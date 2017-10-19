Overstock.com: Strong Upside For This Blockchain Investor

Outlook for this company increasing as it transitions to a major investor in the blockchain.

The sector driving interest now, and the one that needs to get on board to propel interest to massive levels.

Source: pcmag.com

The growing interest in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general has encouraged investment from a variety of Sources because of the massive break-out potential inherent in the sector.

One of the players quietly building up its investment portfolio in the blockchain is Overstock.com (OSTK), which has competed with Amazon (AMZN) in the e-commerce space for years.

Companies leading in investment in the space at this time are SBI Holdings (OTCPK:SBHGF), a Japanese financial company; Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL); Overstock in 3rd; followed by Citi (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

It's not a coincidence in my opinion that financial companies are coming onboard, as a lot of the blockchain has been gravitating in that direction. For the general population or market to do the same, something else will have to happen, which we'll get into later in the article.

That will be what drives Bitcoin and other quality cryptocurrencies into the stratosphere.

Even though most cryptocurrencies will fail, just like Internet companies did when it was in the early stages of growing pains for the industry, those that survive will do extremely well.

Companies like Overstock, which are positioning themselves for the inevitable acceptance of cryptocurrencies across a variety of markets, will generate some serious revenue and earnings going forward.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency not a fad

I like the direction the blockchain and cryptocurrencies has taken recently, with the focus shifting more toward the strengths they offer to the financial industry.

In the past, because of Bitcoin being the most visible cryptocurrency, the focus was rightly on its value in association with the retail sector; by which I mean being able to use it at major retailers to buy products.

Interestingly, Overstock was among the first to adapt the currency to its business, allowing products to be acquired using Bitcoin in particular.

Why it's important to see financial services being receptive and optimistic about the blockchain is, it has a stronger chance of quickly being adopted there, which will further reinforce the fact it's a legitimate technology.

If retail were to be the only defining category associated with the blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it would have taken longer to accept it in my view.

Now that there are big players investing and working on developing the technology, it's highly probable major retailers like Amazon and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) will eventually allow Bitcoin to be used in their physical and online stores. That will probably be the major catalyst to drive the technology to amazing growth.

It's also almost certainly the time when the general market starts to take notice and starts investing in the tech because they're afraid of missing out on the huge potential for life-changing gains.

There are so many potential uses for blockchain technology, it shouldn't be considered a fad by any investor at this time, but a trend that could, over time, exceed the potential of the Internet.

Why the blockchain transitioning outside of retail is important

If the blockchain had remained primarily under the retail umbrella, it would still be considered something that may take a long time to grow, if it was to be accepted by the broader sector at all.

The reason that's important is because retail operates at the point of sales (POS). That means the cash register in the physical stores, and the shopping cart in e-commerce. If a company doesn't accept Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies at those points, the usage is very limited, which means there isn't a lot of the network effect to scale it out.

Cryptocurrencies, assuming they're not scams and provide a solution to specific problems, are dependent upon wider acceptance in order to generate legitimacy for the specific coin. If people aren't attracted to it, there won't be a network built around its usage, which means it's basically useless.

With other sectors now starting to understand the value of the blockchain, they're starting to accept the coins outside of the basic use of being used to acquire a product or service, as Bitcoin is primarily used for.

This in turn should accelerate the acceptance of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies. I think the financial sector will lead in that regard, which will encourage retailers in my view, to move toward accepting Bitcoin, and possibly a few other currencies, as a means of exchange for products and services. When that happens, it should drive the market to very high levels.

I think the financial market will drive acceptance quicker than retail, which is why it's important to watch how it embraces and interacts with the blockchain.

Among a lot of news in that regard, IBM (NYSE:IBM) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) announced this week they were working on building a "blockchain-based platform to improve the efficiency of global payments." The big names entering the sector are building confidence and providing more visibility of its short- and long-term future.

How to view Overstock.com

What's instructive about all of this with Overstock.com, is even though it's an e-commerce company, and its blockchain investment only a small part of the company, a growing number of investors are seeing the underlying potential its investment in the blockchain has, and are looking at the company from that point of view, rather than its e-commerce performance.

This is why the company has been soaring since the beginning of June, and still has a lot of room to go. That said, since it is now that investors are taking positions based upon its investment in the blockchain, it will likely experience some wild swings in price as it moves up and down based upon the crypto news cycle.

At this time Overstock's blockchain business is experiencing losses, but that should be expected at this stage of its investment. We're just entering into the next phase of the market, where managed money is now joining the early adopters.

What has attracted the attention of analysts and investors to Overstock is the development of Medici Ventures, a unit in the company dedicated to the blockchain. The unit had a pre-tax loss of $3.3 million in the second quarter, about $400,000 above the same reporting period the year before.

Its subsidiary tZero, which it has a majority position in, is now considered the market leader "in applying blockchain technology to trading stocks and digital coins."

I don't see this as a big deal because the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the new interest now coming from hedge funds and other managed money.

The new positions being taken in Overstock are based upon this. It could generate interest from a large buyer that acquires the company, or continue to attract investment money and interest from investors driving up the share price of the firm. Either way, shareholders are going to win.

Even though Overstock.com is still an e-commerce company, and that continues to be its main business for now, investment shouldn't be based upon that factor, but rather on the potential it has in the blockchain, which it has aggressively and wisely pursued.

Conclusion

Studying Overstock in regard to cryptocurrencies since it started communicating and showing its interest in its potential, I've seen management talk of large retailers, whom they said wouldn't allow Overstock to garner most of the business coming from Bitcoin and other similar currencies.

My view on that is they were trying to goad them into taking serious interest in the sector, rather than position themselves as an e-commerce leader in it.

The point is Overstock's future is tied into the blockchain. While it does okay in general in e-commerce, let's face it, its market cap of about $850 million, based mostly on its e-commerce business, isn't exactly what is driving investor interest.

Whatever Overstock has been in the past, and even if it continues to participate in e-commerce in the years ahead, for investors, it's the potential of the blockchain that is driving the optimism, and management has done a great job at getting ahead of the market before it takes off.

Based on momentum from interest in smart money in the sector, and the fact the broader market hasn't really shown an inclination to get into the blockchain yet, the future growth potential for the industry in general, and Overstock in particular, looks very bright.

With its recent run-up, we'll probably see it start to pull back and increase in volatility; starting to act more like a tech start-up than an e-commerce company that has been around for awhile.

Nonetheless, the growth phase of the blockchain and where Overstock stands in it, suggests to me it could easily double as more money gravitates toward the sector, and investors look for a play that can rapidly generate fairly safe growth.

Overstock is one of the few stocks at this time that offer that opportunity, and until we see ETFs in the U.S. as part of the mix, should continue to have a lot of wind at its back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.