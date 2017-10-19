National CineMedia: The Business And Cash Flow Explained

Nonetheless, the stock is still very cheap and a strong buy at these levels.

I show why the dividend is not as well supported as it would first seem.





Summary and Thesis

National CineMedia is an industry leader trading at bargain basement valuations. Expect the shares to gain 43% in the next 6 months.



Business: What they do and how they make money

If you have been to a movie theater and seen advertisements on the screens in the lobby, that’s National CineMedia (or a competitor like Screenvision, which they tried and failed to acquire in 2015). If you have been to a movie early and seen a “pre-show,” that’s also National CineMedia (or a competitor). They are most known for their “First Look” pre-show which is the 30 minute segment preceding every movie. Do you remember the days when there was no such pre-show (and for that matter, no smartphones!)? That wait time right before the movie started was just dreadful and I can say that I am very thankful for the now widespread use of pre-show (as well as my smartphone!).



National CineMedia (NCMI) had its IPO in 2007, as an entity created by its “founding members” Regal Entertainment (RGC), Cinemark Theatres (CNK), and AMC Entertainment (AMC). They still own over 50% collectively of National CineMedia, as we can see from their corporate ownership structure (note that the exact shares numbers have changed recently, this chart is just for illustration, I will use their most updated quarterly numbers in later analysis):

Management provides a breakdown of their national ad revenue (the people buying their services):

We can see that the bulk comes from “entertainment” as well as “internet & media” which definitely helps to explain how there are so many TV show advertisements in the pre-show (those who have seen a movie recently would understand!).



National CineMedia sells their advertising on a CPM basis, with the national CPM seeing a rate increase of 9.6% in 2016. These segments are also sold to the founding members mainly for their beverage advertisements. For example, Regal Entertainment has a partnership with Coca-Cola (KO) and pays National CineMedia to run Coca-Cola advertisements in their First Look pre-show.



We can see National CineMedia is currently the market share leader in the theater advertising space (based on total number of screens):

The National CineMedia - Theater relationship (paying rent)

You want to think of the relationship between theaters and National CineMedia as a tenant-landlord agreement, where National CineMedia is the tenant and the theaters are the landlord.



National CineMedia and its founding members have an agreement called ESAs which grants National CineMedia exclusive rights to advertising in their theaters. This agreement lasts until 2037 and is very important especially considering founding members’ theaters make up 83% of National CineMedia’s screens and 85% of attendance:



The fact that 83% of theaters being those of founding members’ creates concentration risk, but due to the ESAs I consider this to be a net positive because that means 83% of their theaters basically are guaranteeing access.



In return for giving National CineMedia access to their theaters, National CineMedia must pay them “theater access fees.”





I confirmed in the 10-K that much of the increase was due to a 5% rate increase specified in the ESAs:



In summary:

How about valuation?

So far National CineMedia sounds very appealing from a business model perspective: niche advertising offering with tremendous market share. What about valuation?



At a recent price of $7.00/share, National CineMedia currently pays a dividend yield of 12.6% which is a real rarity in this market.



Further, it has been a tax-free dividend:



At first glance, National CineMedia definitely seems to be a winner in the valuation department.



The 12.6% yield is unsustainable



It is my hunch that one way or another, the 12.6% dividend yield is unsustainable. This means that either the dividend will be cut and the stock will fall further, or the yield will fall due to the stock rising in price.



I will now do an analysis of their free cash flow to see if they are able to support their dividend this way.



Dividend sustainability: a first try

National CineMedia reported Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortization (OIBDA) of $231 million in 2016:



(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report)



Their recent quarterly report in July 2017 cited shares outstanding of 60 million. This means that their total dividend payout is $0.88 dividend per share * 60 million shares = $52.8 million in total dividend payments. This in fact is very close to the number reported under “Payment of dividends” in the statement of cash flows of the 10-K.



(From left to right 2016 to 2014)



(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report, emphasis by author)





The dividend appears VERY well supported… right?



No, this is wrong!

From investing in various dividend traps in the past, I learned that one should not take management reported numbers at face value, especially when it comes to dividend sustainability. To begin with, we absolutely must account for interest payments as the debt is not going to suddenly disappear. Also, we must not forget about capital expenditures as those will be recurring.



However, in the case of National CineMedia there are also other specific adjustments we must make before we can come to a better understanding of their free cash flow and dividend sustainability.



Interest Payments and Debt Profile

We can see below the interest payments made by National CineMedia on debt the recent years:

(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report, emphasis by author)



Their debt maturity profile is shown below:

(July 2017 10-Q))



We can see that they do have the liquidity to redeem the 2019 term loan maturities if they need to:



(July 2017 10-Q)



However due to their stable cash flow let’s assume that they can extend the 20219 maturity, and we shall thus assume annual interest payments of $54 million.



Tax receivable agreement

Moving lower we see another field called “payment to founding members under tax receivable agreement."



