Bunge's Recent Stock Price Retreat And Near-Term Prospects

Overview

Bunge Limited (BG) is a diverse business operating in multiple areas where commodity exposure is high. This includes oilseeds and grains, as well as sugar and bioenergy, among others. The company is geographically balanced within its primary agribusiness segment, which provides ample growth opportunities the food and ingredients segments.

Recently, consolidation has been a core method to grow the food and ingredients segments with notable deals including Walter Rau Neusser, Ana Gyda, Grupo Minsa and IOI Loders Croklaan. Having ample processing capacity, storage and distribution and logistics globally makes for strong synergy opportunities for both Bunge’s edible oil and milling products, which continue to expand.

But Bunge’s stock price has been erratic through 2017. This has been driven by multiple events including quarterly earnings reports and speculative buyout expectations. Earlier in the year, Bunge provided initial guidance after its 2016 year-end report and the stock rallied. After beating analyst estimates handily, Bunge’s management expected a slow start to 2017, but initially, expectations were for an acceleration of earnings performance for the upcoming year.

However, the first two quarters of 2017 have resulted in Bunge missing analyst estimates consecutively. The first quarter was a shocker and extremely egregious leading to a two-day slide of -14 percent. This was shortly accompanied by a large rally back north of $80 per share, which was driven by speculation that Glencore was sniffing around for a deal. This was confirmed, but Bunge quickly quelled any hopes for such a deal to occur, rather shifting focus towards a possible partnership approach.

Bunge traded in a mixed fashion until second quarter results, which also missed analyst estimates as South America has continued to present challenges to the company’s margins. The combination of recent analyst pessimism and the first half of 2017 performance, pushed Bunge’s stock price back down the $70 per share area.

However, just last week a new report surfaced that Glencore had entered into a standstill agreement, temporarily preventing it from making a hostile bid for Bunge. The agreement expires early next year and this news once again got investors excited about speculative merger prospects. As we are approaching the upcoming third quarter, investors are looking for the company to get back on the right side of the growth story, from a margin perspective.

Bunge has attributed this year’s poor performance largely to the agribusiness segment and challenges faced in South America. Despite being diversified, approximately 35 percent of the company’s agribusiness processing capacity is located within South America. Essentially supply and demand has gotten a bit out of whack as farmers have stored product due to an unwillingness to sell as prices dropped. This in-turn has led to late procurement and margin deterioration for both origination and crush categories.

These circumstances caught Bunge off guard, and recent downgrades have resulted as expectations for the supply-demand imbalance to improve are anticipated to take a little more time than previously thought. For patient investors, these dynamics have presented buying opportunities.

Even with reduced guidance from the first six months of the year, Bunge is still expected to beat 2016 results from the second half of the year. As we get closer towards year-end, 2018 will also return focus to the prospects of a renewed possible acquisition offer from Glencore.

With the increasing volume levels Bunge is experiencing and potential for this to continue into 2018, the company is poised to see a return to more normal agribusiness margins, which could translate into a substantial increase in earnings. Under these circumstances and considering consolidation speculation, Bunge’s stock price could be headed towards $90 per share in the near-term.

Summary

The recent downgrade from Citi based upon weak industry conditions sent Bunge’s stock price lower because any prolonged weak condition could lead to further uncertainty regarding the company’s issues in South America. Bunge stated during the second quarter call, that the margin compression was not sustainable, and that a need to have transparency between farmers was necessary to optimize procurement commitments for exports.

Making a call over three-fourths of any given twelve-month period regarding commodities is pretty bold by Citi. But production capacity as Bunge stated, can definitely surpass global demand. The current global supply situation is the focal point for weaker expectations, although Bunge has taken a more optimistic tone for the second half of the year than Citi.

There are multiple catalysts on the horizon for Bunge, including improving agribusiness margins (which have likely hit a bottom during 2017) as well as potential industry consolidation. Glencore is going to continue to garner thoughts regarding another purchase attempt of Bunge. Bunge itself continues to express the need for further consolidation as well. Whether the two companies come to an agreement remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.