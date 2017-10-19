The Risks Outweigh The Rewards

My regular readers know of my affinity for the zero coupon long term Treasury bond. I have laid out the case many times, for why I believe the long term bond yields will continue to move lower due to economic weakness and global deflationary forces. Yet I also stated that if the economic data changed, or the fundamentals of the bond market or the environment changed, I would change my position. Today I am seeing meaningful risks to the long bond, and have thus changed my portfolio allocation away from long term bonds and towards shorter term bonds and cash.

Do Not Ditch The Long Bond Entirely

In my past writings on Treasury bonds, one of the main reasons for my bullish stance on the long bond was the lack of inflation in the economy and the myriad of risks that are present around the world. These risks remain, which is why I am not advocating investors ditch the long bond entirely. Having a small percentage of assets in the long bond, offer a hedge against unforeseen things that always happen. For tax-advantaged investors willing to hold to maturity, the zero coupon long bond is still an interesting investment when compared to sovereign credit around the world. For investors in non-tax advantaged accounts, or those not willing to hold to maturity or investing in bonds through funds or ETFs, the calculus has definitely changed.

I believe that the economic data has come in mixed, mixed enough to warrant a move from negative to neutral. It is also increasingly likely that Donald Trump is going to appoint a far more hawkish Fed chair. It is also likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates, and if economic data continues on its current trend the economy may see its first signs of close to 3% GDP growth going forward. This is even more true if we get meaningful tax reform passed. These are all risks that when added up tilt the scales asymmetrically against bonds and towards reducing duration and limiting ones exposure to long term bonds.

In this piece I want to explore for investors the reasons behind this decision and why I am lowering duration on the Treasury portfolio. I have also become far more constructive on U.S. stocks. I do not believe you are going to see a full correction, and instead we will see what we have been seeing which is a correction in individual names and sectors. While the market as a whole remains overvalued, there is room for those selecting individual names to assemble a portfolio of U.S. and International stocks that can outperform the index going forward. As I recently wrote about I am seeing far more value in international markets, though sectors of the U.S. market remain undervalued.

I think investors recency bias is also allowing the market to continue to climb a wall of worry. Investors are so concerned with avoiding the perils of a 2008 left tail risk event that they are remaining far too cautious. These biases do not elude even the professional investor. It is important however to remain invested, and on a select basis even increase ones equity position if one is underweight due to fear of a market collapse.

The realities are that you can not build wealth unless you are in the market. Sitting on the sidelines will derail your long term plan. This is why it is important for investors to select an allocation model that works for them during good times and bad and continue to invest through ups and downs taking advantage of opportunities to invest in undervalued securities and increase ones long term wealth in the process. I do believe that index funds continue to skew market risks in this market and would urge investors to avoid them at all costs. Index funds are far more risky than most investors realize. I will discuss this more in my next piece.

Why Do you Own Bonds?

I think it is important to start this conversation with a review of why you should own bonds to begin with. You own bonds to reduce volatility, which allows investors to stay the course in investing. Owning long dated bonds in this environment is actually increasing volatility and robbing investors of gains on the stock side of their portfolio. Bill Nygren of Oakmark Funds was recently on CNBC, and brought up an interesting fact. If we valued the 10-year Treasury like a stock it would be trading at a premium of 90% to its long term average. This is startling when you consider its relative value as compared to other sovereign credits, even today. Still, Mr. Nygrens' point is well taken, and demonstrates that if the economy can continue to simply do what it has been doing, investors are taking more risk than is necessary in a 10 year T-Bond if they are, like most investors, not holding it to maturity. If the economy were to take off, then this is even more true for zero coupon bonds at the long end of the curve. For investors not willing to hold to maturity or investing through funds or ETF's the losses could be catastrophic. It is important for investors to understand there is risk in bonds.

On the general market's valuation, Nygren is not too concerned. He said the S&P 500 is only trading at 15 percent above long term valuation averages compared to the 90 percent premium for 10-year bonds."I don't see the excitement typical at market peaks," he said. "We're still finding stocks to buy."

On this, I would concur with Mr. Nygren, there are still opportunities in this market. I am always an advocate of taking risks you do not need to take, off the table. Reducing duration back to an intermediate or even short term stance would be more beneficial for investors, and allow them to take advantage of rising interest rates to buy new bonds at higher rates. It also offers the same protection from unforeseen events if a left tail risk event were to materialize. Therefore, I believe this is the right course of action at this time. Reducing duration, holding more in intermediate and short term bonds, makes the most sense here.