(From left to right, 2016 to 2014)

(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report, emphasis by author)



We can see that they have amounts payable accumulating under their tax receivable agreement:

(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report, emphasis by author)



What is this mysterious payment, and is it recurring?



The answer is found in the statement of risks section of the 2016 annual report:

(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report)



Basically, National CineMedia pays less income tax than they normally would. 90% of the reduced taxes are paid from National CineMedia to the founding members. The exact paid each year varies and they are allowed to let it accumulate on their balance sheet. We will use $25 million annually in our calculations.



A note on the tax receivable agreement

As we saw above, there is a potential risk that upon audit it is found that they should not have been given the income tax benefit. In this situation the founding members would be required to pay back all payments from the tax receivable agreements. I am not a legal expert so I will assume that this should not happen, but investors should be aware of this possible negative catalyst.



Distributions to founding members



We can see yet another field called “distributions to founding members” below:



(from left to right, 2016 to 2014)

(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report, emphasis by author)



The “payments of dividends” line is just the common dividend as we are aware of, but what is this new payment to founding members all about? This is a good lead in to our next section.



How many shares are there really?

In their recent quarterly report (July 2017) they state the following:

(2016 National CineMedia Annual Report)



This means that the founding members owned 77.3 million shares as of 2016, and if we multiply this by $0.88/share (the common dividend) we arrive at 68 million. It is clear that the shares which the founding members own are being paid the common dividend, which leads me to conclude that we must include the founding members’ shares in our calculations of total shares outstanding as well as total dividend payout. Let’s use 137 million shares outstanding for our calculations.



Computing Free Cash Flow, starting with OIBDA



Let’s have a look first at management provided calculation of OIBDA:

(National CineMedia Investor Presentation)



We can now subtract interest payments, payments from the tax receivable agreement, capital expenditures, and divided by our adjusted shares outstanding to arrive at free cash flow per share:

(Chart by Author)



We now see that their free cash flow is not quite covering their dividend. Still though, the stock is trading at a Price to Free Cash Flow ratio of 8.24, which is very cheap. I consider a more reasonable ratio to be 12 because of the low capital expenditure overhead and transparent business model.



Why is AMC selling out? Carmike

Followers of National CineMedia may have noticed the recent announcement that AMC Entertainment is selling 2.8 million shares of National CineMedia. Why is a founding member selling their shares?



Due to AMC’s acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, the DOJ has required AMC to incrementally sell their interests in National CineMedia because Carmike owns a 19% stake in competitor Screenvision. By 2019 AMC is required to have no more than 5% of National CineMedia outstanding shares.



This looks quite normal to me and it does not affect our calculation of free cash flow since all of AMC’s founding member shares are simply converted into normal shares.



The potential (if unlikely) MoviePass catalyst

Readers of Seeking Alpha may know about the supposed “Netflix” of movie theaters known as MoviePass.

Fellow Seeking Alpha analyst Mark Gomes wrote a fantastic piece about how to invest in it via Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) in MoviePass And Helios: Executive Interview.



In short, MoviePass is a $10/month service which allows movie goers to see unlimited movies in a month.



For this article, we need to wonder: how might this affect National CineMedia?



I believe that MoviePass will at least be around for the short term, and the obvious effect would be more movie goers. Because movie traffic will be higher, National CineMedia will potentially see higher CPM’s and thus this may be accretive to free cash flow.



My personal opinion though is that MoviePass will be here to stay for the long term. HMNY has made it clear that they wish to bring MoviePass to IPO in January 2018. Given their recent surge in stock price, we can see that there is obvious demand.

I believe that MoviePass is a self fulfilling prophecy: the higher the stock price goes, the more market share they will win (because they will stay in business longer). The more market share they win, the higher their stock price goes. If they can stay in business at $10/month long enough, the movie theaters will be forced to take them seriously and negotiate a sustainable payment agreement.

I am implying that MoviePass relies on issuing shares to fund their business model. If MoviePass has no money, then they can not pay for the movies which their members watch. Further, they are inherently cash flow negative assuming members watch more than one $10 movie per month. This business model is very "on the edge" but as Gomes notes in his article, reception for MoviePass has been tremendous already. This article is not focused on whether or not to purchase a stake in MoviePass (as of this moment this would be by buying HMNY) so I will close with pointing out two big cap companies with similar cash flow structures: Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA). I highly recommend interested readers to view the referenced article.

That said, HMNY management said recently that auditors may warn that MoviePass' business model is unsustainable. It may very well be that MoviePass ends up going bankrupt before becoming the Netflix of movie theaters.

The way I look at it is that without MoviePass in the mix, it's business as usual for National CineMedia.

On the other hand, while MoviePass may hurt movie theater companies’ bottom lines in the long run, I view the increase in movie traffic to be a potential positive for National CineMedia as this creates a greater demand for their advertising service.



Conclusion

I believe that the strong business model and low valuation, with or without the potential MoviePass catalyst, make National CineMedia a strong buy at these prices, with 43% upside minimum in the next 6 months.

