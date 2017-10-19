EP Energy: Getting The Leverage Right For Shareholders

EP Energy (EPE) was a company that was intentionally leveraged to increase shareholder returns. Of course, the weak commodity pricing threw a monkey wrench into those plans. But management has given themselves time to work on this situation. Plus the moves made are going to maximize whatever chances this company has to survive and grow from a fairly tough spot.

Source: EPE Energy Second Quarter, 2017, 10-Q, August 3, 2017

Compared to the nearly $4 billion of long-term debt (click on the 10-Q), the six-month cash flow is fairly anemic. The capital program is higher than the cash flow. So clearly, management has some work to do. There has been some sales of non-core assets to keep the lenders happy as well as demonstrate the marketability of leases should the company need to raise cash. So far, that is working.

Management has also given itself a lot of room to solve the cash flow situation by making sure that there is not a significant amount of debt due until 2024 as shown above. As a result, management is able to trumpet more than $1 billion in liquidity. This management knows lender requirements much better than many managements. The large credit line demonstrates the faith of the banks in this management.

However, management is nowhere near done fixing the cash flow problem.

Source: EP Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Slide Presentation

Done correctly, joint ventures (click on second quarter investor update) can be an absolute boon to cash flows. This management had announced one previously and now has announced another. So management is attacking the debt situation from both a growth point of view as well as a debt reduction strategy. Sometimes the initial startup results in a small production decline. But the benefits should become obvious within a quarter or two at the most.

Source: EPE Energy Second Quarter, 2017, 10-Q, August 3, 2017

One of the effects of not drilling (click on the 10-Q) in the previous fiscal year for a while is the time it takes for the drilling plan resumption to take effect. Nevertheless, management managed to hold oil and natural gas liquids production relatively steady. Natural gas production took the largest hit but also the smallest (of the possible) revenue effects. An oil production drop would have been far more costly. It is a potential sign of some very good management.

All the non-recurring or non-operational events last year made ongoing business progress hard to determine. The lack of all those derivative and debt transactions could be scaring the market somewhat because the bottom line has had some unfavorable comparisons. Now management will spend far more time on operations. So that progress should become easier for Mr. Market to determine.

Source: EP Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Slide Presentation

In the meantime, management has been able (click on second quarter investor update) to reduce the already low operating costs more. These costs were adjusted for the Haynesville Shale sale. Therefore, the costs represent continuing operation costs. This company needs to have some of the best costs in the industry because every quarter there is about $82 million of interest expense.

That is very roughly $11 BOE of interest expense each quarter. This company needs as low a break-even as any other in the industry. But room has to be made for that interest expense. Including that interest cost brings the company break-even near $45 BOE. That is not a bad break-even, but the leverage will inspire management to do better.

Management has in the past posted large gains on debt extinguishment. Currently, management is buying back small amounts of debt at a discount as the credit agreement allows. But the best way to reduce that interest cost per BOE is to increase production so that the same cost is spread over more production. That is where the joint ventures are going to be a boon.

Source: EP Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Slide Presentation

As with the rest of the industry (click on second quarter investor update), the latest wells are producing better results than the wells last year. That gives management some safety despite the leverage if commodity prices drop. There is also a hedging program to lock in profits. Apollo controls this company and so management knows that the best way to make leverage work for the shareholders is to reduce uncertainty and materially (profitably) grow the company. Despite a decrease in activity last year, this management is firmly focused on profitably growing production.

The market will be watching for production increases. Supposedly, a lower production decline is forecast for the future. Management has been rationalizing operations. So initially, there may have been an above average amount of unprofitable well abandonments. Initially, drilling also slowed due to lower commodity pricing last year. Now new well designs, and the accompanying lower costs combined with joint ventures are resulting in more activity. Mr. Market will watch closely the returns on the capital budget this year. That is absolutely critical for a leveraged company.

Source: EP Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Slide Presentation

Management also tries to make the remaining core areas (click on second quarter investor update) as marketable as possible. Then, if the lenders get nervous, management has a way to sell all or part of a core area to reduce lender nervousness. Flexibility is a key for leverage and this management is very flexible.

Management is now showing better initial production and is able to increase production through cheap recompletions. All that is needed is increasing cash flow from continuing operations. Mr. Market does not like a complicated story, so the history built this year of cash flowing primarily from operations will go a long way towards answering market questions about company potential. Otherwise, the best course may be to sell the assets and liquidate the company.

Main Idea

Source: EP Energy Financial Package Second Quarter, 2017

Average costs climbed a little when the Haynesville Shale (click on Second Quarter Operational And Financial Reporting Package) was sold. But management has been busy bringing average costs back down. So the company benefits from a larger percentage of oil produced.

Last year, the commodity settlements and mark-to-market adjustments impacted results tremendously. There was also some gains from debt extinguishment. This fiscal year reflects the operations far more. So it may be a little hard for the market to see the operational progress made by management. The weak commodity pricing does not help the situation.

However, the joint ventures and focus on production increases and efficiencies should begin to produce a more visible improving track record. Increasing cash flow would be rewarded by the market. Should the commodity pricing weaken more in the future, then shareholders could face considerable dilution.

Apollo (APO) management has far more winning deals than losing ones. So a bet on Apollo as a savvy manager could work out handsomely in the long run. Though investors should consider a basket of Apollo-run companies to diversify and increase the chance of overall success. Apollo has an excellent track record and so does several of its funds.

The leverage is definitely for speculators. But a company like this generally has an edge over a highly leveraged company such as Chesapeake (CHK). Management of EP Energy has been busy reducing debt and showing operational improvements. Some of the proceeds have been reinvested in new wells. Chesapeake Energy should have long ago marketed for joint venture partners. As shown above, EP Energy has weak cash flow at the current time compared to its debt. But plans are in place to improve the situation materially. Chesapeake Energy, has yet to show cash flow improvement despite management promises.

In fact, the six-month cash flow of EP Energy exceeds the cash flow from operations of much larger Chesapeake Energy. That is despite the far larger drilling budget of Chesapeake Energy. Apollo, as a manager generally solves operational issues before they become a drag. Investors can bet there are some robust definite plans to either decrease the debt in the future or grow production enough that the debt levels will not be a worry.

The last couple of years have been challenging for the industry, but this company has so far survived. Like most Apollo deals, EP Energy will probably succeed beyond the expectations of Mr. Market. As far as leveraged plays go, an investor could do far worse.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.