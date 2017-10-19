The Staff Turnover At GE Is A Good Thing

Actions speak louder than words

Let the analysts chatter, but watch what is being done. John Flannery has a major task ahead on November 13 when he will be presenting his plan for turning around General Electric's rather anemic performance. However, the actions he has taken to date indicate something about what that plan will include. All indications are that he is more serious about getting rid of wasteful spending that has been characteristic of GE's management in the past. Grounding their fleet of corporate jets and delaying spending on their new corporate headquarters are the types of actions one would expect from someone who is looking at GE as a company that has to perform instead of as a company with entitlements. There's a bit of showmanship involved in those actions, but they indicate that there is hope that the commitment to controlling and reducing the corporate staff is serious.

However, having that attitude isn't enough. He needs to have a senior executive team that shares that commitment to financial responsibility. Corporate staff is only justified if it contributes to the ability of the operating units to perform. In the past, GE’s senior management has put far too much corporate-level emphasis on what are the right businesses for them to be in, and it has put far too little emphasis on how to perform in the businesses they are in. As was stated in “Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Postscript A,” Seeking Alpha, Sept. 21, 2017.

“GE's management needs to focus on operating its existing businesses and stop thinking that the environment explains why certain businesses are not prospering. It is highly unlikely that other companies can operate in the same general business areas and make money, but, somehow, the environment selectively penalizes GE. If in November there are indications that the Board and management recognize that the problems are within GE, not in the environment, it will be a strong positive indicator.”

That would also indicate that the Board needs to be shaken up. That was my thought this weekend; on Monday General Electric Co. added a top executive from Trian Partners to its Board. Now, it appears the market is taking all this staff turnover as a negative. That, in and of itself, may be setting up the stock for a substantial turnaround. However, there are other reasons to closely watch developments at GE.

Putting GE on a watch list is undoubtedly a controversial decision. The financial metrics related to the company are terrible. They were recently presented and discussed on Seeking Alpha in “Retirement Strategy: How About A Real Contrarian Addition To TARP II?” So, rather than reviewing the current situation, those interested should just consult the article referenced above.

Looking forward

The problems with GE are well known, and the metrics bear them out; but that is history. Investing is about the future, and history is only a partial guide when looking to the future. GE's management can look to its own history for guidance on how to proceed going forward. While Jack Welch was well known for his philosophy of only holding businesses in the top couple of companies in an industry, many people overlook the fact that he put many of those businesses into that top rating through broad corporate-wide management initiatives. Observers tend to forget “stretch goals, up or out, continuous margin enhancement, the six Sigma initiative" and other corporate-wide initiatives during that period.

Once Flannery makes his presentation, the investor will have to judge whether previous mismanagement has done irreparable damage. If not, with new management, the company can turn around. For many former and current GE stockholders, that may be a harder sell than presenting his plan for future performance. GE has not been a company that has focused on its shareholders. The addition of an outsider to the Board has the potential of shaking up the insular nature of GE.

An important “tell” in Flannery's presentation will be how he handles the dividend. It will reveal how stockholder-friendly the company is going to be. If he can present a creditable plan for maintaining the dividend, that would be a big positive. However, although cash dividends paid out of free cash flow from operations are what most dividend investors are familiar with and desire, that is not the only option GE has.

For example, GE holds less cash than it has in the past. Further, much of that cash is overseas. Yet, cash and equivalents total more than $80 billion. That amount of cash on the balance sheet allows the company to easily borrow money at favorable rates. Consequently, GE could easily borrow the money to fund the dividend while implementing a turnaround plan that would lead to higher cash flows in the future.

Alternatively, according to one source, GE still owns 705,270,833 shares of Synchrony (SYF), about an 85% ownership. With Synchrony priced at over $30 a share and an annual dividend from GE of $.96 on something like 866 million shares of GE outstanding, GE could more than cover one quarter’s dividend by selling shares of Synchrony without giving up a majority stake. One would assume that a controlling interest would have value above the trading price. Similarly, Baker Hughes (BHGE) is well positioned for a possible spinoff. Baker Hughes has a market cap of about $40b. GE owns about 62.5% of BHGE. GE could sell 10% of Baker Hughes, realizing about $4 billion in the process and still retain a majority stake. There is no reason to believe that that process would interfere with Baker Hughes’ efforts to acquire Subsea 7.

