Financial Wisdom Part 2: Factor Investing

Here is question two from the Abnormal Returns blogger wisdom series:

My answer:

Well, I've been pretty negative about factor investing so it would be pretty damn hypocritical of me to start a factor fund. I am deeply skeptical of the idea that anyone can capture consistent alpha in any factor. And even if factors exist, there is solid evidence showing that they tend to disappear once discovered or lapse for such long periods that it can make it impossible to capture the gains in a realistic time horizon. I know I am going against the tide here, but my view is that most factor strategies are the hope of market-beating returns in exchange for the guarantee of higher fees. That's not a bet that tends to work out for most investors. Not to mention the fact that "alpha" is not a financial goal. It's just something we all want and don't need.