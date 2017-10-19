Hitting It Out Of AT&T Park: A Performance Update

Despite AT&T dropping 9%, the portfolio as a whole ended up more than 26%. We show how.

We wrote that that portfolio had a worst case return of -8% and a best case return of 17%, with a more likely mid single digits return.

Revisiting Another Approach To AT&T

In an April article, we presented a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T (T) position: "An Alternative To Holding AT&T Until Taylor Swift Is 57" (Taylor Swift, pictured above, has a long-term promotional deal with AT&T). As the hedges in that portfolio are about to expire, our tracking system exited the positions on Wednesday. Below we recap the initial portfolio and show its final performance.

April's Hedged AT&T Portfolio

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked AT&T and had $50,000 to invest to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. This was the portfolio we presented in our article in late April:

That portfolio was generated by Portfolio Armor, which also generates the portfolios presented in our Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service. Other than AT&T, which we inputted manually, the other securities were picked by Portfolio Armor: IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Align Technology (ALGN) were selected because they had among the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost, as estimated by our site, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was selected during a fine-tuning step, to absorb cash left over after rounding down dollar amounts to get round lots of T, IPGP, and ALGN.

Each underlying security in this portfolio was hedged against a >8% decline over the next several months. Here's a closer look at the hedge on AT&T:

AT&T's Performance Since (Unhedged)

AT&T is down nearly 11% from when this portfolio was generated, taking into account its dividend.

But in a hedged portfolio, you have to take into account the impact of the hedges too.

AT&T's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

Spoiler alert: since AT&T is down more than 8%, and the options in the hedge are about to expire (so their time value is negligible), our position is going to be down 8%. But we'll work through the numbers to explicate this.

First let's look at the current quotes on the options in AT&T's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for AT&T, via Fidelity.

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price, since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now). Recall that the call option in our AT&T collar hedge was the $44 strike one. Since AT&T closed at $35.71 on Tuesday, the intrinsic value of that option is $0. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $0 and an ask price of $0.24. So we value this at $0.12, and since we had three contracts covering 300 shares of T, the call position as of Tuesday was worth $36 (this is pretty conservative, as, in reality, you could have probably bought-to-close these calls for a penny each).

The put option in our hedge was the $38 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since T closed at $35.71 on Tuesday, that put had an intrinsic value of $2.29, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price of $2.27 and its ask price, $2.33, which is $2.30. And since we had three contracts covering 300 shares of T, that comes out to $690.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the AT&T position in our portfolio, as of April 26th, was $12,132 [300 shares @ $40.44] + $303 - $72 = $12,363.

And the value as of Tuesday was $10,713 [300 shares @ $35.71] + $690 - $36 = $11,367.

$11,367 represents an 8% decline from $12,363, so our hedged AT&T position was down 8%.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since April 26th.



The portfolio as a whole ended up 26.47%, net of trading and hedging costs. That's the final performance for it, as our system exited remaining positions at the close. Considering that our best case scenario estimate for this portfolio was 17.65%, this an exceptional return. The market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was up 7.16% over the same time frame.

How This Portfolio Differs From Our Marketplace Ones

This is the same general approach we use in Bulletproof Investing, with one exception: we let Portfolio Armor pick all the securities instead of manually entering one that's popular on Seeking Alpha, such as AT&T in this case. Perhaps it's not coincidental that AT&T was the worst performing name here.

In fact, if you scroll up to the screen capture of our original portfolio, you'll see that AT&T had the lowest potential return of any of the securities in this portfolio.

How Did We Pick Two Big Winners?

The outperformance of this portfolio was driven by Align Technology and IPG Photonics, both of which were up about 62% over the last 6 months. How did we pick them? From in depth due diligence? No. We couldn't tell you what either one of them does without looking it up again, to be honest. Portfolio Armor picked them, using the same security selection method that, as we've demonstrated repeatedly, delivers alpha. Both ALGN and IPGP were among Portfolio Armor's top 10 names in April. Tonight, we'll post the current top 10 names for our Marketplace subscribers.

