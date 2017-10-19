Viking Therapeutics: What Direction Now For This ~$2.50 Biotech 'Busted IPO'?

So what is our verdict on this ~$2.50 biotech 'Busted IPO'? We discuss that in the paragraphs below.

Today we look at a biotech 'Busted IPO' that is selling at just over $2.50 a share at the request of a reader. While too small from a market cap perspective to be considered for the model portfolios of either the Biotech or Busted IPO Forum, I thought it was worthy of a deeper dive given a nice surge in the stock on Wednesday.

Company Overview

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a California based clinical-stage biotech that was founded in 2012. The company is focused on developing best-in class therapeutics for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking Therapeutics has worldwide rights to five therapeutic programs that spans both clinical and pre-clinical. The programs are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). The primary focus of the company is on their selective androgen receptor modulator known as VK521. Secondly, the company has a program focused on developing small molecule agonist of thyroid beta receptors, which includes VK2809 and VK0214. Thirdly, the company is focused on developing a first-in-class, orally available therapeutic for type 2 diabetes called VK0612. Viking Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of around $75 million.

Pipeline:

VK5211 (Hip Fracture)

The company’s lead product candidate is VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modular, or SARM for short. VK5211 is intended to work by producing the therapeutic benefits of testosterone in muscle and bone, but with a superior safety, tolerability and patient acceptance. VK5211 is aimed at patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery.

In phase 1 clinical trials, VK5211 demonstrated statistically significant increase in lean body mass following 21 days of treatment. Also, the drug was well tolerated at all doses with adverse rates comparable to placebo. However, it should be noted that the only dose that met statistical significance was the highest dose, which squeaked by with a p-value of 0.047. However, the trial was relatively small and it’s possible that the trial size accounted for the less than stellar p values in the various doses. Furthermore, in a pre-clinical model the drug showed improvements in bone strength, density, and mineral content.

Hip fractures represent a significant medical challenge, need and hence opportunity. Over 300,000 individuals are hospitalized for hip fractures in the U.S. annually. The rate of hip rate fractures and age, unsurprisingly, has a strong correlation. In fact, the rate of hip fractures doubles every 5 to 6 years after the age of 60. As stated before, there is a large opportunity to be had in this market because there’s currently not an approved therapeutic in the U.S. for restoration and preservation of lean body mass, bone mineral density or function in patients who have suffered a hip fracture.

Currently, the drug is in a phase two trial. The ongoing Phase 2 trial of VK5211 is a randomized double-blind placebo controlled parallel group study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of VK5211 in 108 patients with recent hip fractures. Completion of enrolment was announced July 12, 2017 and results are expected in Q4 of 2017.

VK2809 (hypercholesterolemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease)

VK2809 is a novel, orally available small molecule thyroid receptor agonist that is selective for liver tissue as well as the beta receptor subtype. In a Phase 1b study, subjects with mild hypercholesterolemia saw a significant reduction in not only LDL-cholesterol and triglycerides but also lipoprotein A and apolipoprotein B. lipoprotein A and apolipoprotein B are both proteins that are associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. In June of 2017 the company announced data from a study of VK2809 in an animal model of diet induced NASH, which adds to the growing body of evidence that supports the drugs efficacy and unique mechanism of action. Furthermore, on September 11, 2017, the company announced positive results from a gene expression analysis, which was conducted as part of the recently completed in vivo model. The results are as follows:

Currently, the drug is in a Phase 2 trial in patient with fatty liver disease and hypercholesterolemia. The trial is a randomized double-blind placebo controlled parallel group study designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of VK2809 in patients with elevated LDL-cholesterol and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Enrollment into the study was ongoing according to the last conference call. Results for the study are expected in the first half of2018.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2017, Viking Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $12.1 million, compared to $13.2 million as of December 31, 2016. R&D costs for the second quarter of 2017 were $3.7 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2016. General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2016. On September 29,2017 the company entered into a $15 million common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, which is operated by a Chicago based institutional investor. Under the terms of the agreement, Viking has the right and sole discretion to sell up to $15 million in shares over a 30-month period contingent upon the effectiveness of the resale registration statement and other conditions contained in the agreement.

The consensus price target on VKTX currently sits at $6.00 share. The latest recommendation comes via Maxim Group on October 4, 2017. The firm placed a buy rating on the company and set a price target of $5 a share. The analyst over at Maxim Group stated: “Viking held an investor conference that featured insight from not one, but four key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the hip fracture space just weeks ahead of P2 data (November) for VK5211.” Clearly, the analyst viewed the event as a show of strength. Lastly, on July 17, 2017, HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating and raised their price target from $5 to $7.

Verdict:

Investment sentiment on Viking is pretty dismal at the moment. The company does have a few 'shots on goal', some analyst support, is targeting lucrative niche markets and has potential upcoming catalysts. I also like the fact no insider has sold shares since the company came public. That said, I can only recommend a very small 'watch item' position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio for aggressive investors on this name currently. Perhaps if the company advances its pipeline sufficiently in coming quarters, we will revisit this concern in 2018. Options are not currently available on this equity so a buy-write strategy is not a viable option.

