), and Frontier Airlines (Pending:FRNT). These firms offer no frills experiences at competitive costs, and I believe are taking some share in the price-sensitive and less frequent traveler segments.

That being said, I am questioning the durability of some of these discounters. Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) acquired Virgin Airlines, which I did not mention above. I think Alaska Air could pullback and rationalize some of Virgin's pricing, and we could see some additional consolidation in this space.

Additionally, I think customers will demonstrate virtually zero loyalty to the likes of Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines. These two are consistently ranked near the bottom in all key customer performance metrics, and I have never once heard a customer provide a positive review. I think these airlines will lose market share as more customers experience the displeasure of using these discounted experiences. Not all are made equal, but I think Spirit and Frontier are particularly vulnerable.

Overall, though these airlines may be doomed in the long term, I anticipate cut-throat domestic pricing to continue into 2018 as they attempt to win share. Therefore, I am cautious about 2018, but less so about United’s long-term position.

For the sake of disclosure, I am a Premier 1K member on United, so I fly quite frequently. I have no complaints with customer service on United, but I’m also well aware of how flying operates. In my experience, less experienced flyers often lack the right set of expectations, which can thus create a hostile attitude that leads to negative interactions with flight attendants. I believe many flyers are destined to be dissatisfied in Economy regardless of the airline or flight attendant performance.

Capacity Expansion Fairly Muted in 2017

2017 2016 Y/Y Change Mainline 744 737 0.9% Regional 517 494 4.7% Total 1261 1231 2.4%

(Source: UAL)

In 2017, United Airlines will expand its total aircraft fleet by about 2.4% y/y, with mainline capacity growing just 0.9% y/y. I like the overall distribution, as I would not want to see much capacity expansion unless it was warranted on specific mainline routes. I think the airline sees the opportunity to operate these smaller routes in a high profitable fashion.

Importantly, a lot of the mainline aircraft expansion includes turning over the older, less fuel-efficient planes for nicer and more efficient jets. I think this will help improve long-term profitability and provide nice tax savings from depreciation charges with lower maintenance capex requirements. This is a great set-up for cash flow generation going forward.

"We’ll Never Lose Money Again"

Airline stocks have performed well since American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Doug Parker declared that American Airlines wouldn’t lose money again. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United, and American Airlines have surged about 11%. The big four domestic carriers, which includes the aforementioned three and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), control about 80% of the market, and it seems like pricing from the major carriers is much more disciplined.

Further, the airlines have all significantly improved cost structure by implementing programs like profit sharing that allow workers to participate in the upside of the industry and create a more flexible cost structure.

In total, I think United Airlines faces some challenges from discounters in 2018, but I think the company is very well positioned for the long term. As well, I believe the improved cost structure and pricing discipline of a now-consolidated industry will help all players earn solid returns on invested capital across all market conditions. I continue to believe UAL is worth about $82 on a discounted cash flow basis. 2018 could be a tough trading year, but I believe we will see the value of consolidation manifest itself in a higher share price over the next 18-24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long DAL, AAL, and LUV via BRK.B