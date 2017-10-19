4 Canadian Licensed Producers That Are Raising Capital

We wanted to walk investors through four licensed producers that are fundraising, and what the funds are to be used for.

Beyond that, favorable market conditions for a handful of these licensed producers make this an opportunistic time to raise capital.

With recreational legalization on the horizon in Canada, many licensed producers of medical marijuana are increasing capacity to meet anticipated demand.

As of late, cannabis companies have been on a mad dash to expand, invest, and grow. Thanks to favorable market conditions for many of Canadian cannabis companies as of late, it's an opportunistic time to raise capital to finance ongoing operations, expansion initiatives, and strategic investments.

While the recent bulletin from the TSX regarding companies with U.S. operations has probably scared a handful of companies out of seeking out investment opportunities in the United States, it certainly hasn't stopped them for preparing for the upcoming recreational legalization in Canada.

Recreational Legalization in Canada

As mentioned in the recent update on Canadian recreational cannabis legalization from Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCPK:IVITF), it is expected that adult-use sales could begin in July of 2018. This will be a massive market for Canadian L.P.s to serve. Ontario's proposed framework sets the minimum purchase and consumption age at 19 years old, while Alberta's proposed framework sets the purchase and consumption age at 18 years old.

Potential Market Size

First, for standardization sake, we'll assume that the minimum age across the board to participate will be 20. Based on recent data from the Canadian government, there's approximately 28,774,500 Canadians age 20 and older. That's over 78% of the roughly 36,708,100 Canadians in total. It goes without saying that just because 78% of the population is of age to purchase recreational cannabis once legalized, that doesn't mean they're even a cannabis consumer to begin with.

Results from a 5,000 person Deloitte survey in 2016 concluded that "22% of the Canadian adult population consumes recreational marijuana on at least an occasional basis (this does not include medical marijuana), with a full 7% of the adult population consuming on a daily basis."

If these estimates from Deloitte are correct, then there will be approximately 6,330,390 occasional users in Canada, and an additional 2,014,215 daily users. That's a lot of new potential customers for these Canadian licensed producers!

Capacity Expansions: Capital Intensive & Time Intensive

While July 2018 sounds like its far away, it's not if you consider the time it takes to build out additional cultivation capacity and more. Since these expansion efforts are capital intensive to say the least, there are 3 companies that have recently announced capital raises to prepare for the anticipated spike in demand.

4 Canadian Cannabis Companies Raising Money

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF)

APH data by YCharts

On October 17th, Aphria announced that it entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, in which the syndicate of underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 11,034,500 common shares of the company at a price of $7.25 CAD per share. Aggregate gross proceeds to Aphria will be $80,000,125 CAD. This is equivalent to roughly $64,136,100.21 USD at current foreign exchange rates.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF)

ACB data by YCharts

Aurora has had a handful of capital raise announcements lately, starting with the $50,000,000 CAD raise which was quickly up-sized to a $60,000,000 CAD raise last week. To add to the $60,000,000 CAD Aurora was raising last week, the company announced on October 16th a $6,000,000 CAD private placement of up to 2,000,000 units at $3.00 CAD per unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Aurora and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of 3 years following the closing date of the offering at an exercise price of $4.00 per warrant share. The grand total of $66,000,000 CAD to be raised is equivalent to roughly $52,932,000.00 USD at current foreign exchange rates.

Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF)

EMC data by YCharts

On October 16th, Emblem announced that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital under which Eight Capital has agreed to purchase 5,714,300 units and 15,000 convertible unsecured debentures of the company on a "bought deal" basis, at a price per unit of $1.75 CAD for gross proceeds of $10,000,025 CAD and a price per convertible debenture of $1,000.00 CAD for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 CAD, for grand total gross proceeds of $25,000,025 CAD. This is equivalent to roughly $20,055,020.05 USD at current foreign exchange rates.

Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF)

FIRE data by YCharts

On October 17th Supreme Pharmaceuticals announced that it entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity as lead underwriter, in which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal, private placement basis, $30,000,000 CAD of convertible debenture units at a price of $1,000 per convertible debenture unit. Each convertible debenture unit will consist of $1,000 CAD principal amount of 8.0% senior unsecured convertible debentures along with 313 common share purchase warrants of the company. This is equivalent to roughly $24,033,000.00 USD at current foreign exchange rates.

Conclusion

In total, these four Canadian cannabis companies are raising $201,000,150 CAD to finance expansion efforts. With an estimated 6,330,390 occasional marijuana users in Canada, and an additional 2,014,215 daily users, the market is set to explode once recreational legalization is finalized. We'll be sure to keep investors up to date on any further developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.