In short, cutting the dividend would be a matter of choice not a matter of necessity.

Flannery is expected to sharpen GE's focus by shedding non-core businesses. The proceeds from that process can be used to cover dividends. If the net effect of that process is that the proceeds are reinvested in the remaining businesses, it should be because the remaining businesses generate adequate profit and free cash flow to support the dividend. If that isn't the case, it's legitimate to question the capital allocation credentials of GE. GE is faced with a simple issue: The Company can allocate capital in a way that benefits shareholders, or GE can allocate capital in a way that ensures its own survival. If the two do not coincide so that they can be accomplished simultaneously, the company should be broken up.

That can be done in a way that benefits shareholders. Shares of the companies being shed could be spun off as a dividend. The practice of distributing non-cash dividends may seem foreign to most investors, but it wouldn't be new. Distributing non-cash dividends involves paying a dividend with an asset the stockholder already owned. Technically, it would be the elimination of the dividend, but one with far less severe implications than an out-and-out dividend cut. Further, given distrust of GE's management that would result from a dividend cut, it may be more welcome than having GE dispose of the asset. Non-cash dividends are particularly effective as a supplement rather than a substitute for the cash dividend. Thus, they may provide a vehicle for GE to use to enhance the value of the dividend to shareholders while retaining cash from operations.

Summary

The main thing to take away from the headlines regarding departing staff is that it is a healthy part of a turnaround. Plus, in GE's case, it may also reflect an assessment of the value of different expenditures. How the dividend is handled will indicate whether GE is being run for the benefit of shareholders. The presence of a representative from Trian Partners on the board is reason to believe that they will take shareholders’ interests into account when deciding what to do about the dividend.

Implications

GE should be on the watch list, but when watching GE, one should also compare the opportunity and risks associated with GE to those offered by UTX and HON. Although each is in a very unique position quite different from each other, all three companies can fulfill similar roles in a portfolio. Thus, they present three different types of opportunities for an investor. GE should only be of interest to an investor willing to accept the risk of investing in a turnaround story like GE.

Disclosure and a caution

As disclosed in the previous posting, I am long GE, and I recently added a little to my position in the belief that November will mark the low point for GE. Many investors might prefer to wait as the stock could come down more in price between now and November 13. As I explained in “Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Part 2a Core Examples,” SeekingAlpha, Aug. 27, 2017, GE has been problematic for my approach of accumulating stocks over time.

Every investor should undertake his or her own due diligence. I would strongly recommend that anyone contemplating purchasing GE shares read SeekingAlpha, “Retirement Strategy: How About A Real Contrarian Addition To TARP II?” as well as the flurry of articles on GE that have been published on SeekingAlpha over the last few weeks. What's right for me may make no sense for someone else. One should keep in mind that in previous postings I've described how GE fits into a portfolio of approximately 40 stocks. In a 40 stock portfolio, GE may be like Ross Perot's description of the national debt, “a crazy aunt we keep down in the basement. All the neighbors know she's there, but nobody wants to talk about her.” In the case of GE, the crazy aunt may be inbred management of the company. Only other hand, I may be crazy aunt for holding on to GE through the disaster that was the previous management. However, there is a potential that GE could currently be providing investors with the type of opportunity for a turnaround that rarely occurs in dividend growth stocks.

In the case of GE, the watch list is not just for potential acquisition. I may purchase more shares before or after the November 13 presentation, but in this case I may also sell shares.

Additional disclosure: I thought about adding this as a comment on one of the other articles on General Electric, but it is a little long, and felt I would get a better response by publishing is separately. I would be very interested in any reader’s comments on the new management structure being put in place and the personnel involved. Regarding the dividend, much has been written about why they will have to cut the dividend. I would be interested in anyone's thoughts on why they SHOULD cut the dividend.