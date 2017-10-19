TJX: Sailing In Slumping Retail Market

TJX's Core Business Model; Opportunistic Buying, Off-Price Retail

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx (TJX), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), J.C. Penney (JCP), Sears (SHLD), and Wal-Mart (WMT). From the outside, these retail giants look the same. Characterized by massive parking lots and their tendency to swallow up square footage in plazas across the United States, the retail model has remained relatively unchanged since the boom of shopping malls that emerged onto the consumer spending scene in the mid-1950s.

Where Macy's, Nordstrom, J.C. Penney, and others lack the greatest isn't their exposure risk to online retail; it's their core business. Retail isn't dying; these once behemoths in retail are shrinking because their core business isn't sustainable. The reason for this is relatively simple, and it starts by analyzing the two different markets that these retail stores operate in.

Competitors to TJX offer either low price and low quality or high price and high quality. Take, for example, Wal-Mart. While the prices of goods are significantly lower than one would find at other department stores, consumers are also faced with inferior quality goods when they are trying to shop for name brand clothes as Wal-Mart typically doesn't carry household names. On the other end of the spectrum, high-end department stores such as Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman offer high quality products but at a significant premium that most consumers are unwilling to pay.

T.J. Maxx offers name-brand products such as Ralph Lauren purses for a fraction of their retail value

By operating in a segmented market between the price premiums of Nordstrom and the discounted retail of Wal-Mart, TJX offers name brand goods at a lower price. TJX's off-price retail model is crucial to the success of their business. By employing opportunistic buying, specialized buyers at TJX use a point ranking system in order to identify purchasing opportunities.

Therefore, although prices are lower at a Marshall's or T.J. Maxx than one would find in a Macy's, TJX isn't sacrificing margins through their low prices. What other retail stores on both ends of the price spectrum do is discount continuously and lower their prices until sales volume increases. For these other retailers, this strategy diminishes their sales margins. As long as TJX is able to continue to find opportunistic buying situations, they will continue to acquire name brand products and offer them for significantly lower prices without sacrificing margins. And, TJX will continue to grow as a result.

Future Financial Growth Among Staggering Competitors

Four short years ago in 2013, TJX maintained a market capitalization of approximately $33 billion. Presently, market capitalization stands at $45 billion, a 36% increase in the face of Macy's ( -42%), J.C. Penney (-75%), and Abercrombie (-80%) who have declined those percentages over the same period.

TJX's rapid financial growth as a retail giant could be seen to be nearing the peak of a rise, but future forecasts state otherwise. Earnings per share are expected to rise 11% to 3.93 in 2018 and to be at levels 51% higher at around $5.35 EPS in 2021 than compared to current year's EPS. Along with this, market share is growing across the board as TJX posted gains in the markets of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Revenue growth will not be meteoric over the next several quarters but there is consensus of future stability and healthy growth. Quarterly net income margin is expected to range between 6.6 - 7.4% through Q4 2019. Year over year quarterly revenue growth will stabilize at 7-8% as TJX enters into a period of stabilized but not rapid growth.

Another important note to the financials of TJX is that it still remains at a fair valuation despite its high success and growth. A metric to consider when determining value is Enterprise Value / Free Cash Flow. The metric gives the investor an idea of how quickly the company can pay back its cost of acquisition and/or generate cash to invest back into business operations. TJX is expected to trade at 19X FCF in 2018, 18X in 2019, and 17X in 2017. Not only is TJX growing its revenue at a healthy rate, but it's valuation is becoming more attractive in the next few years.

Figures in the financial section were obtained from financial data on Bloomberg terminals.

Opportunities for Continued Market Penetration

An area of concern around TJX is whether it has room to grow. Its stores are spread out across all 50 states and seems to have developed deep market penetration. TJX currently operates about 3800 stores worldwide. However, it plans to add roughly 300 stores in 2018 with a goal of expanding to 5600 stores in the next ten years. The largest percentage increase in store growth is expected to come from TJX International, which plans to add 500 additional stores on top of its 530 existing ones.

At annual revenues of approximately $32 billion, TJX operates on a large scale. However, their market penetration is still much lower than one might assume. The graphic below represents untapped market potential for TJX with red representing percentage of acquired shoppers and gray representing the untapped market percentage.

It is clear that TJX has room to grow for decades down the line. 77% of TJX's $32 billion in annual revenue comes from the United States, yet they've penetrated barely 20% of their target market across their three store brands. As TJX continues to grow domestically and internationally, market share remains available for TJX to obtain.

Lastly, as the competitors of TJX continue to struggle, more opportunities present themselves. Due to the closings of thousands of retail stores, this opens up prime retail availability in previously occupied locations for TJX to acquire. As competitors exit the market, market share opens up for TJX to snag. As competitors go out of business and stop buying inventory, more product is available for TJX's opportunistic buying model. And as companies like Sears and Macy's continue to struggle, corporate talent from these once thriving businesses is available to potentially hire into TJX's operations.

Closing Thoughts

TJX has potential for continued significant upside in the future. Analysts are bullish on TJX with a 12 month consensus price target of $81. In a current market where retail seems to be a bloodbath of steeply falling earnings, TJX has gained a competitive edge and continues to shine by growing year after year and expanding its presence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.