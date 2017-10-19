Allergan Shares On The Verge Of Further Breakdown

Allergan (AGN) shares could be on the cusp of a significant breakdown. Shares have plummeted since news broke that a Texas district court ruled the company's patent for Restasis invalid. Shares of the stock have fallen sharply, by nearly 10 percent. I believe that the stock is on the cusp of falling even further to potentially $165, a decline of almost 12 percent from its current level of roughly 187.50

Through the first six months of 2017 Restasis has had total sales of $645 million, representing nearly 20 percent of the company's total revenue of $3,197 billion. A loss of the Restasis patent could directly hurt sales and potentially take a big chunk of revenue away from Allergan. Botox is the most significant contributor at $1.083 billion for the first six months.

Analyst Downgrades

Additionally, to this point, we have not seen analysts consensus revenue number come down significantly. A loss of Restasis revenue could be damaging and cause analysts to have to adjust the number for next year lower. We can see analyst began taking down revenue numbers in the middle of September, but that only amounts to about $350 million. In my opinion, revenue numbers will fall further and subtract from the drug's $1.3 billion run rate for 2017.

Additionally, sales expectations for Allergan already had dropped before the news of the Restasis patent invalidation. Even if Allergan lost only a quarter to half of the expected Restatsis revenue, it would knock nearly another $500 million to $1 billion in revenue, using the drugs current run rate.

According to data from Statisa, Restasis had once been seen has hitting total sales of $2.3 billion in the US. That seems unlikely at this point and damaging Allergan's future revenue growth expectations. If growth expectations fall, it could also be a drag on the stocks current earnings multiples.

Option Markets

Option pricing is showing that shares of the pharmaceutical company could fall, based trading in the November 17 option chain. The $180 puts are the most active options today, with nearly 2,000 contracts traded at a value of $3.15.

(Interactive Brokers)

January options have seen even more activity, with almost 1,200 puts traded on the day in the $185 strike price puts, while the $180 strike price puts have traded nearly 1,700, at $6.40. It would imply that the stock would need to fall below a price of $173.50 for the trade to be profitable.

(Interactive Brokers)

The January $185 long straddle, suggest a rise or fall in the stock of nearly 10 percent because it would cost a buyer of a put and a call about $19.30, meaning the stock would need to fall below $165.50 approximately or rise above $204.50 to be profitable.

Chart

The technical chart shows how the stock is sitting right at a support level at $187-189. A break of that support level likely sends shares back to roughly $165.

Summary

Investors will need to pay attention to any new developments in the patent dispute. Additionally, investors will need to monitor how revenue estimates continue to trend to judge the full impact the debate could ultimately have on the company. Furthermore, a break below current support levels on the technical chart could trigger a round of momentum selling.

For now given the options market, trading patterns, a loss of potential revenue, the risk to Allergan appears to be a stock price that falls lower.