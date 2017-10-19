Looking To Sell, Not Buy

When a bull runs this long, it eventually becomes exhausted. How does one manage to stay invested in equities, yet stay constantly on the alert to sell off under-performing securities? The following portfolio, made up of randomly selected dividend aristocrats, provides a model for investors interested in preserving capital, yet not inclined to flee the market.

Why the concern as to the condition of this particular stock market? Approximately a year and a half ago I came across articles written by Jill Mislinski on the Advisor Perspectives website. Based on the Mislinski articles, I wrote a "warning" blog that looks at these four market conditions. Here is the link to that blog and in that post are links to the following four market measurements.

Shiller CAPE Ratio

Q-Ratio

Market Capitalization vs. GNP

Price Regression To S&P 500 Trend

If you check the values back in March of 2016 and compare them with the values today, all current numbers and percentages are higher than they were 18 months ago. It would have been a mistake to sell out and go to cash anytime in 2016. Might one make a mistake of going to cash too early? That is the dilemma facing investors today.

Below is a list of dividend oriented stocks popular with many Seeking Alpha readers. Please note this is not a portfolio with real money behind it. Instead, it is an example of what I would do if this were my portfolio.

There are two primary sell decisions I would immediately activate.

Sell if the stock is ranked below SHY, the circuit breaker ETF. Stocks with these tickers (LANC, HRL, NFG, UVV, HP, SON, T, and PEP) would immediately be sold as they current rank below SHY. Sell if the price of the stocks is below its 195-Day Exponential Moving Average (NYSEMKT:EMA). Stocks that fit this sell rule are: LANC, FRT, HRL, UVV, HP, and T. Note the high correlation is the stocks that show up on these two sell lists.

While the portfolio manager is cleaning out the dead wood, there are still opportunities to stay invested. Without going into a lot of detail as to what one might buy, a few clues lie in the fourth column from the right where we look for stocks with a rating of 1, 2, or 3 with 1 being the highest. A second screen is to look for green or positive Heikin-Ashi candles. These are not the only buy screens applied to candidates for purchase.

For global diversification purposes, my preference is to work with ETFs rather than individual stocks. As the U.S. Equities market continues to rise, pressure builds for an eventual decline. There are buying opportunities elsewhere in the world that are easy to access via ETFs. This ETF approach to portfolio construction can wait for another article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.