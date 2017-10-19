The Market Is Likely Wrong About Jaguar Mining

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as JAGGD. Jaguar Mining's listing in Toronto, JAG.TO, offers stronger liquidity.)

Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) is a small gold mining company operating two mines in Brazil. Most recently the company’s shares have been lagging behind the broad precious metals market (the red arrow on the upper panel of the chart), represented by the Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). I understand the logic behind this pattern – the flagship property, Turmalina, is in trouble and investors prefer staying away from a problematic miner:

Source: Stockcharts.com

However, this logic is faulty now, in my opinion.

Investment thesis

On October 17, 2017 Jaguar released its 3Q 2017 production figures (plus additional information), which were above my expectations. Particularly, I was impressed by the performance of the Caete mining complex – in a very short time the company managed to cut costs of production at this operation converting it into a cash flow generator. Investors did not spot this positive change. Instead, being anchored in negative news delivered by the company in the first half of this year, they focused on the cut in 2017 production guidance. As a result, Jaguar share prices fell as much as 11%.

I think that investors have overreacted. The time to sell or short Jaguar shares has passed and now is the right moment to start buying them again. In this article I am trying to defend this thesis but the main points are as follows:

Turmalina, although still in trouble, seems to be regaining its strength

I believe that the Caete mining complex, particularly the Pilar mine, is in a much better shape now

The latest drilling results should extend the mine life of two operating mines

There is a large valuation gap between Jaguar shares and its peers

Last but not least, in September 2017 the insiders bought impressive amounts of Jaguar shares.

Turmalina is in trouble

In the first half of 2017 the Turmalina mine faced serious technical problems. Turmalina is a flagship property so any disruption to its operations is instantly mirrored in the company’s financial statements. And yes, 1Q and 2Q 2017 reports were really bad.

Now, to be more specific, there are two mining zones at Turmalina: a high-grade zone called the Orebody A and a lower-grade zone called the Orebody C.

According to the company (2Q 2017 MDA, page 9):

“Mining activities in one section of Orebody A were temporarily interrupted during the first half of 2017 to conduct ground control rehabilitation work. Previously scheduled high-grade mining blocks from this area were deferred later into mining schedule”

As a result, since 1Q 2017 the head grades reported at the mill have been in a steep decline…

Source: Simple Digressions

…and the management had to cut the 2017 production guidance from the initial 100 – 110 thousand ounces of gold to 87 – 92 thousand ounces.

Due to the technical problems in the Orebody A, now the Turmalina mill is mainly fed with the ore coming from the lower-grade Orebody C. According to the latest reserve estimate, the average grade reported at this zone is 4.10 grams of gold per ton of ore. The Orebody A is grading 5.41 g/t so the difference is significant.

Unfortunately, the situation will not change in the nearest future. The problems encountered in the Orebody A have been identified but the company is still quite far from returning to normal operations. According to the latest announcement, now the company is trying to establish an access to lower Orebody C containing higher gold grades. Additionally, Jaguar is reviewing the upper levels of the Orebody A to start mining above the level 9, where unstable ground conditions were encountered.

Summarizing – the fourth quarter of 2017 should be slightly better for Turmalina. What is more, it looks like the mine is back on track to regain its strength in the not so distant future.

Caete mining complex

In 3Q 2017 the Caete mining complex delivered very impressive results. First of all, costs of production were cut significantly. The two charts below show cash operating costs (defined as direct cost of mining and milling, excluding depreciation) reported by Caete and Turmalina. Note the steep decrease in costs reported by Caete – since 1Q 2017 they went down by 25.4% (the red arrow). I am very impressed – hats off to Jaguar management!

On the other hand, this year Turmalina has been producing its gold at an average cost of $730 per ounce (the red rectangle), which means a 29.0% increase, compared to 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

Being more specific, the low cost reported by Caete is mainly attributable to the Pilar mine, the larger operation belonging to this complex. For example, in 3Q 2017 Pilar was producing gold at the cost of $817 per ounce of gold (the second and much smaller mine, Roca Grande, produced gold at the cost of $1,197 per ounce). To remind my readers, in 2016 the Pilar mine was producing gold at the cost of $926 per ounce so, once again, the cost cut is very impressive.

What has happened for Pilar to perform in such an impressive way? The answer is quite simple: high grades. Currently the company is mining in the high-grade zone, called BFII (the red rectangle):

Source: Technical report, page 137

Simply put, the company is high grading at Pilar but, keeping in mind that gold prices are relatively high today, this practice is by no means harmful to the mine (high grading, or mining at high grade zones of a deposit, is harmful when gold prices are low).

As the table above shows, the BFII zone is grading 3.72 grams of gold per ton of ore. During 3Q 2017 the average cash operating cost was $91.2 per ton of ore milled. To be honest, it was not a very low cost. For example, during 2Q 2017 Pilar was producing gold at the cost of $81 per ton of ore milled but the average head grade was 3.16 g/t. During 3Q 2017 the average head grade was much higher (3.77 g/t) so, despite higher costs of production (measured per ton of ore processed), one ton of ore was delivering much more gold. Hence, a lower cost of production, measured per ounce of gold ($817 per ounce in 3Q 2017 vs. $1,033 per ounce in 2Q 2017). Yes, grades make big difference…

Operating costs are going down

The chart below shows the total cash operating cost of production measured on a monthly basis:

Source: Jaguar (3Q 2017 production results, page 3) and Simple Digressions

Note that the first four months of 2017 were a total disaster – due to technical problems at Turmalina, the costs were going steeply up (the red arrow). Then, during the third quarter of 2017 the company stopped the deterioration of Turmalina and cut costs of production at Caete. As a result, the total cost of production went down to $743 per ounce of gold in September (the blue arrow), which was definitely an outstanding result.

