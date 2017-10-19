Wall Street Breakfast: Yellen Heads To The Oval Office

Stocks

European earnings roundup: Unilever (UN, UL) -3.5% premarket blaming recent storms in the U.S. and poor weather for slowing growth. SAP also showed slowing growth due to cloud and license weakness, but was confident about meeting financial targets for the full year. Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) earnings highlighted pressure to boost returns as it struggled in the U.S., where it is trying to sell its confectionery business.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has delayed a vote on a nearly $3B incentive package for Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) until November after an unspecified problem was discovered with the deal. Senator Tim Carpenter declined to describe the issue, but characterized it as a "nuclear bomb" that, had it not been addressed, would have resulted in a contract that "would not have protected taxpayers whatsoever."

President Trump has personally intervened to direct EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to back off any possible changes that would weaken federal biofuel quotas, Bloomberg reports. Two changes that were reportedly under consideration: a reduction in biodiesel requirements and a proposal to allow exported renewable fuel to count toward domestic quotas. Relevant tickers: VLO, PBF, PSX, MPC, HFC, ALJ, CVI, CVRR, ADM, GPRE, PEIX, REGI

Japan's securities watchdog is investigating Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) accounting practices over losses incurred by Westinghouse, the nuclear power unit which has cost the company billions of dollars. According to the Nikkei, the commission is examining whether the process involved in creating Toshiba's financial report for the 2016-2017 business year is completely legitimate and justifiable.

New General Electric CEO John Flannery is expected to unveil the results of a strategic review next month that includes thousands of corporate-level job cuts, WSJ reports. He'll also reportedly shut research centers in Shanghai, Munich and Rio de Janeiro. GE is under intense pressure to slash costs and end a stock price decline that has erased nearly $80B in market value.

"We're turning over every rock in the company and we're making really good changes not only to fix anything that was broken but also in terms of investing and making a lot of changes in terms of new products and services," Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO Tim Sloan told CNBC. "I'm very optimistic and confident that over time we'll achieve the growth that we've seen historically."

Activist investor Bill Ackman's dissident director candidates for board seats at Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will answer questions about their plans for the company today ahead of November's proxy vote. The event will be streamed live online at 1 p.m. ET. Ackman is pushing to cut bureaucracy, consolidate ADP's real estate holdings and enhance technology.

Gilead Sciences rose 3.7% in after-hours trading after the FDA approved a new cancer therapy for a type of lymphoma developed by Kite Pharma, which Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) acquired in August for $11.9B. The drug, Yescarta, has been among the most highly anticipated new drugs on Wall Street, as the therapy is projected to total $1.7B in worldwide sales in five years with a price of $373K per patient.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are not the "new gold," Goldman Sachs said in a research note, advising investors that precious metals "remain a relevant asset class in portfolios" and "they are still the best long-term store of value out of the known elements." Many commentators have dubbed bitcoin "digital gold" because of the fact it has a finite supply and has at times seen price rises due to geopolitical tensions.

Crews are putting their final touches on eight possible versions of President Trump's long-promised border wall, as an Oct. 26 deadline to finish the prototypes is just a week away. U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded eight contracts to six private companies to be tested in San Diego. Four are made of reinforced concrete and another four incorporate additional construction materials.

The A330neo jetliner has taken to the skies, as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) showed off an upgraded version from its profitable A330 family and designed to sharpen competition with the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliner. The maiden flight of the wide-bodied, long-distance jet was watched by top executives from Airbus and Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), which supplies the engines.