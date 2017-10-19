Multimedia Weekly Digest: Tax Man Cometh

We continue this week with Financial Sense, Robert Maltbie, Cheddar TV and TD Wealth.

Since Trump released his tax plan last month, there has been much talk of this being his chance to get some legislation passed. Below, our authors weigh in on the chances of it passing and how investors should prepare themselves.

Jim Paulsen, Chief Investment Strategist for the Leuthold Group, talked with Financial Sense about the expectation for tax cuts, something he doesn't necessarily think is a good thing.

A tax cut at this point in the cycle will likely do more harm than good in the short term, even though tax reform is important long term for US competitiveness. At most any other point earlier in this recovery, what we're talking about today would have been a wonderful policy. To bring a fiscal stimulant at a time when you're at full employment...is not necessarily all good.





TD Wealth covered the possibility of a tax reform bill passing and how portfolios should be positioned accordingly.

Robert Maltbie sat down with Cheddar TV to discuss the ramifications of Trump's tax plan passing and how he thinks small and micro caps are set to benefit the most.

