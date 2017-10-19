Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead's Brave New World, AstraZeneca's Lynparza SNDA, Ignyta's Entrectinib Shows Positive Results

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Gilead’s CART approval

Today we will discuss a news report from Seeking Alpha about Gilead (GILD) and its CAR-T approval. Three months ago, when people discussed CAR-T, Gilead wasn’t mentioned. We remember comments from readers along those lines when we discussed a possible CART acquisition by Gilead. Novartis (NVS) was mentioned among big pharma, Amgen was tentatively mentioned - but not Gilead.

Today, in one fell swoop, Gilead has become a strong contender in the CAR-T space with this second CAR-T approval by the FDA. The company has done this quietly, first with the “acquisition” of Dr. Alessandro Riva from Novartis, and then the Kite Pharma acquisition. The entire planning and execution of the plan has been superb, especially when the entire investor world was up in arms against Gilead management.

Yescarta, the name of what used to be KTE-c19, is projected to total $1.7bn in worldwide sales in 5 years. The drug has been priced at $373,000 per year - which is good, because some analysts anticipated upwards of $1mn, and such aggressive pricing would not have been prudent in the current climate. Gilead can always choose to increase prices later. As Arie Belldegrun, MD, FACS, Founder of Kite, said, “We believe this is only the beginning for CAR-T therapies.”

Yescarta is 2 months behind Novartis’ (NVS) Kymriah, but the CAR-T battle is now on, and NVS doesn’t have much of a lead, so this will be interesting. The approved indication is “for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma (transformed follicular lymphoma, or TFL). Yescarta is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma.” Kymriah is for pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a much smaller market, and with a list price of $475,000. NVS plans to apply for additional indications including r/r DLBCL in 2018.

Yescarta does have a Boxed Warning in its product label regarding the risks of cytokine release syndrome ((NYSE:CRS)) and neurologic toxicities. In the ZUMA trial, 13 percent of patients experienced grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome and 31 percent experienced neurologic toxicities. Therefore, this boxed warning could not be helped; but the development of switching technology, coupled with the high risk patient population being targeted, makes this viable for the drug. DLBCL is the most common aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and accounts for 60% of NHL incidence. There are 7,500 US patients every year who will be eligible for CAR-T therapy; at a third of a million dollars, this is a huge, $2.5bn market potential drug, especially given the median OS for under-treatment patients is less than 6 months. In the ZUMA trial, the drug had a 51% CR rate.

Another important aspect to the technology is manufacturing. Yescarta will be manufactured in Kite’s state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility in El Segundo, California, and Kite has demonstrated 99% manufacturing success rate with a median 17-day turnaround time. This is important for one reason; this disease progresses fast and a fast turnaround will be essential in the autologous process.

Yescarta is also under EU review and should be in that market by 2018, doubling the potential market size for the drug. It is also in trials for a plethora of cancers like BCMA in multiple myeloma, cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, and against MAGE3, in non-small cell lung carcinoma patients. This will be Yescarta’s foray into solid tumors. We have discussed how real growth for Gilead will be in solid tumors, which is the only thing in oncology that can replace its HCV revenue figures.

Gilead is up strongly after the approval. This could be a new beginning for the company which has suffered for the last two years because of decreasing HCV revenue. If market uptake of the drugs are good, I expect Gilead to be finally able to recover its 2015 losses. Gilead at these prices may never be available to investors again.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of AZN, RXDX, ABBV, NVO

FDA accepts AstraZeneca's marketing application for expanded use of cancer med Lynparza

Company: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AZN AstraZeneca plc (ADR) 83.8B $34.78 5,107,493.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $35.60 $25.55 36.13 5B Oncology



Therapy: LYNPARZA (olaparib)

Disease: HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer

News: “The FDA accepts for review AstraZeneca's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking approval for PARP inhibitor LYNPARZA (olaparib) for the treatment of patients with BRCA mutation-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy, the first potential indication beyond ovarian cancer.

The FDA's action date will be in Q1 2018.

Analysis: Lynparza was the first PARP inhibitor approved for ovarian cancer. It was projected to have sales of upwards of $2bn when it was approved in 2014. This potential label expansion will open up a major new market for the drug which has competed with Clovis Oncology’s (CLVS) Rucaparib and a host of other PARP inhibitors velaparib and niraparib. This new market is worth upwards of $3bn.

Ignyta's entrectinib shows 78% response rate in certain patients with advanced lung cancer; shares ahead 30% premarket

Company: Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume RXDX Ignyta Inc 807M $14.35 1,044,247.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $14.75 $4.15 245.78 61M Oncology



Therapy: entrectinib

Disease: NTRK Fusion-positive solid tumors

News: “ Ignyta is up 30% premarket on robust volume in response its announcement of updated clinical data on lung cancer candidate entrectinib. The results were presented at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.”

Analysis: RXDX has had a great time the last few weeks with results from entrectinib in NSCLC. In NSCLC patients with NTRK or ROS1 fusions, the drug had a 78% response rate. Median duration of response was 28.6 months, and media PFS was 29.6 months. This gives entrectinib tremendous potential as a best-in-class therapy for first-line targeted therapy in patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.The entire NSCLC market is worth $12bn. Entrectinib is in phase 2 development right now, and it is claimed to be the first TRK or tropomyosin receptor kinase inhibitor with clinically demonstrated activity against primary and metastatic CNS disease, and does not have undesirable off-target activity. RXDX is a small, $800mn company with a cash position of about $60mn.

