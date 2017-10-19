Snapchat's Teen Users Say Facebook's Instagram Is Best Way To Reach Them

Revenue and earnings will remain a challenge to grow as marketers not willing to spend a lot on the platform.

With teenager usage the primary demographic to hang its hat on, Snapchat (SNAP) will continue to struggle, even though a recent "Taking Stock With Teens" survey by Piper Jaffray found 47 percent of those responding choose Snapchat over all other platforms, it isn't translating into meaningful revenue and earnings.

Even though teens prefer Snapchat as their platform of choice, they say they can be better reached on Instagram when being marketed to. Almost 60 percent said the best way to reach them was via Instagram (FB), with less than 50 percent saying Snapchat was more effective.

Citing a survey by RBC Capital Markets and Advertising Age, eMarketer said only 26 percent of marketers responding were committed to spending "1% or more of their digital ad budget share to Snapchat." Most of that was 10% and under.

In another important metric, MediaKix studied a group of influencers on the using Snapchat and Instagram, and found influencer usage of Snapchat declined 33 percent from earlier in 2017.

Latest earnings results

Snap missed on the top and bottom line in the last reporting period, having a net loss of $443.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $194.0 million, against a $188.2 million loss in the first quarter, and a loss of $105.1 million year-over-year.

With revenue in the quarter coming in at $181.7 million, a gain of 153 percent, it confirms the heavy spending the company has to undertake in order to attempt to attract more advertisers to its ad auctions.

The low number of advertisers limits the competition, which in turn lowers the amount needed to win a bid. That puts downward pressure on margins and earnings. This is why an uptick in gross margins had little if any effect on performance of the company, as well as the increase in advertising revenue over last year in the same reporting period.

Operating expenses jumped to $228.7 million, up 17 percent. The company said higher employee costs were the major catalyst there.

One major advantage Facebook's Instagram has is it can piggyback from its advertiser base on Facebook and scale it quicker into Instagram. The company has 5 million Facebook advertisers, and 1 million Instagram advertisers.

It implies Instagram is going to quickly ramp up, while Snapchat struggles to do so. After all, Snapchat doesn't have a large social network it can draw advertisers from. That'll make it hard to keep up with Instagram because teens, influencers and brands all prefer to use Instagram over Snapchat.

There is of course some overlap, but the trend is ominous for Snapchat.

In its last earnings report Facebook said it have over 15 million business profiles on Instagram.

Teen user base

No one disputes the fact Snapchat is the market leader for attracting teens to its social networking platform. What is at issue is even when the teens were asked which platform they see as the best to reach them, Instagram comes out on top.

It could be argued teens are fickle and their response could be suspect to the question, depending on how it was asked, still, there can be no doubt the implications are they prefer not to be interfered with concerning ads on Snapchat, while enjoying the engagement on Instagram.

Whatever the reason, this is bad news for Snapchat.

Finally, while Snapchat does position itself as the place to come to market to teens, in reality, only about 10 percent of teen users use it as their only social networking platform, according to Piper Jaffrey, which added, "Instagram has largely the same user base as Snapchat, but a better ad unit and advertiser engagement."

Advertiser preferences

As mentioned earlier, of the 24% of advertisers spending on Snapchat at all, they only spend in a range of 1% to 10% of their budgets on the platform.

This is why the bragging rights to the choice of teens, at least as far as investors go, at this time is meaningless.

Instagram on the other hand confirms what the teens say concerning it being the place to reach them. It stated recently that its advertiser count in September has doubled to 2 million from 6 months earlier.

There are a couple of things to consider with Snapchat's advertising. First, and in my opinion, most important, is it will have to commit more capital to advertising in order to convince and attract more advertisers to its platform. That which it has already done has cut into operating margins, and that will continue to be the case going forward.

Another factor to consider in regard to margins is the consequences of shifting to auction-based advertising. The result has been downward pressure on the price of ads. What has happened there is there is a lot of ad supply which allows advertisers to bid less for an ad impression and win the auction.

Management has said an increase in advertisers will help deal with that issue. That of course means more spending and more pressure on operating margins.

To gain advertisers it'll also have to do something to improve engagement to stop the churn from influencers and users that prefer to engage with Instagram Stories.

Influencers migrating to Instagram

Since Instagram launched Stories about a year ago, uses have soared to 250 million, easily surpassing Snapchat's 173 million users, according to Hubspot.

Although marketing responses were anecdotal, the majority queried said they "prefer Instagram Stories." A study by MediaKix over a 6-month period found that among top social media influencers, Instagram Stories was the preferred platform to use.

Among those they studied, influencers said they shared double the stories on Instagram than they did on Snapchat. It was also found that there was a drop of 33 percent in influencers using Snapchat Stories. During the same 6-month period they increased the number of stories on Instagram by 14 percent.

Another major concern is data from Snaplytics points to influencers getting more "brand engagement on Instagram Stories than on Snapchat."

Conclusion

I think it's clear at this time the attempt by Snapchat to position itself as the leader in teen usage on social networking platforms, while technically true, has to be digested with a big caveat, and that is the teens, influencers and advertisers prefer Instagram to Snapchat when considering advertising and branding.

That means Snapchat must answer this if they even want a small chance at being considered a legitimate platform for marketers to place ads against their content. Everything hinges around that for the company.

Even its decision to go with an auction means for it to be successful, it has to attract a lot more advertisers. While that is very visible and clear, the company must prove it's able to do so. It will cost them money to make it a reality, assuming they are able to successfully execute a plan.

More importantly, the most significant people on its platform - the influencers - are rapidly moving over to Instagram. That may be why the teens said advertisers would do better by reaching out to them there.

A lot has been made of Instagram copying Snapchat's story feature, but that's irrelevant. That has been happening in a variety of ways across all business sectors and segments for a long time.

What's really important about that is Snapchat's Stories appears to be considered more of a commodity tool, while Instagram Stories has managed to position itself as more of a premium tool, in the sense of influencers preferring to use that instead of Snapchat's.

With the pace of abandonment of Snapchat by influencers, this is a huge challenge for the company as it tries to attract more advertising while using an auction which produces oversupply and low price bids.

The data show it's going in the wrong direction, whether teens prefer it over other platforms for their general interaction with their friends. When they want serious engagement, the trend is they move over to Instagram to find their influencers, and where the money is being spent.