In fact, holding a disproportionate amount of long term bonds may be hazardous to your wealth, especially if and when the yield curve is inverted. As short term rates rise, and long term rates continue to fall, the value proposition for a long term bond continues to decrease. I continue to believe that the 10 year could grind down to 1% and the 30 year to 2% but the risk an investor is taking to get to those levels is simply enormous, especially if they are investing through a vehicle where they can not hold to maturity. Holding a portfolio of short to intermediate term bonds that can constantly take advantage of increases in rates to buy new bonds at higher yields is preferable to long dated bonds.

If we look at how long it takes in a simple bond fund to recoup loses from rising rates we see lower duration is better. Especially seeing as the purpose of bonds in the portfolio is to reduce volatility and create stability. The following simple example proves the point, investors are taking more risk than they are likely to get in return from long term bonds.

Fund Yield Duration Years For Accumulator To Break Even Short-Term 1.20% 2.7 Years 2 1/2 years Intermediate-Term 3.30% 6.3 Years 5 1/2 years Long-Term 5.10% 13.1 Years 9 1/2 years





Historical Precedence Favors A Bond Bear

When we look at the economic environment today, it is best to look at the 1950's. While I will not bore investors with the historical intricacies of the 1951 Accord and all of its provisions and effects, it is sufficient to simply state that the 1950's offer a historical case study for modern day bond investors. Ben Carlson, did an excellent exploration of this period of time for bond investors in his piece "The Blueprint For a Bond Bear Market?"

At the start of 1950 the 10 year yielded 2.3%. It rose throughout the decade and finished at 4.7%. Inflation was relatively mild in throughout the 1950s — close to 2% annually. The 10 year currently yields just shy of 2.1%. Inflation also remains subdued for the time being. The question for investors is how did various fixed income sectors perform in that type of rising rate environment? Here are the stats for long-term treasuries, long-term corporate bonds, 10 year treasuries and cash: Nominal returns were muted while real returns were negative across the board. The total real returns over this entire period were losses of 19.97%, 10.60%, 12.38% and 1.33%, respectively. It’s interesting that holding cash in short-term t-bills turned out to be the best performing fixed income holding. "

If we see a more hawkish Fed chair, who proceeds to raise rates at a more dramatic clip, and relies on more rules based monetary policy, loses could be in store for long term Treasury holders. Not a risk I am willing to take.

A Hawkish Fed Chair?

President Trump has interviewed several people for the Fed Chair position, Jerome Powell, Kevin Warsh, and John Taylor are just three names that seem to be the leading contenders. It will be interesting to see whom the President picks to lead the Federal Reserve, but what we can be nearly sure of is that they would follow a far more hawkish stance than current Chair Janet Yellen.

The one name that is apparently leading the race according to media reports is John Taylor of Stanford University. Dr. Taylor is most famously known for the Taylor Rule, a monetary policy tool that determines prudent short-term interest rates that produce economic stability while supporting long-term economic growth. The Taylor Rule is shown below, but it is important to note that some of the variables are changed in application based on what central bankers believe is most important.

i = r* + pi + 0.5 (pi-pi*) + 0.5 (y-y*)

Where:

i = nominal fed funds rate

r* = real federal funds rate (usually 2%)

pi = rate of inflation

p* = target inflation rate

Y = logarithm of real output

y* = logarithm of potential output

If we used the Taylor rule in the current environment, one could make the argument that short-term rates should be much higher, closer to 5%. As this Bloomberg video shows the Taylor rule is a balanced approach to monetary policy that is, in reality neither hawkish nor dovish. It provides a rules based monetary policy tool that can be followed or not by central bankers based upon economic conditions. But it is a guide towards where Fed funds should be and I think it has validity and Dr. Taylor is clearly a top contender for Fed chair for good reason. I agree with Dr. Lees comments about Taylor in the video below.

While there has been a noticeable decline in the natural rate of interest, it is clear that using a more hawkish calculation, the Fed Funds Rate should be higher than it is now. John Taylor himself, in a 2015 interview advocated for higher rates than we have now. Any meaningful move higher is going to hurt bond holders substantially. I believe this is a serious risk, and therefore duration should be reduced across the board as a precaution.

It is Important To Put the Stock Markets Rise In Context

The recent rise in stocks has been significant, however we need to put it into context. First we have to understand that bull markets do not die of old age. Second, we have to remember that the 2008 crisis brought stocks to obscenely low levels. Much of the markets rise has been merely bringing stocks back to reasonable levels given their underlying value. The fact that you could buy a quality bank like BNY Mellon (BK) for a mere $18 at the March 2009 low, was obscene given their book value was much higher.

