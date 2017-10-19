SHU Portfolio: And Now For Something Completely Speculative

Here we are considering some companies and have already taken small positions in three of such companies.

Ideally this part should have a dozen or so, as you need only one or two successes.

Every portfolio should have a small corner for little speculative companies which are basically moonshots. One has to realize that most of these will not pay off, and quite a few will falter or even go under.

This is a percentage game, hopefully providing some safety in numbers, based on the fact that you can maximally lose what one has paid for the small companies, but some of them could give you multiple returns.

Without yet triggering, here is a first little batch of some of these we're considering or have already bought into:

We are following these and might initiate long positions, which we will communicate through StockTalk. First we give a brief summary on why we bought Destiny Media, as things have changed there. Most notably, they have a new version of their streaming video player Clipstream out.

We also more recently bought a small position in 22nd Century Group (XXII), which we will discuss below.



Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY)

We have already written about Destiny Media (see here and here, for instance) and also bought some shares, a small position of 31,000 shares at roughly 19 cent average, we've communicated the purchases in real-time in Stocktalks (here, here and here). In summary:

It has one product, PlayMPE which all the record labels use to securely send their pre-release music to employees and clients. This business is profitable and growing (slowly). These profits haven't materialized in the EPS figures as they have been used to develop a second product.

Growth could get an impulse when they finish a web-based version of PlayMPE that makes it a lot easier for users.

Their second product Cllipstream offers a new way to distribute streaming video, which potentially offers a much bigger and faster growing market opportunity.

Clipstream delivers streaming video through the browser using HTML5, Javascript and the HVEC (H.265) video codec.

It dispenses with the need for streaming servers and has other advantages. For now, it's the only way to deliver the very bandwidth efficient HVEC codec through a browser, saving customers 60%+ on bandwidth use and cost compared to using the H.264 codec.

Another advantage is that since this is done all in software, additional stuff can be done like adding the security solutions from PlayMPE, which opens up the possibility of pay-per-view business models as it can lock down streams to one device.

For the advertisement industry, stuff like reporting (see when users stop watching ad videos) and adding interactivity (clickable items within the video streams can be added. In principle, lots of stuff can be added as it's all done in software.

The disadvantage is that Javascript is inefficient, that is, this way of delivering video streams is more processor intensive.

So far, the quality of the videos has not been good enough for old devices with limited resources (CPU, memory).

But just last week , there has been another update of the player and the demo videos now play even on a five year old smartphone (but by all means, test for yourself).

, there has been another update of the player and the demo videos now play even on a five year old smartphone (but by all means, test for yourself). The quality should gradually improve further as older devices with limited resources (CPU, memory) disappear and are replaced with devices with more and faster resources. Also better versions of the player will still appear.

So after years of development and false starts (for instance with using their own codec, which ultimately rendered into trouble for some users which couldn't be ), the quality is finally good enough for a commercial launch in the near future , in our view.

, in our view. This shifts the problem from development to commercialization . There are no guarantees that the company will crack this, but they do have a shot and we think the technology offers interesting features at least for a few niches.

. There are no guarantees that the company will crack this, but they do have a shot and we think the technology offers interesting features at least for a few niches. These niches (advertisement, market research, pay-per-view, etc.) are interesting enough for a company with a market cap of just $11M. Any win in these markets is likely to have a material impact in the company figures, given the size.

There is a pending issue with the departure of the former CEO, who is still a board member and who with 20% of the outstanding shares, is the largest holder of Destiny's shares. He sued for wrongful dismissal.

Verdict

Our verdict is that this situation offers a favorable risk/reward situation. After years of developing Clipstream, investors have tuned out and now that it is finally ready for commercialization, even a small commercial success could lead to substantial gains in the share price as investors wake up to the opportunities.

On the other hand, should it fail and the product be abandoned or sold, company figures will start to reflect the inherent profitability of PlayMPE better and the company will have more funds to grow its user base and/or return to shareholders.

22nd Century Group (XXII)

We have written before about this company, the owner of interesting IP which allows them to grow tobacco with various levels of nicotine, from virtually zero to a heavy load.

This opens up the possibility to fabricate cigarettes which are either hardly addictive ("Brand A" very low nicotine) or not addictive at all, and/or use these as a smoking cessation device (X-22 smoking cessation product).

It might surprise some but they could also load cigarettes with lots of nicotine (their "Brand B" product) so you smoke less and get less of the harmful tar and other chemicals. There are a couple of fairly recent big breakthroughs.

