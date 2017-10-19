Chesapeake Energy: 2 Things I Think Will Happen, One Thing I Hope Will

For the sake of investors, I also hope the firm will push for some form of cost-cutting, but that may be expecting too much.

A fascinating energy company right now is Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). Driven lower in recent months by a tumultuous energy market (that is finally looking up) and by the realization from the investment community that the firm has some cash flow issues, it’s a really interesting firm to watch. In what follows, I will cover some items that I believe investors should keep a close eye out for as earnings season for the E&P firm nears.

Watch for debt to rise

Times have not been particularly kind to Chesapeake, nor to its shareholders. While the company has a fairly low cost structure, the sad truth is that, in order to maintain current production levels, it must utilize significant amounts of capital spending. I understand why this happens, but I don’t really like it and believe that selling off low-quality assets might be a wise idea for preserving value.

Now, whether I like it or not doesn’t truly mean much. What is important, though, is the end result here. Namely, I believe that, in the third quarter, management will have announced some increase to its debt. Some of you might think this is a lazy argument because, after all, management did just issue $850 million worth of debt and used some of those proceeds to pay down debt for $550 million in cash. While this is true and indicates that debt will have risen, keeping all else the same, by $300 million, this isn’t what I’m focused on because that particular debt closed on October 12th, placing it in the fourth quarter, not the third quarter.

No, my argument involves what I believe will have been an increase in the amount of debt borrowed under Chesapeake’s revolving credit facility. Previously, the company had (and still does have) $3.8 billion in borrowing capacity under the facility. However, there was a limit on how much first lien debt the business could take on and this was impacted by its $1.5 billion term loan, leaving the firm, after its $575 million in current borrowings under the facility, capacity of around $1 billion. While this is a lot of cash, it is my opinion that Chesapeake is likely to tap into some of its borrowing capacity in order to cover its cash shortfalls. That, or they used it temporarily and will have repaid the debt in the fourth quarter using their recent debt issuance. This does, unfortunately, run contrary to management’s goal of lowering corporate debt.

Talk or action involving asset sales

There’s no secret that Chesapeake is very interested, at this point in time, in conducting a major asset sale. Something in the range of $2 billion to maybe as high as $4 billion would allow management to reduce a great deal of debt and, perhaps, bring cash flow to a neutral level. That said, no such mega-deal has taken place yet and I have to wonder if it will take place this year or if it will be attempted next year instead.

I do not see a mega-deal being announced as having taken place in the third quarter because, if it had, management would have been forced to disclose it. Rather, I think that there’s a good chance that management will have engaged in some immaterial asset sales during the quarter and might, perhaps, provide some talk regarding their current plans for an asset sale or series of asset sales. Given current energy prices, capex is just not sustainable in my view without this kind of approach.

Because of this, I firmly believe that management will outline some sort of plan for how such a sale or series of sales to help make debtholders whole. The extent of this discussion is anybody’s guess, but since the fourth quarter is already here and the goal is to be cash flow neutral next year, something must change and it must change quickly. Otherwise, the end result will be painful for shareholders over the next several months.

Wildcard: a cost-cutting plan might be announced

I believe, quite honestly, that there’s a pretty good chance of both of the above items being addressed by management relatively soon. This is especially true of the first item regarding debt because, at the end of the day, that one’s just math. That said, I do believe there is a chance, a more limited one admittedly, that management will come out with a cost-cutting initiative fairly soon. As you can see in the table below, some key cost items on a per boe basis haven’t really changed too much from the first guidance management provided this year to the most recent. On a whole, these three items actually did worsen a little.

*Created by Author

Given the high cash outflows required to maintain production, a major push to cut some operating costs could have a nice impact on Chesapeake and would only serve to benefit shareholders. Yes, management did cut some costs earlier this year, but for a firm its size, I am guessing that there may be some sort of inefficiencies that could be addressed. Even a modest change of $0.10 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent) would have a pre-tax income impact for the firm of $19.65 million per year if we stick with the mid-point for production guidance.

Takeaway

Right now, I continue to watch Chesapeake to see if management can save the company. If we can see a major asset sale soon, and if costs manage to decrease enough to save the firm some cash, the end result should prove bullish for investors. Of course, there are risks involved, including the likelihood that debt will rise for the third quarter, and there’s also the chance that a sizable asset sale may never materialize and/or that energy prices will remain too low for too long and the business will die off. For now, I intend to watch by the sidelines, but if I feel there is an appropriate opportunity to be had, I will consider investing in the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.