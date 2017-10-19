6 Questions On The Newly Launched LOGO ETF

On October 18th, we announced the launch of the Global X Iconic U.S. Brands ETF (OTC:LOGO)which provides exposure to among the largest and most powerful brands in the U.S. To dig in to this new ETF, we interviewed Eric Clark, Portfolio Manager at LOGO's index provider, Accuvest.

In a world with thousands of indexes, why was the Accuvest Iconic U.S. Brands Index created?

Very simply, we think investors are underweight consumption in their portfolios given its importance to the U.S. economy. We believe that an ETF tracking an index of among the most powerful brands in the U.S. can provide broad exposure to the consumption theme and improve upon currently available large cap and consumer strategies.

Are investors missing a key factor when deciding on their U.S. large cap allocation?

We all have different ways of looking at things, but to me, U.S. large cap investing has always been about targeting the core drivers of the economy. Many index providers agree. In fact, if you look at the index methodologies for various market cap-weighted U.S. large cap indexes, you often find language along the lines of "XX index is designed to reflect the U.S. equity markets and, by extension, the U.S. economy." Yet when you look at the sector and industry weights of these traditional indexes, they seem woefully underweight the sectors and industries that are most related to household consumption, which makes up 70% of U.S. GDP.1

Why do you believe investors are underweight consumer stocks given its importance to the U.S. economy?

Investors often view consumer exposure as a tactical sector allocation rather than a strategic core one. For example, an actively-managed fund manager may allocate to consumer stocks according to where they believe we are in the business cycle. This approach doesn't make much sense to me. U.S. GDP is $18 trillion. Retail sales makes up about $5.5 trillion per year and our estimates show U.S. consumers have an estimated consumption capacity of $13 trillion a year.2 Given the size of consumption capacity relative to total GDP, I would expect fund managers to have significant consumer exposure at all times. Yet the assets in the five largest U.S. Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples ETFs total $28.8B, which is far less than the assets in the five largest U.S. ETFs within the Technology ($42.9B), Health Care ($41.3B), and Financials ($42.6B) sectors.3 In our opinion, broad large cap ETFs also tend to be underweight consumer stocks. Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors only makes up about 20% of the S&P 500, but consumption is 70% of GDP.4

Selfishly, we like that investors are underweight consumption because we feel that this trade really isn't crowded.

If investors are underweight "the consumer" should they just consider allocating more to Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sector ETFs?

Consumer spending is much more than just consumer discretionary and staples firms. We look at consumption through the lens of a "lifetime of spending," which considers that from the time we are born through the time we pass, we spend money along the way. Yes, we spend money on traditional consumer goods and services like clothing, food, and leisure. But we also spend our money on technology like personal electronics and social media, to name a few. We also spend an enormous amount of money on healthcare products and services. And there is a whole industry of business to business (B2B) firms that supply consumer facing companies, like semi-conductor firms that supply smartphones. Therefore if you conduct an analysis to identify all consumer-facing stocks, regardless of sector, as well as the suppliers of consumer stocks, you realize the universe of consumer companies is much bigger than the staples and discretionary segments.

The Accuvest Iconic U.S. Brands Index focuses on an expanded definition of a consumer firm because it is our belief that you can build a better large cap core exposure by creating a better proxy for the real economy. And if you are currently investing in consumer sector ETFs, we believe this index should offer a similar exposure but with a more diverse and comprehensive list of companies.

How do 'Iconic' brands fit into consumption and consumer decision making?

There are a lot of companies competing for our business. Each of these companies has a brand that represents the value proposition of their products and services. Psychologically we tend to stay loyal to the companies or brands that we feel most closely aligned to. Therefore the firms with the largest, most powerful brands tend to have the largest bases of loyal customers who will most likely continue to use the firm's products and services as long as they are needed. They also have the most resources at their disposal to invest further in building their brand through advertising, potentially gaining even more customers down the road. Therefore, we believe the firms with the biggest brands have a big advantage over other firms and are much more broadly representative of the consumption theme.

There's a lot of talk about the historic wealth transfer that's happening in the U.S. How are consumption and brands affected by the wealth transfer process?

The largest transfer of wealth in history has just begun. Accenture estimates that roughly $30-40 trillion is passing from older generations to younger ones. This is a 30 year process so it's a slow moving and important train. I've seen wealth transfer first hand with some friends. Their baby boomer parents inherited wealth from their silent generation parents. Some of that money is trickling down yearly to Gen-X and Millennials every day. Some of those assets are moving en masse upon the death of older family members. Psychology dictates that when we inherit money, we spend a portion and save a portion. That incremental net new spending has significant ramifications on consumption and GDP over time. If the leading brands do their job and highlight their value proposition, I believe they will disproportionately benefit when the transfer and subsequent spending happens.

How does the Accuvest Iconic U.S. Brands Index determine which companies are included?

We start with a universe of U.S. listed companies with more than $2B in market cap and meet other liquidity requirements. Simultaneously, we construct a list of consumption industries that are either Tier 1 (core to the consumption theme) or Tier 2 (non-core but still important to the consumption theme). All companies that do not fall in the Tier 1 or 2 industries are removed from the analysis. Companies within each Tier 1 and 2 industry are ranked by Market cap, 3-year total sales, and 3-year sales growth. The ranking system is called the "Iconic Brands Score". Roughly the top 100 companies by Iconic Brand Score become the list of names for the index. A maximum of five Tier 1 names or two Tier 2 names from each industry are allowed to improve diversification. At the end of that process, we run a suitability test on each name to make sure each company does indeed serve the consumer in a meaningful way or is part of the consumption supply chain that serves a consumer company.

How are the companies in the index weighted?

We use another ranking system called the "Iconic Brands Strength" score to weight the components of the index. To us, a few of the most important factors for measuring a company's success versus its peer group are 1-year revenue growth and high one-year absolute free cash flow. The Iconic Brands Strength score is a 50/50 blend of these two metrics. If a company from a Tier 1 industry scores in the top 25%, it receives a 2% weighting. All other companies receive a weight of 0.667%.

1. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of Commerce. Data for 2016 Fiscal Year.

2. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of Commerce. Data for 2016 Fiscal Year.

3. Source: ETFdb.com, as of 9/20/2017

4. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of Commerce. Data for 2016 Fiscal Year. S&P Indices. As of September 2017.