FDA intents to regulate nicotine levels

The FDA has issued its intention to regulate nicotine. While this is a long-term affair, it's potentially an enormous boost to the company. From the FDA PR on what is at stake:

“The overwhelming amount of death and disease attributable to tobacco is caused by addiction to cigarettes – the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. “Unless we change course, 5.6 million young people alive today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use.

The FDA isn't going to regulate nicotine levels just like that. They are going to start a 'dialogue' (our emphasis):

The FDA plans to begin a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards. The agency intends to issue an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) to seek input on the potential public health benefits and any possible adverse effects of lowering nicotine in cigarettes... The FDA is committed to encouraging innovations that have the potential to make a notable public health difference and inform policies and efforts that will best protect kids and help smokers quit cigarettes. To make this effort successful, the agency intends to extend timelines to submit tobacco product review applications for newly regulated tobacco products that were on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016. This action will afford the agency time to explore clear and meaningful measures to make tobacco products less toxic, appealing and addictive.

XXII could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this FDA move if this results in regulating nicotine levels in cigarettes.

Smoking cessation X-22

There is also progress with their smoking cessation product X-22, which are simply their Spectrum research cigarettes with various levels of nicotine. Yet another clinical study (this one Phase III) seems to have been a success, from the company PR:

22nd Century was the exclusive provider of the Very Low Nicotine and other SPECTRUM research cigarettes that were used in Dr. Hatsukami’s 1,250-participant trial and in more than 16 other clinical trials... Though the details of Dr. Hatsukami’s phase III study are still under peer review, Dr. Hatsukami divulged the answer to the study’s core question of whether an immediate or a gradual reduction in nicotine is the best approach. Dr. Hatsukami clearly and confidently declared in her panel presentation at the Vermont Conference that “an immediate approach [to nicotine reduction] is most likely to lead to less harm.” Further, Dr. Hatsukami pointed out that the study data indicates compensatory smoking is less likely to occur with an immediate reduction in nicotine, and that the there was a “greater likelihood of more rapid smoking cessation” with the immediate approach to nicotine reduction.

Modified Risk Tobacco Products application (MRTP)

The company is also moving forward with their application (here in full) for Brand A cigarettes (containing 95% less nicotine than average cigarettes) to qualify as an MRPT product.

The problem today is that while the company can (and does) produce low nicotine cigarettes, it cannot market them as such, so achieving MRTP status would be a big boost. Here is the status, from the Q2 earnings PR:

In June 2017, 22nd Century met twice with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to advance the Company’s efforts to gain regulatory approval for its novel products. On June 15, 2017, 22nd Century met with the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (“CTP”) to discuss the Company’s BRAND A Modified Risk Tobacco Product (“MRTP”) application for an over-the-counter cigarette with labeling that discloses that the product contains 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes. Based on guidance received from the FDA/CTP at that meeting, 22nd Century is working to resubmit its MRTP application with additional consumer perception data pertaining to the product, together with information from already completed clinical studies using the Company’s Very Low Nicotine (“VLN”) tobacco cigarettes and related scientific data. In 2018, 22nd Century intends to submit its revised MRTP application for the world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarette.

Finances

Lest we forget, the company is already selling cigarettes (and cigars) and sales are growing at a promising pace, from the Q2 earnings PR:

sales of the Company’s conventional products continue to grow impressively. Second quarter results show that 22nd Century is already experiencing the benefits of newly signed manufacturing agreements. Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 increased to approximately $3.9 Million – a 37.8% increase over the revenues for the second quarter of 2016 and the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history. 22nd Century projects that year-end revenue will exceed $16 Million – a new record for the Company. In addition to climbing revenues, the Company currently has approximately $17.8 Million in cash, the highest amount of cash on hand in the history of the Company. 22nd Century’s cash reserves are sufficient to meet all regular operating expenses through at least March 2019.

But despite that revenue progress there was still a loss ($3.35M) almost as large as the revenue itself. This isn't turning a profit anytime soon. The company did argue that its factory, which gained a greatly expanded contract manufacturing deal earlier this year, will be cash flow positive and generate revenues over $20M.

Risks

As with any smallcap stock, the risks are also considerable. For instance, they received a setback last year in Europe, from the year-end report:

For example, since the spring of 2016, European Union law no longer permits us to disclose the nicotine yield on our MAGIC cigarette packaging. And so, rather than continuing to expand MAGIC sales without the ability to disclose the remarkably low nicotine yield of our Very Low Nicotine MAGIC cigarettes, we have opted to first secure European regulatory approvals for our Very Low Nicotine cigarettes.

That is why we lost some interest in the stock, as the company was out with a promising start with these MAGIC cigarettes and we argued that the revenue growth would be essential to finance all the regulatory and clinical work without diluting the shares to oblivion.

