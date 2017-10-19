You Can't Afford Not To Own Home Depot

In addition to strong macro trends, Home Depot is massively investing in e-commerce and mobile solutions with more than double digit growth.

On the 21st of July, I wrote an article after the Home Depot (HD) stock price dropped, fueled by some panic after Sears decided to sell Kenmore-branded appliances via Amazon. That's why I called my article Home Depot - Don't Panic, Buy back then.

In this article, I will reassess the situation and tell you why they are still not done even after a 13% stock price rally since the 21st of July.

Source: Home Depot

One Scary Chart

Let's start with some macro analysis. The first graph you are about to see shows leading building permits and the iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB). This ETF has invested roughly 4.2% of its exposure in Home Depot (HD). What we see is that home construction stocks have been frontrunning building permits. Construction stocks are up 45% on a Y/Y basis while building permits are currently down 4.3%. This is the first time we are seeing such a divergence between a leading indicator and a related asset like construction stocks in this case.

Does this mean you should sell Home Depot immediately? No, it does not. Home Depot does not build homes unlike many other companies who are part of this construction ETF. That's why the direct comparison between building permits growth and Home Depot is much less dramatic as you can see below.

Home Depot has been a real outperformer even during times of contracting building permits. The current divergence is just another disconnection. Why is Home Depot not being sold?

In The End, Retail Saves The Day

I've said it before and I will say it again. Home Depot is a massive outperformer in times of strong economic growth despite weak building permits. The reason is quite simple: retail spending on DIY products is rock solid.

The latest numbers for the building materials, garden equipment and supplies showed another increase to $32.2 in September. This is another all-time high and a further acceleration. Note that these retail numbers perfectly guide the stock because they monitor building materials and garden equipment and supplies. Even though Home Depot is much bigger, it is fair to say that these numbers are a good predictor of Home Depot's core business.

Speaking of acceleration, let's compare the year-on-year growth rate of retail sales to Home Depot. Building materials and supplies are up 10.7%. This is the first double digit gain since the first quarter of 2016. It does not get much stronger than this. It even makes Home Depot look cheap given the strong trend.

Zack's has written an interesting piece about Home Depot. They highlighted its shift towards online sales and the implementation of mobile apps.

Home Depot has been implementing several initiatives to drive long-term growth. The most prominent among them is building its interconnected capabilities to cater to the evolving retail backdrop, where digital and physical stores go hand in hand. In sync with this trend, the company has redesigned its website, upgraded mobile app, and introduced speedy checkout, which resulted in online sales growth of nearly 23% in second-quarter fiscal 2017. The dot.com sales also represented nearly 6.4% of the company's top-line. - Zack's (Yahoo Finance)

On the 14th of November, the company will release its earnings. Sales are expected to come in at $24.4 billion which would be another seasonal dip with a higher bottom after which I expect up to $30 billion in sales in the second quarter of 2018.

HD data by YCharts

Conclusion & Final Graph

Home Depot is in a beautiful uptrend. Even if I were a technical analyst I would buy this one on dips.

However, I am not and I only use basic technical tools. However, I still believe that dips should be bought. Retail sales are rock solid and even accelerating e-commerce trends that are killing retailers should do no harm to this one.

My first target is $170 after which I expect to see $180 in the first half of 2018. This outlook might change when macro indicators either lose or gain further steam. I'm even going so far to say that this is a must own stock. You do not get many companies who are better positioned in the consumer space.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.