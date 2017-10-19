Lithium Prices Reach Record High In China

Earlier this month South Korean based LG Chem (OTC:OTC:LGCEY) announced plans to build Europe's largest lithium-ion battery factory in Poland by the end of 2018. The global automotive industry has made numerous product releases providing insight into electric vehicles becoming available by the end of the decade. Recent scandals around emission controls and growing international pressure on the automotive industry to cuts exhaust emissions has assisted to expedite the transition timeline. In recent weeks both Britain and France said that new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2040, while the Chinese government has also indicated additional support to increase EV production by 2020. Further, decreasing battery prices coupled with increasing global manufacturing capacity has attracted investments into the entire supply chain from lithium exploration to EV manufacturing facilities. Battery prices have decreased from over $1,000 per kWh in 2010, to under $250 per kWh in 2016. During 2017 it has become evident that the electrification of the automotive industry is well under way with a dramatic shift expected to occur by the end of the decade driven by political, environmental and economic factors.

Automotive industry has committed to an electric future

LG Chem will invest $1.6 billion in the new factory which will allow the company to produce up to 100,000 EV batteries. Volkswagen Group (OTC:OTCPK:VLKAY) intends to build 3 million EVs a year by 2025 which shows how dramatically the battery supply chain will need to ramp up. It can be expected that LG Chem's recently announced facility will not be the largest in Europe for very long as there is no shortage of automakers looking for secure battery supply. Jaguar, Volkswagen Group, Renault-Nissan and Daimler have all announced plans to build EVs and some will build or expand their own battery manufacturing capacity. Automakers view batteries as a critical component to their success which will draw additional investment throughout the supply chain. Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:OTCPK:TYHOF), the international trading arm for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), under a Joint Venture relationship with Australian-based Orocobre has successfully scaled up their lithium carbonate facility in Northern Argentina. Earlier this year, the Joint Venture announced that they would play a greater role in the global supply chain and have committed to doubling their existing production capacity by 2019 (See: Orocobre's Rapid Expansion Plans In Japan And The Puna Plateau). Toyota's commitment to increasing lithium production was followed on by announcements that lithium batteries for the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid EV would be sourced from Panasonic (OTC:OTCPK:PCRFY) until at least the end of the decade. The company expects to have market ready solid-state lithium-ion batteries available for integration into their EV lineup by 2022.

In the past years, all of these macroeconomic trends have dramatically lifted the price for lithium carbonate. In 2014, the Toyota Olaroz project was built with the assumption that pricing received from customers for lithium would be in the $5,500 -6,000 T LCE range (Orocobre Production On Schedule For August: Shares Up Over 30% in 2014). In August 2017, the Joint Venture announced that consistent selling prices of over $10,000 T LCE contract pricing were being achieved representing a significant increase of over 80% from 2014 pricing forecast. In recent weeks, it has been reported that sourcing lithium carbonate battery material has become increasingly challenging as global suppliers struggle to ramp-up production causing short-term bottle necks throughout the supply chain. In October, price for lithium carbonate 99% technical and industrial grades, spot prices rose over $14,000 T LCE. Meaningful new supply is expected to reach global markets by 2019 just as the automotive industry begins to ramp battery manufacturing to meet EV production schedules (See: Lithium Rush - A Potential Undersupply Creates A Flurry Of Activities). Moreover, the price of material being shipped into Asia continue to trade at levels lower than the domestic China spot prices. Producers and material consumers expect global prices to increase to Chinese spot pricing soon. Lithium carbonate prices in China moved up to $21.1-26.3/kg 12 October from $20.1-25.3/kg previously. In Europe, Technical and industrial grade lithium carbonate 99% spot prices rose to $14.5-17/kg 12 October from $13.5-17/kg while battery grade 99.5% increased to $15.5-19/kg from $14.5-18/kg. Pricing for companies who are exporting product into the Chinese domestic market is expected to adjust in the near future as the white material shortage spills over into the global

Investing in the space: Lithium majors, juniors and an ETF

Within the lithium extraction business there are two groups of companies including active miners and exploration companies. Despite rapidly growing demand for lithium market, new investment into green field lithium brines and hard rock operations which has limited the number of players supplying the global markets. Today, there are only a handful of publicly traded companies to invest in including: Albermale Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA. (NYSE:SQM), and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) (See: Lithium Mining - Reviewing Opportunities Within The Production Oligopoly). As noted earlier, Orocobre and project partners Toyota have advanced the Olaroz project into commercial production but in FY2017 produced around 11,000T LCE of a nameplate capacity of 17,000T LCE (See: Orocobre - The Road To Lithium Production in Argentina). The lithium junior exploration market is another world which is being overrun and crowded with numerous lithium junior exploration companies. It is hard to see through the smoke but investing in lithium juniors should be considered highly speculative. Consider that over the best decade's only Orocobre has successfully brought to market a new Greenfield low cost lithium salar (See: The Lithium Rush - A Potential Undersupply Creates A Flurry of Activities). However, for investors with a level of interest in speculative investing, I recently opened a position and provide deep insight into Advantaged Lithium who is actively exploring a lithium brine in Northern Argentina (See: Advantage Lithium - Why I Recently Took A Position)

For investors seeking moderate exposure to the lithium mining and exploration industry, they can consider purchasing Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) who focuses on investing in the full lithium cycle from resource mining and processing through battery production and electric vehicle manufacturing. The fund holds a large portion of its equity position in the Tier 1 lithium production companies including: FMC Corp, SQM, and Albemarle. In addition, the fund holds considerable equity in battery manufacturers such as BYD (OTC:OTCPK:BYDDF), Panasonic and LG Chem along with California-based Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Disclosure: I am/we are long OROCF, AVLIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.