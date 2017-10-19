IBM - Why Investors Should Not Alter Their Perceptions In The Wake Of Quarterly Results

IBM - Are these green shoots or just a bit of Indian Summer?

I have made no secret of my feelings that IBM (IBM) has not been a well-run business over the past decade and really more than that. The reasons for its record are many and some of its record the past several years may have been the product of forces outside of its control. Other components of its performance have been the product of both bad decisions and sloppy execution which in turn has led to market share loss in many areas of IBM’s portfolio.

Last quarter’s results were significantly above the dreary trend of this company’s operational performance. Should investors cheer and climb aboard the shares at now current prices (about $159/share-up 9% as I write this). I will not be taking the bait. While IBM has had a relatively modest short interest of around 2% or a bit greater, that is still enough to produce outsize moves after multiple quarters of under-performance. And I suspect that some institutions, who have been absent or under-weight the name, have decided that the risks in owning the shares are less than they had imagined. Many institutional portfolios are really closet index funds and do not trade to maximize returns but to minimize risks. If IBM isn't going to go down, than it becomes a far more attractive holding. But despite some short-term positive performance, I would be surprised to see the company outperform for any extended time period. As I will try to show in the rest of this article, there really is much in the way of "there, there." ( I understand from looking up the quote that there is a song of that name, but my reference is to a quote by Gertrude Stein).

IBM’s share price performance today to the Dow’s strong performance this past trading session and it propelled that index to its first 23,000+ close. But for me, considering the results a bit more carefully and in detail than has been the case on the part of some observers, there is not all that much that is new and encouraging.

In the short term, I imagine that IBM shares will find a new range in which to trade. In the wake of the current spike, the shares are up about 3% over the past quarter, which is below the 4% appreciation of the S&P and the 5.6% appreciation of the IGV. Many investors and commentators will have a predisposition to view the cyclical elements of IBM’s quarterly performance as secular, and to view currency changes as real growth and most of all to look at a rising tide and think that IBM is really doing “better.”

IBM, as would be the case for most large technology companies, does have some bright spots as well as some dark corners. But it didn’t invent anything new last quarter that might reasonably be expected to spike the growth rate nor is there really any evidence that its sales execution capabilities are better than they were heretofore. Indian summer warmth feels great while it lasts. The problem is it rarely last very long, and the flip, when it happens, doesn’t feel very good at all.

I think it is self-evident that investors who liked IBM shares before, will continue to do so. Those investors are really not focused on competitive trends in the IT space and they are more interested in the sustainability of cash flow and potential dividend increases as opposed to other opportunities. But at the margin, should investors change their mind about the growth trajectory and the margin opportunities of this company?

I remain unpersuaded. Yes, IBM shares are reasonably cheap compared to most other comparables, particularly when looking at other comparables in the IT firmament. The company continues to project about $13.80 in EPS and about $11.6 billion of free cash flow. The company expects revenues for the full year to be about $79 billion. The company currently has a market cap of $149.6 billion and with net cash of -$34.1 billion, it has an enterprise value of $183.7 billion. So, the P/E based on reported non-GAAP earnings is about 11.6X, and that is substantially below P/E’s seen at other comparables amongst the group of larger, mature tech companies, but not perhaps that much below the valuation of other multi-market companies outside of IT. The EV/S is around 2.3X, deep in value territory. The free cash flow yield is 6.5%, not nearly as much of an outlier and far less of a bargain metric than the other two core valuations parameters I presented.

And for what it is worth, estimates and some price targets for the shares are almost certainly going higher-and as explained below, I think they should. Currencies and the mainframe cycle will have some visible impact on both top-line growth and on EPS. I would be surprised to a degree, if EPS estimates for 2018 did show an increase of 2%-3% compared to current levels and settle at $14.20-$14.30. It is even conceivable that some analysts will raise ratings on the shares at some point, although so far that hasn’t happened-most analyst commentary has been reasonably cautious.

But does this quarter mean that IBM is going through metamorphosis to higher growth and higher operating margins. That is pretty far-fetched, based on a careful reading of the results. A mainframe cycle is just that-a cycle. Currency appreciation is not the basis for a long-term call. And rising tides-well there are better alternatives than IBM in that area as well.

Just what did IBM report that has been described as “impressive”

I used to do analysis as a profession. I had certain standards for the kinds of headlines I would provide or the kind of analysis I would do. Some of the headlines regarding IBM's quarter are deplorable. I suppose like much else that is described as news, Jim Cramer’s comments that IBM’s story is back qualify in that category. A bit closer to the mark, I believe was the article of a Seeking Alpha contributor, titled "IBM: Nearly flat sales sounds like a win to me.”

