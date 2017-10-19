The chart is showing a "golden cross" forming. This technical situation should be bullish short term and it is an excellent opportunity to take some profit off the table.

On October 11, 2017, the company released the "Permian field tour". A very important presentation after Hess' Permian assets acquired in June this year.

Investment Thesis

Occidental Petroleum is a California based energy company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration and production. However, the company's business operations also include chemical manufacturing and marketing.

Looking forward, Occidental Petroleum is currently undergoing a significant transformation to become a company with a deeper focus on oil and gas production in the U.S. Permian Basin.

Since June, OXY can be considered as a key producer in the prolific Permian Basin, after the acquisition of Hess' Permian assets.

Market capitalization is $49.34 billion, which qualifies the company as a large-cap stock. Occidental Petroleum attracts investors because of its diversified revenue streams and the ability to enhance total returns through dividends ($3.08 per share and per year or 4.70% annually).

OXY is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in the US Oil & Gas Shale segment.

Independent oil & gas companies

Occidental Petroleum is part of a global study, which includes twelve O&G companies listed below:

Apache Corporation (APA)

Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

ConocoPhillips (COP)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Cabot Oil (COG)

Noble Energy (NBL)

Hess Energy (HES)

Murphy Oil (MUR)

Marathon Oil (MPC)

Devon Energy (DVN)

EOG Resources (EOG)

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Case 4: Occidental Petroleum - Technical Analysis

Technically, OXY is showing a broadening ascending wedge. According to Bulkowsky, "Ascending broadening wedges are bearish megaphone shaped patterns, 73% of which breakout downward."

However, a strong long term, intermediate support can be seen at $62. The next support is at $59.50. The upper resistance is the trend line that defines the broadening ascending wedge at around $66.

The stock is a showing a "golden cross" about to take place. This specific technical situation should be considered as bullish short term. This is an excellent opportunity to take some profit off the table, in my opinion.

Part I: Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Occidental Petroleum 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.10 3.51 3.25 2.84 2.28 2.56 2.73 2.83 2.98 3.60 Net Income in $ Million −218 176 −2,609 −5,178 78 −139 −241 −272 117 507 EBITDA $ Million 1,113 1,570 1,457 1,106 644 875 1,009 1,012 1,201 1,680 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 5,0% 0 0 3,4% 0 0 0 3,9% 14,1% EPS diluted in $/share −0.28 0.23 −3.42 −6.77 0.10 −0.18 −0.32 −0.35 0.15 0.66 Cash from operations in $ Million 561 805 1,020 965 689 1,129 650 915 652 1,853 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 2,133 1,517 1,194 1,020 654 602 596 779 763 764 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −1,572 −712 −174 −55 −165 527 54 136 −111 1,089 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.15 2.76 2.55 3.20 3.18 3.75 3.18 2.23 1.49 2.22 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.84 8.33 8.33 8.31 7.61 8.33 8.33 9.82 9.82 9.82 Dividend per share in $ 0.72 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.77 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 770 767 763 763 763 764 764 764 765 766 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 645 658 689 680 657 653 605 607 584 601 Global liquid price ($/b) 48.50 54.55 47.78 38.68 29.42 39.66 41.49 45.08 49.04 46.55 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 1.66 1.48 1.51 1.32 1.25 1.26 1.84 1.88 2.07 1.81

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Part II: Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Occidental Petroleum's 2Q'17 revenues were higher both on a year-over-year and quarterly basis. It reported revenues of $3.6 billion, up 41.0% from a year ago and a 21.0% rise compared to 1Q'17.

Oil & gas sales accounted for 51.2% of its total revenues at $1.8 billion. The chemicals sector was about $1.2 billion. Revenues are showing a steady rise from 2Q'16 that seems to accelerate in 2Q'17, but the company indicated that revenues for 3Q'17 will be down to about $3.25 billion, with oil price in the USA and for the third quarter around $45 a barrel (2Q'17 was $44.95 for US). I expect OXY to show lower revenues the next quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

According to Ychart, Free cash flow was $1.089 billion in 2Q'17, which is a record high. However the FCF is expected to decrease significantly in the 3Q'17.

On July 19, 2017, the Board of Directors has declared an increase of the company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.77 per share, which is now $3.08 annually or 4.8%.

The company is not generating enough FCF to allow such generous dividend level, which represents a yearly payout of $2.36 billion.

3- Quarterly Production

Total output was 601.0K Boep/d in 2Q'17 nearly matching 2Q'16 production volumes. US operations accounted for a little less than 49.0% of the company's total production.

Realized oil prices in 2Q'17 were $46.55 per barrel ($44.94 for US) compared to $39.66 per barrel ($41.43 for US) in 2Q'16.

OXY's production was higher by 3.4% sequentially. The 2Q'17 production increase is coming from OXY's Permian Resources and Permian enhanced Oil Recovery operations.

The Permian production increased to 138K Boep/d or nearly 7% up from 1Q'17. The increase was possible because of both, increased drilling activity and well productivity.

4 - Production forecasts for 2017

OXY is planning to bring about 130 wells online in 2017. It also expects production from its Permian resources to grow at a rate of 30.0% higher from the 2016 levels. Cedric Burgher, CFO, said in the conference call:

Our full year 2017 ongoing production guidance has been narrowed to a range of $597,000 to $605,000 BOE per day. From prior guidance of 595,000 to 615,000 BOE per day, the low end was raised to reflect the new production increase from the previously announced Permian transactions.

Part III - Recent news: OXY Provided Hurricane Harvey Business Impact Update:

The impacts were minimal and will not affect the third-quarter results significantly.

For the third quarter, the impacts of Hurricane Harvey are anticipated to be: Chemicals segment pre-tax income reduction of approximately $60 million

Midstream segment pre-tax income reduction of approximately $10 million

Permian Resources daily production reduced by approximately 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day

Permian EOR was minimally impacted due to this asset area's infrastructure position

Part IV - Analysis

OXY is definitely a key producer in the prolific Permian Basin. The company bought Hess' (HES) in June 19, 2017, for $600.0 million, to increase oil volume in the Permian Basin.

The deal cements Occidental's status as the dominant U.S. Producer of oil via carbon injection, a process favored by environmentalists and oil producers alike, and one that could grow in popularity if Congress expands a tax credit this summer.

Separately, Occidental said it would sell remote acreage in the Permian for $600 million to undisclosed buyers and acquire other acreage closer to existing wells. This is a sound strategy in which the company is acquiring new good assets and sells non-strategic ones.

On October 11, 2017, the company released a "Permian field tour".

According to the company, the Permian EOR keys to success is the long-term life cycle of the assets and an unmatched infrastructure position with about 20,000 wells and 30k miles of pipeline.

The EOR process harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or from natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface.

Some important financial ratio:

The company's book value per share is estimated at $26.11 (2017), and Cash flow per share is $6.31.

I find the company too expensive at this level, with an EV/EBITDA ratio at x10.9, albeit the EV/EBITDA is expected to be lower in 2018 or around x 8.9.

Net debt increased to $7.6 billion from $4.58 billion a year ago.

The basic issue is that OXY is highly dependent on oil prices and needs well above $55 per barrel consistently, to turn attractive and afford to pay $2.36 billion in dividend annually.

Looking at the balance sheet we come to the basic conclusion that the company is only surviving now with insufficient cash from operations.

The main issue is that a recovery in the oil prices is not likely anytime soon. On the one hand, we have OPEC and on the other hand, we have the US Shale both fighting one another. The outcome is a fragile quid pro quo and an oil price range bound between $45 to $55 a barrel.

