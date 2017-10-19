Coca-Cola: Playing The Breakout

Coca-Cola (KO) looks to breaking out to record highs on strong fundamental grounds, presenting an attractive investment opportunity. After years of gradually rising, KO is finally breaking out of a multi-year consolidation. Moreover, management’s international expansion, as well as new beverage offerings are leading to potentially sustainable long-term revenue growth. Management is also committed to returning capital to shareholders, which should further add value in coming years. Investors can either buy the stock outright, or put on a longer term options strategy to leverage returns.

Price Action

The chart below is of KO over the last 25 years. KO has had its ups and downs over the years, just recently surpassing its late 1990s peak in early 2016. There are a number of reasons KO fell out of favor following the technology crash. A major component was that food and beverages perceived as unhealthy have seen declining sales in recent years. For example, in a recent Fortune article, it was shown that full calorie and diet sodas have both experienced significant drops in sales volumes since the turn of the millennium. Since 2004, carbonated soft drinks have declined by 1.6 billion cases in volume to total only 8.6 billion 192-ounce cases in 2016, according to the article. This decline in calorie filled carbonated beverages has forced KO to diversify its revenue stream, while also focusing on healthier beverage options.

KO’s success in recent years operationally has pushed the company’s share price back to record levels. Over the last few month’s KO has seen its share price consolidate near record highs, with a push as of the last few weeks higher to record levels. With price momentum, and fundamental strength behind KO, its share price could continue trending higher.

Growth Story

Management has been able to effectively revamp KO’s product offerings in recent years as consumer tastes have changed. There are two areas where management has shown strength: global expansion, and offering new and differentiated products. Across the developed world, North America and Europe have performed particularly well.

In North America, organic revenue grew 5% due to improved performance in its refranchised territories with a focus on volume, price management, as well as favorable timing of shipments in its foodservice business, according to KO’s most recent earnings call. Moreover, in its Europe, Middle East and Africa group, solid marketing and improved alignment with its bottling partners led to 6% organic revenue growth.

Revenue growth is specifically being driven by a focus on innovation, small pack sizes and more robust segmentation strategies, according to management. For example, in China, KO launched new versions of Minute Maid Pulpy brand to serve the premium consumer segment at retail prices above its original version. This is playing into growing demand for differentiated juices among a wealthier Chinese middle-class.

In Europe, Innocent, KO’s premium juice and smoothie brand, continues to produce double-digit revenue growth as a result of expanded distribution and product innovations, such as pack improvements and the launch of new, higher-value-added smoothies, according to management.

Moreover, sparkling soft drinks with no added sugar also continue to drive revenue growth. This is largely due to stronger consumer demand for such products, as well as KO perfecting its recipes, expanding availability, and supporting enhanced execution with the right level of marketing support.

For example, KO is seeing significant growth in its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brand. This product has experienced strong consumer appeal in Europe, Mexico and other markets, resulting in double digit global volume growth for the brand over the last year. Compare this to declining traditional soda sales as referenced above. Management claims that its ability to retain the Coke-like taste, while improving on the health of its ingredients will continue to drive growth in this product.

Additionally, KO’s push into smaller package sizing is also catching on with consumers as the smaller size is considered a healthier option. The packaging allows KO to provide price mix-accretive offerings at affordable consumer price points as well as high-value products in developed markets such as the U.S. Moreover, small pack initiatives in China, South Africa and Central and Eastern Europe are also aiding growth in these markets.

Together, the mix of global expansion, and new, innovative product ideas are driving revenue growth, and should continue to fuel revenue growth in coming years.

Capital Allocation

Next, management’s ability to return capital to shareholders has added value, and should continue to help drive the company’s share price higher. Below is a chart of KO’s shares outstanding and dividend payout over the last 30 years. What can be seen is that KO’s dividend payout is continuously raised year after year, while share repurchases have shaved nearly a quarter off of shares outstanding over the time period.

Management is also aiming to continue using free cash flow to buy back shares and raise its dividend. In the current year, KO has generated roughly $2.6 billion in free cash flow and returned to its shareholders $1.6 billion in the form of dividends, reflecting a 6% increase in our annual dividend and $1.3 billion in net share purchases. This commitment to returning capital to shareholders should continue to add value in coming years.

The Trade

Based off of the price action, growth story, and management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders, KO looks like an attractive buy at current levels, but there are a number of ways to go about this. Buying shares outright makes sense, but using an options strategy could gain you similar exposure with more leveraged returns. KO’s stock is traditionally less volatile than other stocks in the S&P 500, meaning to juice returns, leverage may be needed.

The trade I am looking at specifically is the January 2019 47/50 bull call spread using leap call options. The trade costs roughly $1.1, to make $1.9, or a 173% return should KO trade above $50 at expiration. Using leaps, the investor is able to get exposure to KO for over a year’s time, betting that upward momentum continues in the stock, leading to leveraged gains.

Either buying the stock outright, or using the options strategy makes sense, the real importance is gaining long exposure as KO breaks out to new highs. It is important to remember that when buying options, it is possible to lose your full premium paid. Therefore, you should size the position accordingly.

Conclusion

KO looks like an attractive buy at current levels for a number of reasons. The company’s share price is breaking out to new highs, with solid price momentum beneath it. Moreover, the fundamental narrative for KO is bullish. Management is also committed to returning capital to shareholders, adding value. And finally, there are a number of ways to get long exposure, either buying the shares outright, or using a longer term options position to leverage returns, while sizing the position accordingly, understanding options principle can be lost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Call Spread