Rising Middle East Tensions Cap The Upside For West Texas Intermediate

Falliing oil supplies from the Middle East have the potential to cap the upside for WTI.

The Brent-WTI spread is at close to its highest point in two years and will remain high for the foreseeable future.

Rising geopolitical tensions globally continue to garner considerable attention from markets and investors alike. These have been a reason for the marked rally in gold since the start of 2017 and now oil's (USO) latest rally which sees it trading at its highest level since February of this year. This has been a boon for the U.S. energy patch causing the vast majority of energy stocks to rally and many pundits to proclaim that oil has entered a bull market and is on its way to $80 per barrel.

Clearly, growing tensions in the Middle East will impact global oil supplies. While any decline in oil supplies from the Middle East will help to rebalance global energy markets it will also cause the Brent-WTI spread to widen.

What is the Brent-WTI spread?

The spread essentially represents the pricing difference between the world's two key oil pricing benchmarks. The Brent pricing mechanism essentially captures two thirds of the world's oil while the remaining third is priced according to WTI which applies to crude produced in North America.

Theoretically, WTI should trade at a premium to Brent because it is a lighter sweeter crude with an API gravity of 39.6 and less sulfur compared to Brent's API gravity of 38.6, making it cheaper and easier to refine. Historically, as the chart illustrates WTI has traded at a premium to Brent for that reason and the fact that it was being produced in the world's single largest market for oil.

Source: U.S. EIA.

However, by late 2010 that relationship had changed and Brent started trading at a premium to WTI. This can be attributed to a number of events but key among them was the massive boost to U.S. oil production triggered by the shale oil boom which flooded North America energy markets with light sweet crude.

The flood of light sweet crude exacerbated supply constraints caused by the majority of U.S. crude being pumped from landlocked locations and transportation bottlenecks.

As the chart highlights the advent of the shale oil boom and the tremendous increase in onshore light sweet crude production turned that historical relationship between WTI and Brent on its head with Brent henceforth trading at a premium to WTI.

Source: U.S. EIA.

By late 2015 and early 2016 the premium has narrowed considerably and that can be attributed to growing Middle East oil output and falling U.S. oil output because of upstream energy companies focusing on shuttering uneconomic production.

You see, like the majority of oil produced outside of North America Middle East crude is benchmarked to Brent and as part of the Saudi campaign to reclaim market share it and other OPEC members were pumping more crude. Between November 2013 and November 2016 when OPEC production caps were established total OPEC oil production grew by 14%, whereas U.S. oil producers were shuttering uneconomic production.

The spread was also further narrowed by Congress lifting the 40-year ban on U.S. oil export in December 2015 giving domestic oil producers notably shale oil companies' unfettered access to global energy markets.

As a result, there was a surge in U.S. oil exports which caused the spread to decline.

Source: U.S. EIA.

Nonetheless, in recent months the spread has widened considerably going from an average of $2.26 per barrel in March 2017 to be over $6 per barrel at current spot prices. There are signs that the Brent-WTI spread will continue to widen.

While North American upstream companies open the spigots even further to take advantage of higher prices with WTI now trading at over $51 per barrel Middle East oil supplies are facing further constraints. Already OPEC's production caps which were established in November 2016 and renewed in May 2017 for a further nine-months has constrained supply growth.

Source: OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report October 2017.

Between the end of 2016 and September 2017 total OPEC production remained flat with the only notable increase in output coming from exempt members Libya and Nigeria.

Recent geopolitical events will serve to constrain supplies even further. Trump's decertification of Iran and threats to back out of the nuclear deal established in and reimpose sanctions poses a direct risk to Teheran's plans to boost oil production in order to reinvigorate economic growth.

Recent moves by Iraq's Shiite government to curb the Kurdish push for independence saw conflict between government troops and Kurdish militias in the oil rich province of Kirkuk could impact 275,000 barrels of daily production from OPEC's second largest producing member. If the conflict extends to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region another 500,000 barrels daily could be threatened.

These and other persistent geopolitical issues in the Middle East and North Africa, such as ongoing civil conflicts in Libya and Nigeria as well as tensions in Turkey, will continue to constrain supplies.

Aside from these supply constraints for Brent, growing U.S. production is weighing on the price of WTI further supporting the differential between Brent and WTI pricing. Many shale plays have breakeven prices of well below $50 per barrel as the chart demonstrates and those breakeven prices will continue to fall.

According to energy consultancy Platts U.S. shale is profitable at levels far lower than $50 per barrel. The consultancy claims that Permian basin wells offer internal rates of return of 18-21% and North Dakota's Bakken wells offer 16% with WTI at $53 per barrel. Those breakeven costs and rates or return will only improve as technology continues to make drilling more efficient and cost effective. This means the recent bounce in oil prices will rush to open the spigots wider to cash in on the higher prices. The rush by oil producers to hedge WTI when it approached $50 per barrel has also suppressed 2018 WTI prices and foreshadows a surge in production.

For these reasons it is easy to envisage the Brent-WTI spread remaining at somewhere between $5 to $6 for the immediate future and potentially widening further if U.S. shale can deliver on the much talked about expected growth in shale oil production or geopolitical events in the Middle East spark further supply constraints.

What does this mean for WTI?

A clear beneficiary of a wider Brent-WTI spread is those upstream oil producers operating internationally that can obtain Brent pricing. What many pundits fail to recognize is that a wider spread will make U.S. exports more attractive for international buyers, helping to move U.S. crude abroad especially now that there are no legislative barriers blocking oil exports.

This is because WTI is not only cheaper than Brent but also because of its lighter sweeter qualities which makes it a better crude for refining. Platts claims that cracking yields for WTI blends exported to Europe have been found to be on par with other lighter blends from Russia, the Middle East and North Sea. The increased incentive to import WTI from the U.S. should in theory reduce domestic oil inventories which in turn would help to bolster WTI prices.

Nevertheless, the growing attractiveness of WTI for oil importers could very well work the other way further incentivizing U.S. oil producers, notably shale oil companies to pen the spigots ever wide boosting output and supporting a wider spread. While that would be bad news for U.S. and Canadian upstream oil producers it would be highly beneficial for U.S. refiners (CRAK) because weaker WTI prices makes input costs lower than international refiners making their products more competitive and thus attractive internationally.

