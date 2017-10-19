Foot Locker Needs To Pull Off A Best Buy Recovery

Ever since watching the revival of Best Buy (BBY) toward the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017, I have tried to keep an open mind when it comes to retailers and their projected demise by Mr. Market these days. Don't get me wrong. The disruptive nature of online retail and specifically Amazon.com (AMZN) has been and continues to be absolutely spectacular. But, watching the successful turnaround of an electronics retailer whose days were numbered where you to look at the way sales of electronics moved online, would give you hope that this might be possible with other retailers including the leader in sneakers, Foot Locker (FL).

Electronics vs. Sneakers

If you think about it, while the products are quite different between these stores, the business models have a lot of similarities. Customers often come in to look at specific brand-name products that can be found at many different stores including online, while often comparing between sellers to get the best price. The showrooming effect is quite significant to both as customers want to look at and physically touch a product before possibly buying it online. I would argue that if an electronics store such as Best Buy whose products don't necessarily need to be seen in person can recover in this environment, a shoe retailer whose customers by and large still prefer to look at and try on shoes before committing, is in a better position to retain customers and close sales in person before people have an opportunity to comparison shop.

With a stock price almost descending to a third of its market value that it was several months ago, Foot Locker (FL) may be excessively oversold and this could be an opportunity to buy this business.

The Turnaround

Even with recent earnings and sales disappointments, store closures, and even Nike's (NKE) deal to sell through Amazon, there is hope for Footlocker with the right plan. While competing on price is generally a difficult strategy for a business that has to maintain a large workforce and expensive leases in shopping malls, a major success for Best Buy was to enact a price matching policy in order to reduce the previously mentioned showrooming effect and focus more on closing sales while customers were in the store. While doing this, offering the right product mix was extremely important. There is an enormous variety of sneakers that are available by many different brands, and Foot Locker needs to focus on the best product that will enable it to maintain a healthy profit margin and stay ahead of customer demand with popular new designs and exclusive releases.

(Source: Cairoglyphics)

The customer experience is ultimately what is talked about often when discussing the turnaround at Best Buy. Employee training was re-engineered, and stores were completely redesigned as part of this process. Walking into a Footlocker store today is not a disappointing experience by any means, but an emphasis needs to be made on making a customer feel great to come back often,and make the store a place to look forward to visiting.

The Valuation

By almost any means, there is not a lot of optimism priced into Foot Locker as a business today. At a price-to-earnings ratio of about 7.20, and a price-to-sales ratio close to 0.54, it is either a good bargain or a business that's on the fast track to the retail graveyard.

In the graph below you can see all these numbers look over time. the green line shows the Peter Lynch graph, which essentially shows the hypothetical stock price at any given time if the P/E ratio is at 15. you can see that this business follows this line fairly closely, and if this business Can be expected to at least maintain course for the foreseeable future, It's fair value could be double what it is today. this is assuming vet sales and earnings projections don't change, so it's important that we look at other valuation models as well.

The price to sales ratio is shown on yellow line, and I have simply added it as end historic median over the past 12 years or so. again, we can see that the price is discounted relative to Historic sales and as long as the business maintains itself on a reasonable course, today's price is discounted.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Below, we can also see the valuation Morningstar has assigned to this business. While there is a very high quantitative uncertainty as you can see, a fair value of $42.20 is given here.

(Source: Morningstar)

The discounted cash flow (DCF) method can be calculated by using a history of earnings growth. Again, this is soon's that earnings continue to grow over the long term which I believe is reasonable as management react to changes in its environment. DCF gives us a valuation of about $52.20.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Conclusion

While normally we would prefer a business that is not dependent on a superhero CEO or some other extraordinary feat by management to change a business for the better, Foot Locker is in a good position to adjust and remain in the lead of it's industry Over the long term. It doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing vast amounts of market share and being cornered by its rivals either. If you do decide to become a shareholder this business does pay you a decent and sustainable dividend at a yield of about 3.86%, so you could do much worse. I will be watching closely and hoping to see exciting changes at this business.