But the fact is that most positive commentary about the quarter has a degree of unreality that needs to be explored in detail. The specific headlines included EPS of $3.30 for the quarter, $.02 above prior expectations, coupled with revenues that were down by just 1% in constant currencies. Within the reported revenues, total cloud revenues grew by 20%, although 44% of that was hardware, software and services which has a significantly lower growth rate and will continue to do so going forward. The company’s so-called strategic imperatives grew by 10% in constant currency which is up from 7% growth on the same basis in the prior quarter.

The company showed 24% year on year growth in its “as a service” business although that growth declined noticeably from the prior quarter. The company reported free cash flow for the quarter essentially consistent with results the prior year. Most of its free cash flow was spent on the combination of dividends and share re-purchase. The company reported a non-GAAP tax rate of 14.7%, consistent with guidance, and perhaps sustainable. GAAP gross margins declined by about 90 basis points year on year and increased about 30 bps sequentially. Overall, GAAP operating margins fell by 100 bps year on year, some of which was the product of lower quarterly sales of intellectual property.

This quarter was much “cleaner” in terms of the impact of one-time events when compared to prior quarters for the company. The company’s operating expense trends remained consistent with prior quarters although the decline in the selling, general and administrative moderated while the research and development category ratio showed an improvement. Overall, the benefit from the non-GAAP presentation showed a small decline sequentially.

So, What’s Not to Like?

IBM achieved a substantial $550 million upside in its reported revenues. At the end of the day, that is really the basic reason for the outsize rally in the shares on Tuesday. The anomaly represented an upside of just less than 3%. That is one of the best performances for that metric that the company has enjoyed in several years. Unfortunately, the source of much of that upside was currency, not something on which to build a long-term investment case for the shares. Overall, IBM enjoyed a 1% currency tailwind for the quarter. That compares to a 3% headwind the prior quarter. I am never sure, in looking at performance versus consensus, the extent to which currency fluctuations have been considered. On the other hand, as reported revenues declined by about $140 million sequentially, despite a sequential tailwind of $760 million due to currency. A question that should be considered, is “what is normal quarterly seasonality from Q2 to Q3? It appears that normal seasonality is a decline of around 5%. As it happens, that was the case last year, but if a 5% revenue decline is normal seasonality, then it follows that the revenue performance in this year’s Q3, adjusted for currency is about the same as it was in Q2. IBM’s revenue decline, Q2 to Q3 was around 4.5% adjusted for the decline of the USD; just about what should have been anticipated, and really no upside on an organic basis. Some writers on this site may wish to dispute the point, but I think the analysis as to what happened in the quarter in terms of top line growth is a necessary exercise in evaluating IBM’s actual performance.

There were to be sure, some real bright spots in looking at the results of the company this quarter, but even those need to be carefully considered. For example, IBM’s hardware business grew by 14% year on year. Most of that performance was driven by strong Z14 mainframe revenues, even though the product was just available for two weeks at the end of the quarter. IBM chooses to classify about half of its systems revenue within strategic imperative. The prior quarter hardware revenue had fallen by 10% year on year and the revenues of hardware within strategic imperatives had fallen by 15%. It is a substantial swing on a relatively small number, but in looking at the improvement in the strategic imperative growth rate from 7% to 10%, it turns out that the Z14 introduction represents a very significant component of that improvement.

Now of course, revenue is revenue and margins are margins and who would gainsay improvements? But I doubt that any observer thinks or should imagine, that revenue growth from the mainframe sector is a sustainable component of IBM’s long term growth. I expect that the revenue bump from the Z14 introduction will continue to increase in Q4, and perhaps into Q1 and Q2 next year, and then start to fade. A writer on this site has suggested that it is prudent and advisable to playh the mainframe cycle for 2-3 quarters. I am not going to attempt to dispute the point other than to suggest that most profession tech investors are now quite aware that there is a palpable mainframe cycle in progress. It will be a bit hard to make money on something that is already widely known and presumably factored in IBM's now current share valuation. Mainframes are not quite dead, but in a world that is moving toward the cloud, the technology is obsolescent for a vast preponderance of users.

IBM reported a small increase in storage revenues this past quarter and that too, is a significant reversal from what has gone before. The positive trend is mainly a function of the company’s move to all flash arrays. But as can be seen from this link, IBM is not getting the same percentage bump that competitors, particularly including NetApp (NTAP are enjoying. Successful quarters or turnarounds are not made by losing share to competitors in most product categories.

IBM these days calls itself a Cognitive Solutions and Cloud Platform Company. It says so on the charts that it presents so it must be so. The problem I have with the label that IBM gives itself, and the results it currently achieving, is that Cognitive Solutions for IBM grew by all of 3% last quarter. Strategic Imperatives within cloud solutions grew by 5% last quarter. Cloud revenues within Cognitive Solutions grew by 10%. All of those numbers are better than Q2 results. And all of those numbers compare woefully with the growth of the market for what IBM calls Cognitive Solutions as a whole.

