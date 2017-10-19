Broadcom Is A Good Pick In Semiconductors - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/18/17)

Shopify is pricey but it's still a good stock.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, October 18.

Bullish Calls

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): "Shopify itself is a little pricey stock. I know that Andrew Left at Citron Research has said some very negative things about it. But it is still an important small- and medium-sized business website, so I think it's fine. I'm not going to pound the table on it after Left's comments, but I'm not going to tell you that I think it has to go."

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR): It is a good company in communications. Cramer thinks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is better.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD): Cramer likes the stock but he prefers Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) over it.

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on the show

