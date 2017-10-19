Turnaround Letter Recommends General Electric

As of October 16, 2017

GE Price: $23.36

GE Market Cap: $202.25 billion

Shareholders of industrial giant General Electric (GE) have accelerated their rush for the exits. Since the company’s July 20th earnings release, GE’s share price has fallen 14%. The year-to-date result isn’t any better, as the stock has all but collapsed, dropping 27% (from its $31.60 year-end 2016 closing price) even as the S&P 500 has gained 13%. Amazingly, despite some large gyrations, the price is the same $23 as it was in 1997.



What's driving the exodus: After 16 years of downsizing and asset shuffling, GE now appears to be in disarray. Ed Garden, co-founder of activist investor Trian Partners, was suddenly appointed to the board. Board chair and former CEO Jeffrey Immelt departed ahead of the year-end schedule. The CFO and two top executives, John Rice (head of GE’s international operations) and Beth Comstock (head of GE’s innovation unit) were dismissed by John Flannery, the new CEO who has been in office for only two months.



Compounding investor worries is the perception of a cash crunch that might force a cut in the appealing stock dividend, currently producing a 4.2% yield. Brokerage analysts are widely expecting a disappointing (at best) earnings report later this week on October 20 and worry that the upcoming November 13th analyst meeting will re-set investor expectations further downward. The evidence of disarray and a grim future for GE appears compelling.



We believe, however, that the recent drama is the natural byproduct of the speed and boldness of a new CEO who is determined to toss overboard a failed strategy and improve GE’s operating performance, which should ultimately boost its share performance. Flannery wouldn’t be the first new CEO to turn around a struggling iconic company with no obvious way forward. Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT) and McDonald’s (MCD) have undergone similar transformations. About the dividend—we think the $0.24/share quarterly dividend will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.



Long ago, the company’s advertising slogan was, “GE, we bring good things to life.” With the new CEO, a better strategy and better execution, we think GE shares could now bring good things to shareholders.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.