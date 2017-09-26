(Un)covering The Spread

Originally published September 26, 2017

If you're an ETF investor in Canada, you may want to take a good look at your next statement. That's because, in it, you're likely to come across new facts and figures that can shed clearer light on the cost of your investments.

Beginning earlier this month, many ETF issuers including iShares started producing and filing a summary disclosure document called "ETF Facts" as part of ongoing regulatory efforts to promote greater transparency across the country's financial industry.

While the requirement to deliver this document will not be universal across the industry until December 2018, in practical terms, the majority of investors could start receiving these documents right away, whenever they purchase an ETF for the first time and on some subsequent purchases as well.

The new ETF Facts template incorporates many similar data points as the now-familiar "Fund Facts" document published by mutual funds in the country, but also includes ETF-specific disclosures that are intended to help clients better understand the funds they hold and how they stack up to comparable products.

From a capital markets and trading standpoint, one of the most interesting new disclosures is the inclusion of an ETF's effective bid/ask spread. This measures the average cost to buy and then sell $50,000 of a particular fund by calculating the difference between the bid price of the trade (what the buyer is willing to pay for the fund) and the ask price (what the seller is willing to accept for it).

In an effort to make this calculation as accurate as possible, it is based on the past 12 months of trading and the fund's order book data. As a result, it is intended to be an indicator of average liquidity that can also help investors determine the total cost of their ETF ownership.

Some investors may not fully appreciate the bid/ask spread's importance on this latter front. Until now, it has been very difficult to get an objective and consistent picture of it, leaving many focused solely on management expense ratios (MERs) when comparing the cost of one ETF to another. And while MERs are an essential point of reference in this regard, trading costs as measured by the bid/ask spread also have the potential to significantly impact decision making.

With this in mind, it's important that investors take an apples-to-apples approach to bid/ask spreads, much like they should be doing when taking MERs into consideration. It can be of real value, for instance, to compare the effective spread of funds that are categorized similarly, whether by geography, sector or asset class. But it may not make much sense to compare the cost of trading a highly-liquid core ETF tracking a broad-based index like the S&P 500, to a more niche ETF that is exposed to emerging markets and has far less liquidity.

All in all, consistent and transparent disclosure of ETF trading costs via bid/ask spreads is an important development. Relative to regulators around the world, Canada is leading the way on this front and we encourage investors to thoroughly study the ETF Facts document once it arrives. Doing so may prove valuable time spent.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.