Analyst Ratings

Allergan PLC. (AGN): Edward Jones reiterates hold; Sanford C. Bernstein lowers target from $296.00 to $252.00 with buy rating; Wells Fargo & Company reiterates outperform with target of $258.00.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Citigroup upgrades to buy. See today’s news section for AZN coverage.

BioLineRx (BLRX): HC Wainwright and Oppenheimer Holdings set target to $4.00 and $3.00 respectively, with buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO): Royal Bank Of Canada initiates coverage with outperform rating and target of $11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): HC Wainwright sets target of $157.00 with buy rating. We have covered LGND in a recent article.

Merck & Company (MRK): BMO Capital Markets sets target to $70.00 with buy rating; Citigroup upgrades from neutral to buy with target of $72.00. See our coverage on MRK here.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS): Cantor Fitzgerald sets target of $20.00 with buy rating; Wells Fargo & Company sets target of $14.00 with buy rating.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP): HC Wainwright sets target of $8.00 with buy rating. See our coverage on SGYP here.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Royal Bank Of Canada raises target from $175.00 to $181.00 with outperform rating. VRTX is in our catalyst driven aggressive portfolio.

More ratings in appendix below.

Insider Sales

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO): Director Cantley Lewis Clayton Jr. sold 4000 shares for $284,380.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT): Pres & CEO Dilly Stephen George sold 1154 shares for $30,279.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR): Chief Business Officer Litton Mark James disposed 8% of their holding - 16520 shares for $203,703 in a Sale+OE.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK): CEO & Director Sherwood Charles H sold all of their holding - 3293 shares for $197,712.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): Director Goldsberry Debby sold 7% oftheir holding - 1500 shares for $4,950.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Director Oshea Timothy J sold 4000 shares (9% of their holding) for $156,840; EVP Laber Larry sold 500 shares for $20,250.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): CEO Neff Thomas B sold 38636 shares (1% of their holding) for $2,125,872; Director Kurkijarvi Kalevi sold 2000 shares (7% of their holding) for $104,480.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT): Choi Jung disposed 3000 shares for $97,950 in a Sale+OE.

Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX): CFO Vasista Vittal sold 5% of their holding - 5000 shares for $166,250.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Ma (VRTX): EVP & COO Smith Ian F disposed 2% of their holding - 2125 shares in Sale+OE for $330,671; EVP & CMO Chodakewitz Jeffrey disposed 1% of their holding - 1718 shares in Sale+OE for $266,610.

Insider Purchases

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI): Director Herskowitz Neil acquired 1000 shares for $5,010.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQX:AVXL): Prs & CEO Missling Christopher U acquired 375 shares for $1,601.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC): Director and 10% holders Armistice Capital, LLC acquired 4800 shares for $5,174.

PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL): CFO Stetson John acquired 1000 shares for $23,490.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX): Pres & CEO Cola Michael F acquired 119047 shares for $149,999; CSO Neil Garry Arthur acquired 75000 shares for $94,500; Directors Bauer Eugene A, Clemow Alastair J, Duncan Barbara Gayle, Gantz Wilbur H, Grano Joseph J Jr and Barer Sol J acquired 19841, 19841, 59524, 39683, 39683 and 421032, respectively. All shares were acquired for a price of $1.26/share. GNMX price ranged from $0.98 to $6.89 in the past 52 weeks.

==

We started the Total Pharma Tracker and offered a discounted price for the first 30 members, assuming that it will last until the year end. But we have already reached our target numbers! So we thought we should extend the offer to people who are still trying to decide.

7 more days - subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker in the next 7 days and you will still get the discounted price of $400/year. Lock in that price now before it goes up.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

to get on top of your healthcare investments.

=

Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Agile Therapeutics AGRX Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $10.00 Align Technology ALGN Robert W. Baird Set Price Target Buy $208.00 Biogen BIIB Bank of America Corporation Raises Target Buy $358.00 -> $365.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Citigroup Raises Target Buy $72.00 Evoke Pharma EVOK Northland Securities Reiterates Buy $10.00 GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Neutral Johnson & Johnson JNJ Argus Raises Target Buy -> Positive $145.00 -> $165.00 Barclays PLC Raises Target Equal Weight $140.00 -> $148.00 BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform -> Positive $145.00 -> $152.00 Cowen and Company Reiterates Outperform $147.00 -> $155.00 Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform -> Outperform $150.00 -> $165.00 Morgan Stanley Reiterates Hold $140.00 -> $145.00 Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Target Outperform -> Outperform $144.00 -> $147.00 Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target Hold -> Hold $140.00 -> $142.00 Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Outperform $149.00 -> $155.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $14.00 K2M Group Holdings KTWO Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $24.00 Merus N.V. MRUS Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $28.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $9.00 Roche Holding RHHBY Citigroup Downgrades Buy -> Neutral Ignyta RXDX Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Raises Target $20.25 -> $31.00 Sage Therapeutics SAGE Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $117.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $20.00





Earnings Calendar

Company Name Date Athena Health (ATHN) October 19



Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) $80 Million $16/Share

==

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.