However, ilution, seems to have been taken care off for the foreseeable future with a $54M (20.57M shares) offering at $2.625 which brings their cash balance to some $70M+ (the company had $17.8M in cash at the end of Q2).

That should be enough for the next five years or so, at least according to management. The pleasant surprise was that this offering didn't come with the usual deluge of warrants attached, but mind you, there are still plenty of the latter around as a result of previous offerings.

You might note that our purchase for the SHU portfolio of 2000 shares XXII on October 18 (per Stocktalks) was just five cents above this offering price (at the time of the offer, the shares traded well above $3). Basically we're riding with those institutions that bought the offer.

Nevertheless, the dilution is considerable and is set to continue as a result of outstanding warrants and compensation policies:

The company has a strong intellectual property portfolio of more than 200 patents (and 50+ pending) on regulating nicotine levels through genetic engineering in tobacco plants and regulating THC levels in cannabis.

American Tobacco (BAT)

And then there is this, from a September 25 company PR:

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a plant biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, is pleased to announce that the 2013 Research License and Commercial Option Agreement between the Company and British American Tobacco (Investments) Limited (“BAT”) is now finished. BAT no longer has rights to any intellectual property or other assets of 22nd Century; 22nd Century is now again in sole control of the Company’s highly disruptive intellectual property portfolio relating to the ability to grow patent-protected Very Low Nicotine tobacco plants. Accordingly, the Company has recommenced discussions with global tobacco companies and international pharmaceutical companies that have expressed strong interest in a business relationship with 22nd Century but were, until now, unable to enter into a licensing agreement with 22nd Century due to restrictive covenants contained in the BAT agreement.

Quite frankly, we wondered for quite some time what happened to this and we have distinctly mixed feelings about the end of their deal with BAT. It is a little curious that BAT didn't want to proceed, they could have exchanged what was an R&D license into a commercial license, but apparently chose not to do so.

Curious especially in the light of the recent FDA move setting some sort of a timeline for regulating nicotine levels in cigarettes. It isn't that this is easy to achieve that, here is Bloomberg about the difficulties of producing low nicotine cigarettes:

Producing a cigarette with low levels of nicotine, the addictive stimulant in cigarettes, has been a challenge for the industry since as far back as the 1960s. Large tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International Inc. have tried their hand at it and failed... Previous efforts to make low-nicotine cigarettes failed in part because tobacco varieties developed to meet the goal had lower yields, making them less desirable for farmers. They also tended not to have tastes or smells deemed desirable by industry and consumers. Low-nicotine plants can also attract pests that normal tobacco wouldn’t. “Nicotine is a natural insecticide, if you will, so the lower the levels of nicotine, the less resistant the plants are to pests,” Sicignano said. That raises growing costs. Genetic modification has emerged as a shortcut to some of the challenges, said Ramsey Lewis, a biotechnology researcher at North Carolina State University, home to the U.S. repository of tobacco strains. Yet those advances come with drawbacks as well, he said. “Living things are complex,” he said. “When you produce a lower nicotine variety using a genetics approach, other characteristics of the plant can change the plant, which may be bad for growers or undesirable for the industry.” 22nd Century uses both approaches -- some of its low-nicotine varieties use lab-based genetic modification, while others are bred with traditional techniques. It’s licensed its nicotine-altering technology to British American Tobacco in a deal worth as much as $14 million.



There is little doubt that XXII is a leading contender, probably even the leading contender in the march towards low nicotine cigarettes, but of course we don't know what's going on in the labs of BAT (or other big tobacco companies).

The upside is that XXII now has their hands free to enter into other commercial agreements, and apparently there is no lack of interest, at least according to management. But we have to wait and see what becomes of this.

Conclusion

22nd Century provides an interesting play with several possibilities to monetize their vast intellectual property. It has a plant which does mainly contract manufacturing producing growing revenues and is expected to be cash flow positive next year.

It is applying MRTP status for its Brand A, which would give it a significant marketing advantage if successful. It is also applying for regulatory approval it's smoking cessation product X-22 which works very well according to various clinical trials.

The jackpot is if FDA starts mandating lower nicotine levels, this isn't likely to happen anytime soon, but the chances have significantly increased after the FDA has announced its intentions.

Given that after the last share issue and the favorable development of its plant, dilution is going to slow down, we think the recent retreat in the share price was a good opportunity to start an initial position.

And we haven't even touched on the opportunities of their cannabis IP (they have similar genetic methods to regulate the levels of THC in cannabis).

But against that, there are numerous risks. None of their products has regulatory approval, and this could take significant time to achieve that, if at all. The company is still burning significant amounts of cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSNY, XXII, INSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.