Summarizing – the company made big progress during 3Q 2017. After a catastrophic first half of 2017, now the company is in a much better shape. Although the problems at Turmalina are not definitely solved, Jaguar is back on the track to become a low-cost producer again.

Drilling results

On September 20, 2017 Jaguar released the drilling results from exploration programs conducted at Pilar and Turmalina.

Pilar

The chart below shows the results of the program conducted at Pilar. I have circled the most interesting holes (reporting high estimated true width and high grades) with violet circles:

Source: Jaguar's annuncement (page 6)

The first, upper circle is located in the close vicinity of the operating shafts so it should be relatively easy (and cheap) to get there quickly. The second, lower circle is quite far from operating shafts so it will take some time and effort (infill drilling to confirm the current results) to start mining in this zone. The infill drilling program was started in late September and, according to the company (the latest announcement, page 4), the updated mineral estimates should be released in early 2018. I am pretty sure that the Pilar’s mineral base will be extended.

Turmalina

At Turmalina the company has two drilling targets:

the deeper zone of the Orebody A (below the problematic Level 9)

the shallow zone of the Orebody C

Now it is too early to discuss the drilling results because the program is advanced in 40% only. However, similarly to Pilar, the updated mineral base estimates should be published in March 2018.

Valuation gap

During the third quarter of 2017 Jaguar sold 20.4 thousand ounces of gold at an average price of $1,276 per ounce. The cash operating cost matching gold sales was $819 per ounce. As a result, in 3Q 2017 the company delivered a gross margin of $9.3M (20.4 thousand ounces x the difference between the price of gold and the cost). The chart below shows that the margin generated in 3Q 2017 was the highest this year:

Source: Simple Digressions

Indeed, the company is turning so, if there are no hidden, negative surprises, we should see really good 3Q 2017 financial results.

Now, according to my estimates, in the third quarter of 2017 Jaguar is likely to report the EBITDA of $6.1M (again, the highest EBITDA this year so far) so the EV / EBITDA ratio (enterprise value / earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) should stand at 3.9. It is a very depressed figure, much lower than the current ratio reported by Jaguar’s peers (small / mid cap gold miners). Below I have plotted current EV/EBITDA ratios, calculated for a few mining plays (as of October 17, 2017):

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, Jaguar’s valuation is close to the ratios reported by Mandalay (OTCPK:MNDJF), Alio Gold (ALO) and Aura Minerals (OTCPK:ARMZF). Of these three miners, Mandalay has serious problems (the Cerro Bayo mine is temporarily closed) and Aura, another Brazilian miner, is trying to rebuild its lost credibility. In other words, Jaguar, Mandalay and Aura are laggards due to a number of problems these companies are facing now (or were facing in the past, as Aura).

Note: I cannot understand why Alio Gold is strongly undervalued against its peers. Yes, the company builds its new mine in Mexico (which creates a set of risks) but its operating mines (San Francisco and La Chicharra) are very decent operations. I think Alio is worth another article.

Anyway, if I am correct and Jaguar will turn in the not so distant future, the valuation gap between the company and its peers should be filled soon. Taking the median EV/EBITDA of 7.4 (the red, vertical line) as a target, it means that Jaguar shares have a big, 90% upside potential. Keeping in mind that at the time of writing this article Jaguar shares were trading at $0.25 a share, the target share price is $0.48.

Insiders are buying Jaguar shares

It looks like the insiders are sharing my opinion on the company. In late September a few insiders bought large stakes in the company. First of all, Eric Sprott, a notable Canadian resource investor, bought 2.0 million shares paying C$0.33 a share. As a result, Mr. Sprott and his subsidiary jointly hold a 20.4% stake in the company.

Then, on September 21 the company’s CEO, Rodney Lamonde, bought 290 thousand shares at the price of C$0.34 a share. Now he owns 2.1 million shares of Jaguar (0.65%).

Apart from that, three key managers bought minor stakes in the company (for example, Jaguar’s CFO bought 30 thousand shares).

It looks like the insiders see the value in Jaguar’s shares…

Summary

In my opinion, the latest announcement (dated October 17) should be considered as the beginning of the remarkable turnaround in the company. After the catastrophic first half of 2017, now Jaguar is in a much better shape. Let me list a few positives:

Costs of production went down significantly

Although Turmalina is still in trouble, it was quickly replaced by the Pilar mine

If the company’s management is correct, Turmalina should be on the right track soon

The successful drilling program at Pilar should result in a larger mineral base estimate (to be released in early 2018)

There is a big, negative and unjustified valuation gap between Jaguar and its peers

In September insiders were aggressively buying Jaguar shares

Keeping these points in my mind, I think that investor’s initial reaction to the latest announcement was incorrect. It looks like the market perception is still anchored in recent, negative news. I perceive this situation as a classic contrarian buying opportunity with a price target of $0.48 a share.