The Nuclear Options

These words have a variety of meanings these days. It is everything from an actual war to last ditch mandates in Spain, Britain and in the United States Congress. It is worth noting that storms are brewing and that they could have serious, and perhaps very serious, consequences for the markets. I place no stock in comparisons to the actions of 30 years ago, to Black Monday, but I do place emphasis on what is happening today.

The Chinese Congress is still in session. There is a long history that shows that North Korea keeps its mouth shut during the Parliamentary meetings in China. We are seeing that pattern replicated today. North Korea has been in radio silence.

What I do point to here, however, is what may happen when the Chinese assembly is over. I think that North Korea will once again begin to roar. Whether this will be directed by China is an open and unknown question but, for whatever reasons, I believe that North Korea will once again soon take center stage and I am wary of the responses to their possible provocations. Possible "Nuclear Options" are far more than politics, in this scenario.

Europe has several political "Nuclear Options" underway as the Brexit talks are going badly and as Germany is increasing their demands, as expected, for the conditions of the British exit from the European Union. The Guardian refers to former cabinet minister Owen Paterson, stating, "The UK will inevitably leave the EU without a deal and businesses should start preparing for trade on World Trade Organization terms."

I think the negotiations are going to get tougher in the weeks and months ahead. I would not be surprised if we arrive at an impasse where neither side is willing to move any further. This could create a major stumbling block not only for the two sides, but for the European markets. Nothing military in this situation but plenty of political backstabbing.

The situation with Spain and Catalonia is also getting down to a political "Nuclear Option." NPR reports that,

Spain was preparing to impose direct rule over semi-autonomous Catalonia after the region's leader Carles Puigdemont declined to categorically renounce an independence referendum, the prime minister's office announced Thursday. Spain's government said it would hold a special Cabinet meeting and 'approve the measures that will be sent to the Senate to protect the general interest of all Spaniards.' At the Cabinet meeting, the government would invoke Article 155 of Spain's constitution allowing it to strip Catalonia of its self-governance. That would take effect on Saturday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's office said in a statement.

The Washington Post reports, "But Puigdemont then added a threat of his own: if Madrid did not agree to talks, and continued its "repression" of the region, then the Catalan parliament would meet to vote on a formal declaration of independence. The Catalan government's decision to effectively decline to respond to Madrid's ultimatum brings Spain to the brink of a constitutional crisis."

The focus in both articles is on the internal issues within Spain and Catalonia. I, however, think the contagion will be a much broader affair which may bring a second swipe at the very foundations of the European Union. Brexit is bad enough but a second front, which I have labeled "Cat-a-pult," could bring the entire construct to its knees.

At the least, I expect, as I have said before, some serious hits to the credit of Spain, its companies and its banks. Ugly is going to turn uglier, in my opinion. The political reach of what is happening in Spain is likely to become a systemic problem for the EU and the ECB and I would be taking Spain's promised "Nuclear Option" quite seriously. Portfolios should be reviewed for their exposure.

At home, we are having our own political "Nuclear Options" played out again, and again. It seems that every time Legislation is proposed that everyone shakes their own stick at the proposal. The Hill newspaper reports that,

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said it is likely that tax reform could be pushed into 2018 if Congress does not pass a budget resolution this week. 'If it doesn't get done this week, there's still a chance it gets done this year, but more likely it goes over into the beginning of next year,' Mulvaney told Bloomberg.

The legislative process is, quite frankly in my view, a mess. Mr. Trump is doing what he can with Executive Orders but one can only do so much in that arena. The timelines, for everything, including tax cuts and a tax system overhaul, could take far longer than is generally expected. If you are betting on tax cuts to move the markets along, I would re-examine that position.