Where Can We Find The Next Novo Resources?

Eric Coffin and Michael Oliver are back. And so is John Kaiser who will step in for Robert Carrington who requested an interview after receipt of assays’ return.

Last week we listened to Brent Cook and John Kaiser talk about the extraordinary potential of Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF), a stock that has already increased nearly 10 fold over the past few months. Owning Novo has been a lot of fun with perhaps a lot more upside yet to come. But we want to know where might we find the next big thing? Few people are better suited to hunt for the next big thing in mineral exploration than John Kaiser and Eric’s knowledge of geology and exploration techniques makes him “the early bird that gets the worm” more often than any analyst your host knows. We will ask Eric for some of his top early exploration picks that you can buy now for little more than a song and a prayer.

Michael Oliver “addicts” will be pleased to know he is expected to be back this week to lessen our anxiety over gold and other key markets.

Eric Coffin is the editor of the HRA (Hard Rock Analyst) family of publications. Responsible for the “financial analysis” side of HRA, Coffin has a degree in corporate and investment finance. He has extensive experience in merger and acquisitions and small-company financing and promotion. For many years, he tracked the financial performance and funding of all exchange-listed Canadian mining companies and has helped with the formation of several successful exploration ventures. Coffin was one of the first analysts to point out the disastrous effects of gold hedging and gold loan-capital financing in 1997. He also predicted the start of the current secular bull market in commodities based on the movement of the U.S. dollar in 2001 and the acceleration of growth in Asia and India. Coffin can be reached at hra@publishers-mgmt.com or the website www.hraadvisory.com.

John Kaiser is an independent analyst based in the San Francisco area who has covered the junior resource sector since 1983. He graduated from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver in 1982. After a decade working as a research director in Vancouver he left the brokerage industry in 1994 to launch Kaiser Research Online and create the “rational speculation model” as a tool to evaluate the speculative value of exploration projects. Kaiser Research Online is a subscription service that publishes his analysis, provides searchable information on over 1700 Canadian listed junior mining and exploration companies, and tracks trends within the junior sector and their relationship to macro trends.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton’s Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980’s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992 he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank’s Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.