So we have to put this rise in context. We are overvalued here given historical models, but there is still an opportunity for select equity securities to provide investors with competitive returns through the rest of the cycle. I was impressed by the results in the financial space, and continue to like many of the large banks, some technology stocks, and healthcare. In additional the movement in the small cap space gives hope that good things may be ahead for the economy. Royce Funds the well known small cap manager puts it thus:

Small-cap returns have often been seen as something like economic mood rings, those briefly trendy baubles from the 1970s. Broad-based bullishness is thought to reveal confidence or optimism about growth while more narrow markets (usually led by defensive stocks) generally expose feelings of caution or even pessimism about economic prospects. Through most of 2017, investors have leaned largely in the latter direction, which helps to explain the strength of Health Care—led by biotechnology—which led all small-cap sectors YTD through 9/30/17. However, healthcare stocks had company when it came to leadership in 3Q17, when the best-performing sectors in the Russell 2000 Index were Industrials, Health Care, and Materials. We would argue that the results were consistent with a market that appears to be transitioning from one where investors were uncertain about economic prospects to one in which confidence is building....Time will tell, of course. But right now, we believe more strongly than ever in the value of staying active.

In reality this bull could run for many more years, with simple sector rotation and single stock corrections along the way. We could start the recovery all over again if we get structural reforms that are needed from Washington.

Can We Start the Recovery All Over Again?

In his recent paper "Can We Start the Recovery All Over Again?" which appeared in the American Economic Review, Taylor discusses the need for structural reforms as the cure to the nations, and the economies' challenges, stating:

"Under current economic conditions, more permanent reforms would likely have large short-run effects to go along with their sustained growth effects. They would also help to counteract any short-run depressing effects which may develop in the economy and add a degree of stability. The unusual recent swing down in labor productivity growth, along with the unusually low contribution from capital services, suggests that it could turn up again if boosted by reform-induced incentives. Similarly, the large drop in labor force participation, along with evidence that it is not all demographics, suggests that it too would revert with reforms. Thus, policy reforms would not only raise the long-run growth rate of the economy, they would also likely bring an extra boost to growth in the short run, much as in a normal recovery from a recession when growth surges at first before settling into an expansionary mode. Since the economy missed that surge in this recovery, in effect we would be restarting the recovery all over again." (Taylor, 2016)

I believe the prospects for US corporate earnings, and thus equity securities have increased, under the prospect of comprehensive tax reform that affects both businesses and individuals. Large increases in corporate earnings as a result of a reduction in tax rates, will allow corporations to distribute more earnings to their shareholders. Additionally, a repatriation of cash from overseas may result in a flurry of one time dividends or increases in share buybacks. In short, these are all positive catalysts for stocks and negative for bonds.

Therefore, I believe investors holding a diversified portfolio of investments that include stocks, bonds, and other assets, would be wise to reduce duration risk, and increase their allocation to cash and short/intermediate-term Treasury bonds, for the time being. The risks during this period for Treasury investors, who are not holding the long bond to maturity, are considerable.

Until we know how everything will work out, I feel more comfortable drastically reducing duration and holding short/intermediate-term Treasuries for the majority of my Treasury position coupled with a minority position in the 10, 20, & 30-year Zero Coupon US Treasury Bond, to target a duration of no more than 5 years.

Opportunities in Corporate Credit

I also see meaningful opportunities in short and intermediate term corporate credit. However, unless investors are holding a portfolio large enough that allows them to hold a well diversified corporate bond portfolio of individual issues, holding a simple mutual fund is best for this space. Two funds that I like best are Dodge & Cox Income (DODIX) and Baird Core Plus Bond(BCOIX). The former invests in primarily investment grade corporate credit and has outperformed the Barclays aggregate bond index since inception. The latter, holds a portfolio of investment grade credit but can also dip into the high yield space, and has beat the Barclays Universal Bond Index since inception. For investors looking for a global bond option Dodge & Cox Global Bond (DODLX) is the investment of choice. The fund does operate on an unhedged basis. While research does indicate that this increases volatility due to the exposure to international currencies, I believe having the currency as a driver of total return, is beneficial over a complete investment cycle.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe it is wise at this point in time to reduce overall duration, as risks have grown to outweigh the potential rewards. I also believe that while economic data has remained mixed, there are several catalysts that may propel the economy higher. I am still concerned by long term challenges, with velocity at a low not seen since the 1940's and inflation no where on the horizon. As long as the Federal Reserve can keep us out of deflation, there is really no reason why we can not continue to bump along at a 2-2.5% economy, with low inflation. The introduction of a new Fed chair, the prospect of tax reform, and its subsequent effects on earnings, are all reasons why I am reducing duration, and increasing my allocation to global equities on a select basis. The risks for long term bond holders simply outweigh the rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCOIX, DODIX, DODLX, U.S. Treasury Bonds.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.