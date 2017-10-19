Kimberly-Clark - Paying You To Wait For Growth

After a recent pullback, shares are approaching fair value and over investors an attractive 3.3% dividend yield.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is scheduled to announce third quarter earning on October 23, with the the average analyst estimate calling for earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. With a 3.3% dividend yield, the stock has appeal to income investors, but value investors may want to take a closer look and be ready for a buying opportunity if the shares dip.

Presentation at Barclays 2017 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Year to date

Kimberly-Clark reported a 2% decline in net income for the first six months of the year. Earning per diluted share was flat at $3.06 for the first half of the year, aided by the share repurchase program. Organic sales were down 1%, down in part due to lower net selling prices.

Input costs were higher by $110 million year to date. Raw materials costs are likely to be a headwind for Q3 earnings, with pulp prices and polypropylene prices both having increased during the quarter.

Graph from St. Louis Fed

Increased costs were offset by $230 million in savings during the first half from the company's Focused on Reducing Costs Everywhere (FORCE) program. Cost savings have enabled Kimberly-Clark to expand gross margins over the last several years, and net profit margins now sit at 11.8%.

Personal Care

Huggies diapers, Kotex feminine care, Depend incontinence products, and other personal care products represented approximately half of Kimberly Clark's revenues in 2016. Sales for the segment were $2.3 billion for the second quarter, down slightly from the year prior. Net selling prices fell 1%, while product mix improved by ~1%. Second quarter operating profit for the unit was $467, an increase of 3 percent.

Declining birth rates will likely be a headwind for the diaper sales, but this should be offset by increased sales of incontinence products as the U.S. population ages. The unit will also likely see growth from developing markets over the long term.

Consumer Tissue Segment

Second quarter sales of $1.5 billion for the consumer tissue segment, including Kleenex and Cottonelle, declined by 2% versus the same period in 2016 . The decline was the result of a 1% decrease in both volumes and pricing. Segment operating profit was $241 million, a 12% decrease versus the prior year.

The unit's North American sales decreased by 4%, with a 4% decline in volume and a minor increase in pricing. Other developed markets sales decreased 5%, including a 4% decline due to unfavorable currency rates.

Sales in developing and emerging markets increased by 6%, including a 4% increase due to favorable currency exchange rates. Volumes increased by 8% in these markets, with net selling prices lower by 5% and a 1% decline due to product mix.

K-C Professional

Second quarter sales increased slightly for the K-C Professional business, totalling $0.8 billion. Volumes increased by ~1% and product mix improved slightly, offset by lower selling prices and unfavorable currency exchange rates. Operating profit of $163 million, an increase of 9%.

Sales in North America increased by 1%, while sales in developed markets outside of North America were down 2%. Revenues in developing and emerging markets increased by approximately 4%, including a 2% gain on favorable exchange rates. Volumes increased by approximately 1%.

Guidance for 2017

Kimberly-Clark stated in their Q2 earnings release that they expect net and organic sales for the year to be essentially flat, with an increase in volume being offset by lower selling price. They also guided to the lower end of their previously announced EPS target range of $6.20 to $6.35 for the year.

To meet the low end of the range, they will have to average earnings per share of $1.57 in each of the last two quarters. The 2016 10-K shows that operating profits are fairly even throughout the year, so it would appear that their is a decent chance that earnings will exceed the analysts' average estimate of $1.54 for the third quarter.

Source: Kimberly-Clark 2016 10-K

Value Analysis

Kimberly-Clark has been highly efficient at converting earning into free cash flow, having averaged 94% free cash flow conversion from 2012 to 2016 on an adjusted earnings basis.

The company has stated that they intend to grow earnings per share by at least mid- single digits. Given their high cash conversion rate, we can assume that their free cash flow will grow at a similar rate.



Presentation at Barclays 2017 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Shares are currently trading at just over 18x TTM free cash flow, near the low end of their five year range. If the company can deliver 5% adjusted EPS growth in line with their goal and continue to have a high free cash flow conversion, this could fall to 16.4x in two years time.

The price to free cash flow would drop to just over 17x at a share price of $110. Although not a steal, it would represent one of the better opportunities in a fully valued market.



Kimberly-Clark is investing in their business in order to deliver on the future earnings growth potential. The company has averaged $340 million in research and development spending per year over the last three years.

On average, Kimberly-Clark expects to spend 4.5 to 5.5% of sales on capital projects, which is in line with the $955 million in capital expenditures that they have averaged from 2014 to 2016.

Full year 2017 capital expenditures were guided to the lower end of the company's target range of $850 to $950 million. Depreciation charges averaged $771 million over the last three years, so the capital spending level seems appropriate for a mature business.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Currently, Kimberly-Clark pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, which equates to a 63% payout ratio based on the low end of their most recent 2017 guidance. The current dividend payout equates to a yield of 3.3%, well above the current S&P 500 (SPY) yield of 1.88%.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 2.3 million shares at a cost of $300 million, an average share price of $130.40 per share. It appears that the company overpaid for the shares, but it did more than offset dilution due to share-based compensation.

Risk Factors

Net sales to Wal-Mart (WMT) represented 14% of Kimberly-Clark's total sales in 2015 and 2016. Given Wal-Mart's bargaining power and desire to drive down supplier prices, Kimberly Clark will likely see a further decline in unit pricing in North America.

Operating efficiency gains should help to offset some of the pricing pressure. The company has improved their working capital efficiency by reducing their working capital cash conversion cycle from 73 days in 2008 to 17 days in the first half of 2017. Further, the company's FORCE program is expected to save $425 to $450 million for the year.

Developing and emerging markets have been a major source of growth in recent years, having averaged 11% compounded annual growth from 2011 to 2015. The growth rate slowed to 4% in 2016 and 3% in the first half of 2017, but developing and emerging markets represented 29% of total company sales in 2016.

Foreign exchange rates now have a larger impact on the company's performance, with revenues negatively impacted by 4% due to exchange rates in 2016. Although this puts short-term performance at risk, exchange rates should not impact Kimberly-Clark's performance over the long haul.

At the end of Q2, Kimberly-Clark had $5.9 billion in current liabilities, along with $6.8 billion in long-term debt. Although this represents a large total, the debt seems manageable given the cash generating capacity of the company.

The pension plan was underfunded by $592 million at the end of 2016. The plan's assets are currently allocated 70% to fixed income securities and 30% equities, with an expected long-term return of 4.46%. Although not ideal, the pension liability should be manageable.

Conclusions

Kimberly-Clark's earnings are currently treading water, facing pressure from Wal-Mart and other customers on pricing. With a 3.3% dividend yield and a share repurchase program that has consistently decreased the number of outstanding shares, the company is rewarding long-term shareholders.

Although attractive relative to the general market, I am not quite ready to buy at the current share price. I will look to add to my current position in Kimberly-Clark if the shares fall below $110 following their Q3 announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written in order to stimulate discussion and further research and should not be considered investment advice.