Most other software companies reporting their results, do not choose to split their revenue presentation the same way as IBM does. But were one to look at the results of other companies selling equivalent products to IBMin that space, the results would almost universally show faster growth from a larger base. Almost every other enterprise application company sells analytics these days. Analytics have tended to be the fastest growing segment of the offerings of enterprise application vendors. It would be tiresome to go through the growth of so-called analytic clouds for a variety of cloud vendors-but none of them have growth of 3% or 5% or 10%. 30%-50% growth is more representative-and there are some outliers with growth even higher than that.

I take no particular pleasure in pricking bubbles. We all enjoy our own set of delusions. But the improvement in IBM’s Cognitive Solutions segment in terms of growth percentages is really a function of a market that is showing dramatic growth with IBM getting some crumbs and table scraps. It would be a want of candor to describe these results as a green shoot or as evidence of a successful turn-around.

It would be hard for me to imagine an environment in which IBM did not achieve some benefit from its massive investments in analytics and AI. Solutions addressing those market segment have been a focus of the company for some time now. But again, it is just hard to imagine that so much investment has been made to provide the company with 3% growth in one of the best environments ever seen for IT sales. And it is simply an absence of realism to describe these results as either “encouraging” or evidence of a successful execution of a strategic plan. It is, to be sure possible to fool some of the people all of the time and perhaps all of the people some of the time, but it is hard to make out that 3% growth is much better than that. About the most that can be said, is that the results were noticeably better than those of q2 when gross margins fell precipitously and segment revenue declined.

Looked at holistically, Cognitive Solutions represented about 23% of IBM’s revenues last quarter and given its component parts, it really ought to achieve positive growth. But it is simply not keeping pace with the market as a whole. Analytics, which is apparently considered a super-set of Cognitive Solutions, and includes pieces of IBM consulting practice is 26% of revenue. It is even further behind the curve, when viewed on a competitive basis, and its growth rate actually slipped by 100 bps last quarter.

While this is not the place to discuss why IBM has had such a difficult time in finding growth from one of the best tech growth opportunities of all time, I might suggest that analytics and AI are not categories unto themselves and are far better sold as part of a total business solution. When Salesforce (CRM) sells analytics, it does so in conjunction with its core Sales Cloud. These days, when Salesforce sells Einstein it does so as part of a solution based on its sales cloud. Users simply get more value that way. It is far better to use AI to produce actionable results as part of an overall line of business transformation than any other way. IBM, while it does have some vertical use cases for its technology, primarily in health care, simply doesn't match most of the other enteprise application vendors. It is a fundamental weakness, at least to the mind of this writer that IBM either refuses to recognize or is unwilling to attempt to remedy.

More of What's Not to Like

IBM has two other major business segments that include components of the company’s strategic imperatives revenue. The company reported better contract signings in the quarter compared to prior periods, although reported revenue and profits continued to decline on a year over year basis. Again, the company is certainly to get some share of the market for digital transformation solutions-it just seems, however, as though competitors such as Cognizant (CTSH) and even Accenture (ACN) are experiencing faster growth and are nibbling at IBM’s historic customer base. Cognizant grew by 9% last quarter compared to IBM’s 4% revenue decline and Accenture grew by 6%.

It might be interesting to hear IBM management discuss what it is that has lead to such results-but nowhere in any conference call is such a discussion to be found. I find it remarkable that those who are optimistic about IBM shares don't choose to share their insights on how market share losses are consistent with a good long-term investment.

The logic of recommending the shares of a company that donates market share in most categories even in a quarter described as promising is one that simply will never pass my own set of predilections. IBM pays a dividend that provides investors with a decent, although not a dramatic yield of a bit more than 4%. To do that, and continue to buy back shares, it essentially spends all of its free cash flow. Given that IBM has a significant net debt position, its latitude to buy companies and raise dividends and buyback shares simultaneously is somewhat circumscribed. The company would need to be far more profitable than it currently is, in order for me to understand the logic of its attraction to value oriented investors.

IBM is the first major business to report its Q3 earnings. Before the quarterly season is finished, investors will see just how much of IBM’s results related to a rising tide, how much related to a very cyclical revenue source and how much share it wound up donating. Putting all of that together is not something that I believe will lead to sustained positive alpha.

Again, I simply do not understand the logic of buying these shares for a mainframe cycle whose parameters, at the least, are now broadly understood and discounted and which is not going to last more than another 2-3 quarters. I know I am likely to lack the foresight to sell a position when the mainframe cycle reverses as it surely must.

For me, investing in tech is a discipline of contrast and compare, and this quarter, promising it seems to some, simply doesn’t pass muster in terms of the results I expect from many other companies in this space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.