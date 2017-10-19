A KISS Dividend Strategy Worth 15% A Year

No black box: all the details about it are here.

Quantitative investing aims at making systematic investment decisions based on hard data. Quantitative models make the investment process:

independent of opinions and emotions,

reproducible by anyone at any time, and

less time-consuming.

The first step to design a stock strategy is to define a stock universe. A good way to avoid liquidity issues is to stay in large and mid-cap companies. I often use the S&P 500 index (SPY). In this example, I prefer the Russell 1000 index (IWB).

We are looking for a dividend strategy. The second step is to define what is a dividend stock. I propose to consider the 20% highest dividend yields of the universe. In the Russell 1000, it means 200 stocks. When I write this, the limit to enter this group is a yield above 2.8%. The limit may change with market valuation.

The 3rd step is to select companies in this group. A solution is to define a ranking system and invest in the best-ranked companies. I like ranking systems based on a combination of valuation and quality ratios. To stay at KISS level, I propose to consider a ranking based on a single factor: the Return on Assets (ROA) on a trailing year. The higher the better. The next bar chart shows the average annualized returns of 10 buckets of 20 stocks ranked by ROA in the set of 200 companies defines above. The lowest ROAs are on the left, the highest on the right. Buckets are recomposed weekly from January 1999 to October 2017.

The top four buckets in the highest ROAs beat the benchmark by a wide margin, averaging about 8% of excess return. These four buckets have very similar returns. Ranking systems are risky when they are optimized for a small number of positions. It may result in irrelevant, curve-fitted simulations. This is absolutely not the case here: excess returns are consistent on a large rank interval in the high ROAs (80 positions). It is a statistical bias, not a silver bullet: some bad picks and lagging periods are accounted for in the highest bars.

The 4th step is to define diversification rules. We already know that a 20-stock portfolio is quite safe in this system. We also know that the well-performing set is large enough for sector diversification. I propose a limit of 5 stocks out of 20 in a sector.

The 5th step is to define the update and rebalancing period. I propose to update the 20-stock Dividend List once a month.

Here is a summary of the strategy rules:

We take the 200 stocks with the highest dividend yields in the Russell 1000 index.

We rank them on ROA, the higher is the better.

We select 20 stocks starting from the top, skipping to the next one when we already have 5 stocks in the same sector.

We repeat this once a month.

Here is the simulation from 1/1999 to 10/17/2017, reinvesting dividends, without transaction cost.

The average dividend yield of current holdings is 4.1%. Here are a few of them: Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

This strategy is very simple. Anyone able to download stock data and sort rows in Excel can manage it. It can also be executed in some screeners. If you don’t have the data or the time, this Dividend List is updated every month in my private community Quantitative Risk & Value. Members also get a weekly update of my exclusive market risk indicator MTS10 and a reference manual of ETF strategies based on it. Click here now to join us.

Data and charts provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you). Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The performance of real portfolios and their simulations may be different.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.