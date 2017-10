Up For Debate: Private Equity - High Valuations, But No Euphoria

By Neuberger Berman Asset Allocation Committee

Faced with abundant choice, there are few signs that private equity investors are losing their discipline.

When valuations across most asset classes are high, and market views need to be nuanced, it is natural for alternative investments to come to the fore rather than those driven by directional market beta. Accordingly, the Asset Allocation Committee has maintained its Above Normal outlook for Lower-Volatility Hedged Strategies, which depend upon relative-value trades and idiosyncratic, uncorrelated assets for their returns.

It is less obvious why the AAC should have moved to an Above Normal 12-month outlook for private equity. The average valuation of buyout deals is hovering around all-time highs.

Although valuations are high on an absolute basis, they compare favorably with public equity valuations, and the underlying economic environment and company fundamentals are strong. Leverage being applied to new transactions remains reasonable, and the relatively high prices are being paid for high-quality companies. This reflects the fact that, although there is a lot of capital looking for investment opportunities, the choice available to that capital remains abundant: a structural change in markets over the past 20 years has seen the number of U.S. companies going or remaining private grow more than fourfold, as the public market has shrunk.

Still, isn't it inevitable that return outlooks will be poor when investors buy at the top of the market?

Not necessarily. When valuations are high for both public and private equity, the outperformance potential of private assets is a function, not only of the liquidity premium, but of the way these investments are made.

A private equity fund typically invests its total capital over three to five years. As such, investors that commit to a fund at the top of the market actually end up with their capital being invested during the three to five years when valuations are falling from the peak.

This is why history shows that relatively poorer-performing private equity vintages have often been funds raised two to three years before a peak in valuations, while those raised at the peak have demonstrated relatively attractive performance compared to other asset classes. Private equity is one of the asset classes where high market valuations are not necessarily a negative indicator.

